WCVB
Husband charged with murder: What we know in Ana Walshe case
COHASSET, Mass. — Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, was reported missing on New Year's Day. More than two weeks later, the district attorney announced that her husband will face a murder charge. Brian Walshe was already in custody, held on high bail in connection with the charge...
WCVB
Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished
BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
WCVB
Suspect in stabbing murder of Stoughton woman held without bail
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man accused of a brutal stabbing that killed a mother of three in Stoughton is being held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was in court Tuesday morning. He's charged with killing Amber Buckner, 40, whose body police say was discovered in a shed behind her home on Park Street in mid-December.
nbcboston.com
Missing Framingham Woman Found in Boston, Police Say
Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, say a woman who was previously reported missing has been found in Boston. Authorities said Monday that 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo had not been seen since Jan. 12. On Tuesday, police said she has been located and is with family. The Framingham Police Department thanked the public...
WCVB
Search expands for central Massachusetts woman missing for nearly a week
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — The search expanded Tuesday in the central Massachusetts town of Brookfield for a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen one week ago. Brittany Tee, of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a Main Street residence in Brookfield on Jan. 10, around 8:30 p.m. Worcester County District...
nbcboston.com
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
Transit Police announces sudden death of active duty K9
BOSTON — Transit Police announced that one of the four-legged members of the department has passed away suddenly. Mikee, a 10-year-old active duty K9 died after 9 years working for Transit Police. “Mikee’s high drive and his performance were a direct reflection of his and Officer Gonzalez’s work ethic/professionalism,”...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts
Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
WCVB
Teens, ages 13 and 17, arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common
BOSTON — Two teenagers were arrested, and a knife was recovered following a stabbing Sunday night near Boston Common, police said. The incident was reported at the area along Tremont Street at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Arriving officers found a victim who told them that suspects had run from the area on foot towards Temple Place.
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
Ana Walshe was making plans for future, buying more property before disappearance: source
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts registered nurse sentenced to prison for tampering with morphine of dementia patients
BOSTON – A Massachusetts registered nurse was sentenced in federal court for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, 43-year-old Gwen Rider of Northborough was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On March 8, 2022, Rider pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and deception.
‘So out of the norm’: Sister of missing Brookfield woman speaks out as search efforts continue
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Concern for the wellbeing of a missing Brookfield woman is growing as investigators ramp up their investigation into her disappearance. Brittany Tee, 35, hasn‘t been seen since Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. Brittany was last seen leaving her home...
WCVB
Hate group founder, member accused of violating New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, AG says
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The founder of a neo-Nazi hate group, a Massachusetts native, and one of the group's members are charged with violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights act in connection with an incident last year, officials announced on Tuesday. Officials said the complaints are regarding a July 2022...
Massachusetts Correction Officer Accused Of Supplying Inmates With Drugs: DA
A Massachusetts Correction Officer is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail at which he worked, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Francisco Morales-Urizandi, of Tewksbury, is accused of supplying prisoners at Middlesex Jail and House of Correction with drugs between April and August 2020, the office reports.
$5,000 Worth Of Items Taken From Stoughton Ulta; Police Seeking Suspect IDs
Stoughton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who took almost $5,000 worth of products from an Ulta store. The suspected thieves did not pay for the items at Ulta's Taunton and Cranston, RI locations in addition to the Stoughton store, police said on Facebook.Th…
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
Judge Sends Lawrence Man to Prison for Five Years for Selling Ghost Guns, Fentanyl in Area
A35-year-old Lawrence man was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for selling ghost guns, ammunition and fentanyl in the area. Miguel Mejia was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young to five years in prison and four years of supervised release. Last September, Mejia pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license and possession with intent to distribute distribution of 40 grams of more fentanyl.
Mass State Police Serious About Drunk Drivers With ANOTHER Sobriety Checkpoint
Just a heads-up, Berkshire County residents. If you're planning on having a few beers(or any other alcoholic beverages) this weekend, perhaps while you're watching some playoff football games, make sure you've secured yourself a ride. I happened to mention in a post last week that it seemed like the Massachusetts...
2 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
BOSTON — Two Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they recently won $1 million scratch ticket prizes. Wayne Doyle, of Palmer, opted to receive his “50X The Money” instant ticket game prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
