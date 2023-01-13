Read full article on original website
New developer expresses interest in Portland’s Broadway Corridor project
More than a year after a Colorado-based firm backed out of leading the redevelopment of Portland’s former central post office site, another group is considering becoming lead developer of what is anticipated to be a mixture of housing, business and recreation. A team that includes Related California and Portland’s...
Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era
Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
Madonna isn’t coming to Portland on her just-announced world tour, but you should still go
The video dropped this morning: There’s Madonna, teeth bejeweled, playing Truth or Dare with Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne, Jack Black, Meg Stalter, Judd Apatow, Eric André and others. So many others. Diplo. Things start weird and only get weirder. The game culminates in Schumer daring Madonna to go...
Is there mail on MLK Day 2023? Are Portland parking meters free today?
Most governmental services are closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon: Closed. Oregon and Washington state offices: Closed. Oregon and Washington state courts: Closed. Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Clark county offices, city of Portland...
Backwoods Brewing expanding with brewpub in Ridgefield, bigger plans for Carson
Backwoods Brewing, which the Waters family founded in the Columbia River Gorge town of Carson in 2012, has come out of the pandemic hitting its stride. For starters, it will soon begin construction on a third location, a brewpub in Ridgefield. Co-owner Tom Waters said the new location will be just west of Interstate 5, near where a new Costco is planned, as well. It will be on nearly an acre and include ground and mezzanine dining spaces plus an outdoors drinking and dining area.
2023 Oregon home design trends: Smart, stylish spaces to entertain, store stuff
Designers and tastemakers around the world rang out their New Year trends, from the Pantone Color Institute declaring deep pinkish red Viva Magenta the 2023 color of the year to Architectural Digest promoting crafted, homemade objects that express a personal touch. What will continue to be popular in the Portland...
Tuesday brings cloudy skies, light showers to Portland; high 47
Portland’s short streak of mostly quiet weather continues Tuesday with cloudy skies and a few showers, but nothing dramatic. The National Weather Service says a warm front moving onshore along the coast Tuesday will bring mostly light rain to southwest Washington and northwest Oregon with the bulk of whatever rain does fall arriving by the afternoon. The high temperature should reach about 47 degrees.
What’s driving Portland’s homicide surge: Beat Check podcast
Another year another record-setting number of homicides in Portland. On the latest episode of Beat Check with The Oregonian, we chat with reporter Maxine Bernstein. We’ll talk about the lives lost, what we know about the factors at play and much more. Here’s the full episode:. Subscribe to...
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather for MLK Day Reclaim the Dream March through Northeast Portland
Hundreds gathered Monday in Northeast Portland for the ninth annual Reclaim the Dream March for Human Rights and Dignity on MLK Day. The event, organized by Don’t Shoot Portland along with The Portland Association of Teachers (PAT), started at Peninsula Park, traveled east down NE Rosa Parks Way to NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where marchers walked south to the statue of MLK outside the Convention Center.
Portland investment firm Sortis Holdings to buy Ace Hotel chain
The Portland investment group Sortis Holdings said Tuesday it would buy the Ace Hotel brand, its hotel management arm and a global portfolio of 12 hotels. Sortis will pay $85 million in cash for the companies Ace Group International and Atelier Ace. The deal is expected to close by the end of March, Sortis said.
Why Tho? Random men are yelling at me for perceived driving infractions. Should I yell back?
This is the latest installment of The Oregonian/OregonLive’s advice column, “Why Tho?” by Lizzy Acker. Lizzy’s advice also appears in our weekly advice newsletter. Want to get it? Subscribe now. Hi Lizzy,. Happy new year!. Over the past year, and always while in my car, I’ve...
Newspaper corrections for Jan. 18, 2022
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s current managing director of inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility (IDEA), people, culture and operations and future interim chief operating officer is Anyania Muse. The name was incorrectly reported in Friday editions. Portland mayoral adviser Sam Adams is alleged to have belittled, interrupted or yelled at...
Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit
The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
Man shot to death at NE Portland gas station was an employee, remembered as ‘good kid’
Police identified the man shot to death at a 76 gas station in Portland’s Hazelwood Neighborhood as Amado Santos. Neighbors and friends of the 24-year-old knew him as “Nacho.”
Readers respond: Don’t trade accelerated math for equity
I read with interest Julia Silverman’s story about Portland Public Schools’ plans to eliminate accelerated math from middle school, (”Portland Public Schools slows efforts to end early algebra for select middle schoolers, Jan. 6). It reminded me of Kurt Vonnegut’s short story, “Harrison Bergeron,’’ which described an America where everyone was required by law to be equal. Those born with special talents were given “handicaps.” Athletic people were made to carry heavy weights. Intelligent people were given devices that interrupted their train of thought. It was a cautionary tale. Perhaps the school board should read it.
Margaret Carter, who created the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in Oregon, addresses his legacy
As former state Sen. Margaret Carter took the stage at East County Church of Christ in Gresham on Sunday, the memory of her first session in the Oregon Legislature 38 years ago wasn’t far from her mind. In front of a mostly white congregation, where the first Black woman...
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand reversal of Portland murder conviction after Black jurors excluded from trial
The Oregon Supreme Court has let stand a ruling that sets a new judicial test in the state for determining whether potential jurors have been excluded because of their race. The new standard, known as a “comparative juror analysis,” was used by the Oregon Appeals Court in July to determine that Multnomah County prosecutors had dismissed two members of a juror pool because they were Black — the same race as a defendant accused of murder.
Readers respond: Keep skilled visa holders after layoffs
We’ve all seen tech companies—including ones in the Portland area like Intel, Puppet, and Smarsh—announce sweeping layoffs in recent weeks and months. According to Layoffs.fyi, a site that has been keeping tabs on this, more than 154,186 people in the tech industry lost their jobs in 2022.
Boys basketball: West Linn Lions ranked No. 1 in the nation
The West Linn Lions are the top-ranked team in the nation. USA Today placed the Lions at No. 1 in its current rankings for the week of Jan. 16. The Lions’ unexpected run to the title at the prestigious Les Schwab Invitational in December may have factored into the Lions being placed at the top of the rankings.
Another hot night from Damian Lillard, another Trail Blazers win over the Dallas Mavericks: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers were due for some good fortune and it came Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks when superstar Luka Doncic was ruled out before tipoff with ankle soreness. That opened the door for the Blazers to face an opponent lacking one of the top players in the...
