Omaha, NE

WOWT

Authorities searching for missing Omaha inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Corrections is searching for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Omaha Community Corrections Center Sunday. Authorities say 25-year-old Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor Sunday evening. It was removed near Community Corrections. The Omaha Corrections Center has a lower custody level, allowing inmates...
WOWT

Bellevue Police arrest fugitive out of South Dakota

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested on several charges after allegedly running from police. According to the Bellevue Police Department, at 9:26 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a Walmart near 15th and Cornhusker Road in an effort to find a suspect wanted out of South Dakota. Police...
WOWT

Man arrested after shooting last week in Omaha neighborhood

KETV.com

Man arrested for assault in connection to shooting that seriously injured Omaha man

North Platte Telegraph

Ex-Lincoln Police officer sentenced to probation for misdemeanor assault

A judge Friday sentenced a former Lincoln Police officer to probation and community service for assaulting a man while working off-duty in his police uniform as security at a local hospital more than two years ago. Benjamin Rieker's attorney, Carlos Monzón, argued first for a new trial, saying Rieker believed...
WOWT

WARNING: Man allegedly exposes two victims in Papillion

PAPILLION, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: An arrest has been made in a January shooting that injured one

WOWT

Sheriff's office efforts for mental health calls

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hansen promoted four deputies to command positions Tuesday, in an effort to bolster response to mental health calls.
WOWT

Omaha Police: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot. According to the Omaha Police Department, at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a man walked into Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old victim allegedly told police he was shot by an unknown person...
WOWT

Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready.
WOWT

Tuesday Jan. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE - As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department and Douglas County Health Department reported COVID-19 updates including 3 deaths in Douglas County.
1011now.com

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
