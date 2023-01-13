ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

Man charged with firing gun at deputies in Walker County

By Drew Taylor
 4 days ago

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Carbon Hill man was arrested and charged with trying to kill deputies Thursday afternoon, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Before 5 p.m. Thursday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned family member of Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, whom they claim had made statements “insinuating that Mitchell may harm himself or others.” Deputies arrived at the scene and found Mitchell in the front yard of the residence. According to the WCSO, Mitchell immediately pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot at deputies before running into the woods behind the home.

Several departments, including a SWAT unit, patrol, narcotics and investigative divisions were called to the scene. Investigators also tracked Mitchell’s phone location and interviewed family members near the scene.

Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

During the investigation, the WCSO’s aviation division located a large metal structure near the home where Mitchell’s family members believed he was hiding.

“As the SWAT Unit converged onto the structure in the woods, they deployed a distraction device to divert the attention of Mitchell in case he would be in the building,” a release from the WCSO stated. “They then spotted Mitchell in the building, and were able to take him into custody while he was disoriented. He was immediately checked out by Regional Paramedical Services, who had staged at the scene with law enforcement.”

Deputies also recovered methamphetamine, heroin, and a handgun from the structure.

Mitchell, 33, was subsequently charged with attempted murder and booked into the Walker County Jail on $250,000 bond.

CBS 42

