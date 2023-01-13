Read full article on original website
Related
Health & Human Resources Senate Committee adopts motion to bring out-of-state physicians to WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Senate Health and Human Resources Committee of the West Virginia Legislature convened Tuesday afternoon regarding several proposed bills including one which would establish a tax credit to be made available for licensed physicians as incentive to relocate to West Virginia to practice. SB85, introduced...
Metro News
House gets to work on bill to divide state’s biggest agency into three
The House Health Committee swiftly advanced a bill that would split the Department of Health and Human Resources into three separate agencies. The three would be the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, and the Department of Health Facilities. “This bill was about three years in the making,”...
West Virginia residents demand action on PFAS contamination in drinking water supply
CHARLESTON, WV. - In West Virginia, a new report has revealed the alarming presence of forever chemicals in dozens of the state's drinking water systems. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) detected at least one kind of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in 67 of West Virginia's drinking water systems, with 20 from surface-water sources and the remaining 47 from groundwater sources primarily concentrated in the Ohio River Valley and Eastern Panhandle regions.
Gov. Justice confident in tax cut proposal
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia taxpayers wait patiently to see what is on the way for their wallets. In the meantime, Governor Jim Justice continues his efforts to reduce the state’s income tax. Regardless of prior rejections, the Governor preached the need to give back to the people of the mountain state, especially after […]
publicnewsservice.org
WV Teachers Lambast Governor’s Proposed Tax Cuts
West Virginia's teachers' union warns that new proposed tax cuts will further shrink school budgets and drive more educators out of the profession. A crippling number of vacancies are straining school operations, and the number of non-certified teachers that have left their jobs has doubled since 2018, according to the state's Department of Education.
Governor Justice tests positive for COVID-19
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R- WV) tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time. According to a release from his office, the governor started experiencing symptoms on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Gov. Justice took a COVID test and the results came back positive. The Governor is fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the […]
Metro News
WV BOE welcomes new school safety and security administrator
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has selected a chief state school safety officer in an effort to increase security at all 55 county school districts. Ron Arthur was introduced to the state Board of Education last week. He was officially named last month as the School Safety and Security Administrator for the new state Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division within the state Department of Homeland Security.
AOL Corp
West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
WTAP
First Hope scholarship payments have been made to West Virginia students
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The first-ever Hope Scholarship payments were made to student accounts and can now be used to pay for authorized educational services. “This is a great day for school choice in West Virginia,” said Treasurer Moore. The Hope Scholarship Program initially launched for applications last March...
‘There’s been a decline of general trust in public schools’ – House Education Committee hears from WV Schools Superintendent
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House Education Committee convened Monday afternoon to hear from Superintendent of WV Schools David Roach regarding educational goals for the students of West Virginia. Specifically, substantial discussion was given to a recently introduced initiative, Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia, which places much...
WSAZ
W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
Daily Athenaeum
House eyes quick passage of Gov. Justice’s personal income tax cut
Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax plan, as laid out at the State of the State address last week, is already hitting the House floor. House Bill 2526 was introduced following Wednesday’s address by Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Minority Leader Doug Skaff at the request of Justice. Justice...
wvpublic.org
DHHR Launches Hiring Events To Fill Positions Throughout W.Va.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced this week that it plans to host in-person and virtual hiring events throughout the month of January. Open positions are available for nurses, office assistants, program specialists, lab scientists, child protective service workers, and others. Last month, newly appointed DHHR...
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Committee assignments for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 2023 session have been announced. The delegates from Wood and Pleasants County have been assigned to a number of committees. Notably, Delegate Trenton Barnhart of Pleasants County will be chairing the House Committee on Banking. Delegates...
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
Who was West Virginia’s first Governor?
West Virginia's statehood has been a more unique tale than most, which can be emphasized by the legislative talents of its first governor.
What is a zipper merge and why don’t we use it in West Virginia?
Some states use something called a "zipper merge" to cut down to one lane on multi-lane roads, but West Virginia prefers the alternate "early merge."
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is fifth most popular Gov. in the United States
Gov. Jim Justice is the fifth most popular Governor in the United States, with 64% of voters approving of him, according to a study by Morning Consult.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia petitions to designate five counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON — Five counties in West Virginia have been petitioned for the Historically Underutilized Business Zone program. The state is seeking to designate Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe and Preston counties in the governor-designated HUBZones. The program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price...
connect-bridgeport.com
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
Comments / 0