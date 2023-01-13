ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era

Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Backwoods Brewing expanding with brewpub in Ridgefield, bigger plans for Carson

Backwoods Brewing, which the Waters family founded in the Columbia River Gorge town of Carson in 2012, has come out of the pandemic hitting its stride. For starters, it will soon begin construction on a third location, a brewpub in Ridgefield. Co-owner Tom Waters said the new location will be just west of Interstate 5, near where a new Costco is planned, as well. It will be on nearly an acre and include ground and mezzanine dining spaces plus an outdoors drinking and dining area.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
The Oregonian

Tuesday brings cloudy skies, light showers to Portland; high 47

Portland’s short streak of mostly quiet weather continues Tuesday with cloudy skies and a few showers, but nothing dramatic. The National Weather Service says a warm front moving onshore along the coast Tuesday will bring mostly light rain to southwest Washington and northwest Oregon with the bulk of whatever rain does fall arriving by the afternoon. The high temperature should reach about 47 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather for MLK Day Reclaim the Dream March through Northeast Portland

Hundreds gathered Monday in Northeast Portland for the ninth annual Reclaim the Dream March for Human Rights and Dignity on MLK Day. The event, organized by Don’t Shoot Portland along with The Portland Association of Teachers (PAT), started at Peninsula Park, traveled east down NE Rosa Parks Way to NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where marchers walked south to the statue of MLK outside the Convention Center.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Newspaper corrections for Jan. 18, 2022

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s current managing director of inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility (IDEA), people, culture and operations and future interim chief operating officer is Anyania Muse. The name was incorrectly reported in Friday editions. Portland mayoral adviser Sam Adams is alleged to have belittled, interrupted or yelled at...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit

The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t trade accelerated math for equity

I read with interest Julia Silverman’s story about Portland Public Schools’ plans to eliminate accelerated math from middle school, (”Portland Public Schools slows efforts to end early algebra for select middle schoolers, Jan. 6). It reminded me of Kurt Vonnegut’s short story, “Harrison Bergeron,’’ which described an America where everyone was required by law to be equal. Those born with special talents were given “handicaps.” Athletic people were made to carry heavy weights. Intelligent people were given devices that interrupted their train of thought. It was a cautionary tale. Perhaps the school board should read it.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand reversal of Portland murder conviction after Black jurors excluded from trial

The Oregon Supreme Court has let stand a ruling that sets a new judicial test in the state for determining whether potential jurors have been excluded because of their race. The new standard, known as a “comparative juror analysis,” was used by the Oregon Appeals Court in July to determine that Multnomah County prosecutors had dismissed two members of a juror pool because they were Black — the same race as a defendant accused of murder.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Boys basketball: West Linn Lions ranked No. 1 in the nation

The West Linn Lions are the top-ranked team in the nation. USA Today placed the Lions at No. 1 in its current rankings for the week of Jan. 16. The Lions’ unexpected run to the title at the prestigious Les Schwab Invitational in December may have factored into the Lions being placed at the top of the rankings.
WEST LINN, OR
