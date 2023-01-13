ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 8

Related
WCVB

Husband charged with murder: What we know in Ana Walshe case

COHASSET, Mass. — Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, was reported missing on New Year's Day. More than two weeks later, the district attorney announced that her husband will face a murder charge. Brian Walshe was already in custody, held on high bail in connection with the charge...
COHASSET, MA
WCVB

Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished

BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Suspect in stabbing murder of Stoughton woman held without bail

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man accused of a brutal stabbing that killed a mother of three in Stoughton is being held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was in court Tuesday morning. He's charged with killing Amber Buckner, 40, whose body police say was discovered in a shed behind her home on Park Street in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Missing Framingham Woman Found in Boston, Police Say

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, say a woman who was previously reported missing has been found in Boston. Authorities said Monday that 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo had not been seen since Jan. 12. On Tuesday, police said she has been located and is with family. The Framingham Police Department thanked the public...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police

Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Transit Police announces sudden death of active duty K9

BOSTON — Transit Police announced that one of the four-legged members of the department has passed away suddenly. Mikee, a 10-year-old active duty K9 died after 9 years working for Transit Police. “Mikee’s high drive and his performance were a direct reflection of his and Officer Gonzalez’s work ethic/professionalism,”...
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts

Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Teens, ages 13 and 17, arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common

BOSTON — Two teenagers were arrested, and a knife was recovered following a stabbing Sunday night near Boston Common, police said. The incident was reported at the area along Tremont Street at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Arriving officers found a victim who told them that suspects had run from the area on foot towards Temple Place.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts registered nurse sentenced to prison for tampering with morphine of dementia patients

BOSTON – A Massachusetts registered nurse was sentenced in federal court for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, 43-year-old Gwen Rider of Northborough was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On March 8, 2022, Rider pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and deception.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
WHAV

Judge Sends Lawrence Man to Prison for Five Years for Selling Ghost Guns, Fentanyl in Area

A35-year-old Lawrence man was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for selling ghost guns, ammunition and fentanyl in the area. Miguel Mejia was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young to five years in prison and four years of supervised release. Last September, Mejia pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license and possession with intent to distribute distribution of 40 grams of more fentanyl.
LAWRENCE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy