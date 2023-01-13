ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns

A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
The Center Square

Lawmakers moving to repeal "line warming" ban

(The Center Square) – New York lawmakers are moving to repeal a prohibition on handing out food and water to voters waiting at the polls on election days.A bill approved by the state Senate Monday would effectively repeal the law, known as a line warming ban, by tweaking the language of the more than century old statute.The measure's primary sponsor, Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, said the statute "places an additional burden on voters and organizations by essentially prohibiting organizations from working to support voters while they may wait in line."“New York is notorious for having incredibly long lines in select...
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
The Center Square

Sanders to freeze state hires and government regulations on first day as Arkansas governor

(The Center Square) - Newly sworn-in Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her inaugural address Tuesday that she was signing an executive order to freeze new state hires and government regulations. "We are limiting the growth of government before government limits the growth of individual liberty," she said on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Sanders also said she would sign an executive order "preventing...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
KARE 11

Abortion restrictions repeal bill advances at Capitol

ST PAUL, Minn. — The House Health Committee Thursday approved a bill that would remove abortion restrictions on from Minnesota statutes, after a hearing that featured a sharp partisan divide over the issue. A Ramsey County judge last summer ruled many of those restrictions violated the state’s constitution, but...
CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
Ballotpedia News

South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional

On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
AL.com

Texas’ birth control ban for minors divides lawmakers

Reproductive rights and abortion access are front and center for many state governments as they begin their 2023 legislative sessions this week. In Texas, lawmakers are working to counter attempts at restricting access to birth control pills for minors, among other anti-reproductive health policies. Ana-Maria Ramos, a Dallas Democrat, introduced...
