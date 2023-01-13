ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Update: Winter Weather Advisory no longer in effect

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON TUESDAY…. WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of less than a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WHERE…In New York, Seneca,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/17/23)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this morning as we see multiple types of precipitation starting our day. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain are all moving through and this precipitation is very temperature dependent. The Winter Weather Advisory expires by this afternoon and isolated rain showers remain. Temperatures reach well above average for highs this afternoon.
Three teens face drug, weapon charges after traffic stop in Veteran

ELMIRA, NY

