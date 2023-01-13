ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

5 tricks to protect your money from card skimmers!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, police say it is time to check that online bank accounts line by line for any strange charges - after a string of skimmers have popped up across the Triad. This started in mid-November when police say the skimmers were placed in several High...
Resolutions for a fraud-free new year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Start the new year off on the right foot by not getting scammed. Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau shared some resolutions to have a fraud-free year and warnings about how scammers will try to take advantage of your 2023 growth. I resolve to be...
Skimmers: How they work & which cards get hacked

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers. Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.
AT&T declined payment text message isn't for real

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The latest scam text from "AT&T" makes you think something is wrong with your bill. It says Billing decline. To continue using your services you are required to update your information here. The link has "my user ATT" in it to make it look real. The...
Want to save money on eggs? Buy in bulk

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Go to Google and type in the word eggs and you get all the stories about egg prices. The high prices aren't going down anytime soon. This may mean you're going to local farmers to buy your eggs or you're buying chickens yourself. But if you're simply looking for the best price at the stores, the solution is buying in bulk and shopping around.
Janet Danahey parole hearing underway Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. — A former UNC Greensboro student convicted of murdering four people could get a second chance. A parole hearing happened Tuesday for Janet Danahey. According to her attorney Don Vaughan, Commissioner Atkinson held this hearing over the phone. Several witnesses presented testimonies on Danahey's behalf including her...
Edy Zoo

Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart stores

GREENSBORO, NC. - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, have reported card skimmers at two Walmart stores on Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue. This comes after High Point Police Department (HPPD) reported similar findings at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. The discovery of these skimmers is concerning as they can be used to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting customers.
triad-city-beat.com

Ask and you shall receive: BuyNothing groups flip capitalism on its head, encouragee giving, receiving for free

Featured photo: My favorite thing I’ve received from the BuyNothing group is this stockpot. (photo by Sam LeBlanc) My pot used to runneth over. Until a few years ago, I used to try to make baked spaghetti in a small, 2-quart-sized pot. I would cram the noodles, the sauce, the meat all in there, hoping that there would be enough space for me to stir everything together. There wasn’t. Thus, I never made my favorite winter dish until a kind stranger gifted me their shiny, Emeril Lagasse, 6-quart, stainless-steel saucepot for free. And all I had to do was ask.
My 2 Cents: A surprise birthday trip!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, I have to brag about my wife. She totally surprised me for my birthday. So, technically my birthday is tomorrow (January 18) but she told me months ago to take last Thursday and Friday off for a surprise birthday trip but she wouldn't tell me where. On Thursday we left the house and I was packed up and ready to go. I was thinking that we were headed to the coast (my happy place) but I was wrong because suddenly she took a turn into PTI Airport.
Programs aimed at curbing youth violence see progress in Forsyth County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County said it's seeing success from new programs aimed at solving crimes involving teens and preventing future ones. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office started its Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team or "JIIT" team in May of 2022. Since then, it said its confiscated dozens of guns and made more than 250 arrests all within the last six months.
