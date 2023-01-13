ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMUR.com

Salem man pleads guilty to unlawful possession of machine guns

SALEM, N.H. — A Salem man pleaded guilty on federal charges after he was caught with machine guns. Last February, law enforcement searched the home of Kyle Morris, 23, in Salem. Prosecutors said multiple guns were found including two rifles that had been converted into machine guns. Officials said...
SALEM, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Vehicles damaged across Laconia and Gilford in vandalism spree

Police are investigating a string of vandalism acts throughout Laconia and Gilford that occurred Monday evening. According to Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield, vehicles were damaged on Mechanic Street, at the Lakeport Opera House, VIP Auto, Union Diner, and the Margate Resort. “And we had a vehicle driving down the...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
HUDSON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
CONCORD, NH
WHAV

Judge Sends Lawrence Man to Prison for Five Years for Selling Ghost Guns, Fentanyl in Area

A35-year-old Lawrence man was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for selling ghost guns, ammunition and fentanyl in the area. Miguel Mejia was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young to five years in prison and four years of supervised release. Last September, Mejia pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license and possession with intent to distribute distribution of 40 grams of more fentanyl.
LAWRENCE, MA
WGME

New Hampshire man arrested after motor vehicle pursuit

A New Hampshire man was arrested on Friday after reckless driving and fleeing from troopers on Interstate 93, according to NH State Police. At approximately 10:28 on Friday night, a New Hampshire state trooper attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for reckless driving. The operator of the vehicle did not stop for the troopers emergency lights and sirens and continued to flee at a high rate of speed on I-93 south and into the city of Manchester where the operator exited the interstate.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police

Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished

BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
BOSTON, MA

