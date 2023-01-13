Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' BuckZack LoveJackson, MS
Related
Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns
A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
Gov. Tate Reeves seeking 'complete elimination' of income tax in Mississippi as he runs for re-election
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is working toward the “complete elimination” of the state's income tax as he seeks re-election later this year.
GOP House passes two anti-abortion bills among first votes of new Congress
The Republican-led House approved two anti-abortion bills on Wednesday, legislation intended to communicate the GOP majority's opposition to abortion and disapproval of the Biden administration.
Bills Passed By D.C. Council Remain In Awkward Limbo As Republicans Fail To Elect Speaker Of The House
The dysfunction that has reigned in the U.S. House of Representatives this week hasn’t been contained within the marble halls of Congress, but rather has made its way down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Wilson Building that houses the D.C. government. It’s there that dozens of bills passed late last...
Lawmakers moving to repeal "line warming" ban
(The Center Square) – New York lawmakers are moving to repeal a prohibition on handing out food and water to voters waiting at the polls on election days.A bill approved by the state Senate Monday would effectively repeal the law, known as a line warming ban, by tweaking the language of the more than century old statute.The measure's primary sponsor, Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, said the statute "places an additional burden on voters and organizations by essentially prohibiting organizations from working to support voters while they may wait in line."“New York is notorious for having incredibly long lines in select...
D.C. Mayor: Jan. 6 Security Failed Over Belief White Nationalists Are Police Friendly
“People didn’t think that these white nationalists would overthrow the Capitol building,” Mayor Muriel Bowser testified to Jan. 6 House committee members.
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
Sen. Jennifer McClellan Wins Democratic Primary, Set To Become Virginia’s First Black Congresswoman
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D) won her primary on Dec. 22 and could become the first Black woman to be elected to Congress from the state, according to NBC News. McClellan won the Democratic primary to fill the seat of Rep. Donald McEachin (D), who died from cancer in November.
‘See you in court,’ Illinois Senate President says as chamber passes gun ban
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Senate late Monday passed a bill that seeks to ban the future sale of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with various capacities despite threats of a lawsuit that the measure is unconstitutional. ‘We’ll see you in court,’ Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park,...
Retiring Kansas senator’s gift to colleagues: A bill proposing ‘overdue’ raise in salary
Retiring Manhattan Sen. Tom Hawk proposes increase in daily legislator salary from $88 to $320 — enough to raise overall compensation to about $50,000. The post Retiring Kansas senator’s gift to colleagues: A bill proposing ‘overdue’ raise in salary appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Lawmaker proposes allowing medical uses of psilocybin in Virginia
A Virginia Democrat is proposing to make psilocybin, the hallucinogenic substance found in "magic mushrooms," available for medical purposes and reduce possession of the psychedelic drug from a felony to a misdemeanor.
South Carolina’s Supreme Court Becomes First Top State Judiciary to Strike Down Abortion Law After SCOTUS Overturned Roe v. Wade
In a 3-2 ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s restrictive abortion law Thursday, making the Palmetto State’s judiciary the first top state court to throw out a post-Dobbs abortion ban. The law at issue, South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, bans...
Auditor: Mississippi taxpayers losing hundreds of millions due to children living in fatherless homes
Mississippi taxpayers will lose hundreds of millions of dollars due to the negative impact of fatherless children in the state,, according to Mississippi State Auditor Shad White. White hosted a panel discussion on the positive impact present fathers have on their children on Wednesday. The panel was held at Germantown...
Sanders to freeze state hires and government regulations on first day as Arkansas governor
(The Center Square) - Newly sworn-in Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her inaugural address Tuesday that she was signing an executive order to freeze new state hires and government regulations. "We are limiting the growth of government before government limits the growth of individual liberty," she said on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Sanders also said she would sign an executive order "preventing...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Abortion restrictions repeal bill advances at Capitol
ST PAUL, Minn. — The House Health Committee Thursday approved a bill that would remove abortion restrictions on from Minnesota statutes, after a hearing that featured a sharp partisan divide over the issue. A Ramsey County judge last summer ruled many of those restrictions violated the state’s constitution, but...
House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
Texas’ birth control ban for minors divides lawmakers
Reproductive rights and abortion access are front and center for many state governments as they begin their 2023 legislative sessions this week. In Texas, lawmakers are working to counter attempts at restricting access to birth control pills for minors, among other anti-reproductive health policies. Ana-Maria Ramos, a Dallas Democrat, introduced...
New South Texas congresswoman votes on abortion-related legislation; gets 1st post
De La Cruz, a Republican from McAllen who represents a border district, this week voted against consideration of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade and make abortion legal nationwide.
Comments / 3