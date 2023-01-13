ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Edy Zoo

West Virginia residents demand action on PFAS contamination in drinking water supply

CHARLESTON, WV. - In West Virginia, a new report has revealed the alarming presence of forever chemicals in dozens of the state's drinking water systems. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) detected at least one kind of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in 67 of West Virginia's drinking water systems, with 20 from surface-water sources and the remaining 47 from groundwater sources primarily concentrated in the Ohio River Valley and Eastern Panhandle regions.
WVNS

Gov. Justice confident in tax cut proposal

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia taxpayers wait patiently to see what is on the way for their wallets. In the meantime, Governor Jim Justice continues his efforts to reduce the state’s income tax. Regardless of prior rejections, the Governor preached the need to give back to the people of the mountain state, especially after […]
publicnewsservice.org

WV Teachers Lambast Governor’s Proposed Tax Cuts

West Virginia's teachers' union warns that new proposed tax cuts will further shrink school budgets and drive more educators out of the profession. A crippling number of vacancies are straining school operations, and the number of non-certified teachers that have left their jobs has doubled since 2018, according to the state's Department of Education.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Governor Justice tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R- WV) tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time. According to a release from his office, the governor started experiencing symptoms on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Gov. Justice took a COVID test and the results came back positive. The Governor is fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

WV BOE welcomes new school safety and security administrator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has selected a chief state school safety officer in an effort to increase security at all 55 county school districts. Ron Arthur was introduced to the state Board of Education last week. He was officially named last month as the School Safety and Security Administrator for the new state Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division within the state Department of Homeland Security.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

‘There’s been a decline of general trust in public schools’ – House Education Committee hears from WV Schools Superintendent

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House Education Committee convened Monday afternoon to hear from Superintendent of WV Schools David Roach regarding educational goals for the students of West Virginia. Specifically, substantial discussion was given to a recently introduced initiative, Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia, which places much...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Athenaeum

House eyes quick passage of Gov. Justice’s personal income tax cut

Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax plan, as laid out at the State of the State address last week, is already hitting the House floor. House Bill 2526 was introduced following Wednesday’s address by Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Minority Leader Doug Skaff at the request of Justice. Justice...
wvpublic.org

DHHR Launches Hiring Events To Fill Positions Throughout W.Va.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced this week that it plans to host in-person and virtual hiring events throughout the month of January. Open positions are available for nurses, office assistants, program specialists, lab scientists, child protective service workers, and others. Last month, newly appointed DHHR...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Committee assignments for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 2023 session have been announced. The delegates from Wood and Pleasants County have been assigned to a number of committees. Notably, Delegate Trenton Barnhart of Pleasants County will be chairing the House Committee on Banking. Delegates...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia petitions to designate five counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON — Five counties in West Virginia have been petitioned for the Historically Underutilized Business Zone program. The state is seeking to designate Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe and Preston counties in the governor-designated HUBZones. The program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

