WMUR.com
Salem man pleads guilty to unlawful possession of machine guns
SALEM, N.H. — A Salem man pleaded guilty on federal charges after he was caught with machine guns. Last February, law enforcement searched the home of Kyle Morris, 23, in Salem. Prosecutors said multiple guns were found including two rifles that had been converted into machine guns. Officials said...
NHPR
Police involved in killing of 17-year-old Gilford boy had no previous disciplinary findings
Two police officers involved in a New Year's Day encounter that left a teenager in Gilford dead have no previous formal disciplinary actions in their personnel files, according to records obtained by NHPR. Sergeant Douglas Wall and Officer Nathan Ayotte of the Gilford Police Department responded to the home of...
WMUR.com
Live at 3: Investigators giving update about recent hate group activity in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Investigators with the Portsmouth Police Department and the New Hampshire attorney general’s office will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon regarding recent hate group activity in Portsmouth. An update on the investigation will be discussed at the news conference, which is scheduled for 3 p.m....
WMUR.com
Former child residential care facility worker sentenced to prison for stealing children's medication
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A former employee of a residential care facility for children in Northfield has been sentenced to prison for stealing prescription medication from children. Thomas Poirier, 41, of Tilton, pleaded guilty in November to charges of first- and second-degree assault for replacing Ritalin pills meant for patients...
WMUR.com
Suspect in October Manchester shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with an October shooting in downtown Manchester that left a bullet hole in a vehicle near Union and Auburn streets. Levi Glum faces charges of attempted assault and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Marshals arrested...
WMUR.com
2 men, alleged hate group accused of violating New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, AG says
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Two men and an organization described as a hate group are facing accusations they violated the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act in connection with an incident in Portsmouth last year, law enforcement officials announced on Tuesday. Attorney General John Formella said officials filed a complaint against...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman On Drunk Driving Charge After Hit & Run Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Fitchburg woman on Friday night, January 13 after a hit & run crash on Route 9. Police arrested at 6:56 p.m. Ashley Landry, 34, of 86 Sheridan Street in Fitchburg. “Landry was involved in a hit/run accident” on Route 9 at 6;11 p.m....
laconiadailysun.com
Vehicles damaged across Laconia and Gilford in vandalism spree
Police are investigating a string of vandalism acts throughout Laconia and Gilford that occurred Monday evening. According to Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield, vehicles were damaged on Mechanic Street, at the Lakeport Opera House, VIP Auto, Union Diner, and the Margate Resort. “And we had a vehicle driving down the...
WMUR.com
Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
whdh.com
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
Judge Sends Lawrence Man to Prison for Five Years for Selling Ghost Guns, Fentanyl in Area
A35-year-old Lawrence man was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for selling ghost guns, ammunition and fentanyl in the area. Miguel Mejia was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young to five years in prison and four years of supervised release. Last September, Mejia pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license and possession with intent to distribute distribution of 40 grams of more fentanyl.
WMUR.com
Barricaded man inside Hudson home prompts shelter-in-place advisory
Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
WGME
New Hampshire man arrested after motor vehicle pursuit
A New Hampshire man was arrested on Friday after reckless driving and fleeing from troopers on Interstate 93, according to NH State Police. At approximately 10:28 on Friday night, a New Hampshire state trooper attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for reckless driving. The operator of the vehicle did not stop for the troopers emergency lights and sirens and continued to flee at a high rate of speed on I-93 south and into the city of Manchester where the operator exited the interstate.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Tesla almost runs over woman on Maple Street due to note
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
nbcboston.com
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
Following activity from neo-Nazi groups last year, New Hampshire officials to provide update
Officials in New Hampshire plan to offer an update Tuesday afternoon into an investigation into hate group activity in Portsmouth after a summer that saw at least one neo-Nazi group present in the area. The summer of 2022 was marked by frequent neo-Nazi activity in New England, including by the...
WCVB
Boyfriend of Massachusetts woman Felicia McGuyer, who vanished 15 years ago, charged with murder
BOSTON — A man who was the live-in boyfriend of a Massachusetts mother who disappeared 15 years ago is now facing a murder charge in the woman's death. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 11-year-old son.
WCVB
Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished
BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
