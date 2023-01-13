Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
WOWT
Bellevue father accused of murdering his 2 children wants interviews thrown out
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - In May, it will be two years since two young children were found dead in a Bellevue home belonging to their father. Investigators arrested him in California. 37-year-old Adam Price looked noticeably different compared to his mugshot. In Sarpy County District Court this morning, he was...
KETV.com
Attorneys for Bellevue man accused of killing his two children file motion to suppress interviews
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The man accused of killing his two children in Bellevue appeared in Sarpy County court on Tuesday. Adam Price is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors believe Price planned and succeeded in the killing of his two young children. Defense attorneys filed a motion...
WOWT
Authorities searching for missing Omaha inmate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Corrections is searching for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Omaha Community Corrections Center Sunday. Authorities say 25-year-old Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor Sunday evening. It was removed near Community Corrections. The Omaha Corrections Center has a lower custody level, allowing inmates...
WOWT
Bellevue Police arrest fugitive out of South Dakota
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested on several charges after allegedly running from police. According to the Bellevue Police Department, at 9:26 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a Walmart near 15th and Cornhusker Road in an effort to find a suspect wanted out of South Dakota. Police...
WOWT
Man arrested after shooting last week in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Monday reported they had arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting that occurred last week in an Omaha neighborhood off Military Avenue. Chuol Pan, 29, was arrested to face multiple charges, including felony assault and attempted felony assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and tampering with evidence.
KETV.com
Man arrested for assault in connection to shooting that seriously injured Omaha man
OMAHA, Neb. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for felony assault in connection with a shooting that seriously injured an Omaha man, according to authorities. Chuol Pan was taken into custody by Omaha police for felony assault, attempted felony assault, two counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and one count of tampering with evidence.
North Platte Telegraph
Ex-Lincoln Police officer sentenced to probation for misdemeanor assault
A judge Friday sentenced a former Lincoln Police officer to probation and community service for assaulting a man while working off-duty in his police uniform as security at a local hospital more than two years ago. Benjamin Rieker's attorney, Carlos Monzón, argued first for a new trial, saying Rieker believed...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha woman's family and friends not satisfied with sentence in fatal crash
Regina Bright was the kind of person who could bring others together. The Omaha woman was a mother of two teenagers, whom she adored and strived to fill with love and wisdom. She was a hard worker with a tight-knit group of best friends who called themselves the “super friends.”
doniphanherald.com
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
WOWT
WARNING: Man allegedly exposes two victims in Papillion
Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens. Westside's Dance Marathon team is raising money for Children's Hospital and Medical Center. Omaha Star recommended to receive ARPA funding. Updated: 9 hours ago. A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal...
WOWT
Iowa business owners get probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: An arrest has been made in a January shooting that injured one
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An arrest has been made in the January 10 shooting that injured one at 43rd and Grant streets, according to a press release from OPD. Officers have arrested Chuol Pan, 29, for felony assault, two counts of shooting an occupied dwelling, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, and tampering with physical evidence.
WOWT
Sheriff's office efforts for mental health calls
Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hansen promoted four deputies to command positions Tuesday, in an effort to bolster response to mental health calls. 6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Metro schools closed Wednesday, snow emergencies declared. Updated: 3 hours ago. Numerous school districts have closed for Wednesday. Emily's 6 First Alert Weather...
WOWT
LPD: Drunk driver causes chain reaction crash involving five cars in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a driver who they say crashed into a car, which caused a chain reaction of crashes involving a total of five cars. On Friday around 3:49 p.m., an officer near 11th and O Streets said they saw a westbound car crash...
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot. According to the Omaha Police Department, at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a man walked into Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old victim allegedly told police he was shot by an unknown person...
WOWT
Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 3 hours ago. Buyers of...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s members promoted to command positions in Tuesday ceremony
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Newly elected Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson has been on the job less than two weeks and he has been very busy. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department’s Honor Guard marched into a promotion ceremony held Tuesday morning at the Bennington Suburban Fire Departments facility.
Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha
Authorities say the facility was notified by the electronic monitoring company that Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor earlier in the evening.
WOWT
Tuesday Jan. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department had not updated...
1011now.com
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
Comments / 0