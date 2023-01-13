Read full article on original website
5 tricks to protect your money from card skimmers!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, police say it is time to check that online bank accounts line by line for any strange charges - after a string of skimmers have popped up across the Triad. This started in mid-November when police say the skimmers were placed in several High...
Resolutions for a fraud-free new year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Start the new year off on the right foot by not getting scammed. Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau shared some resolutions to have a fraud-free year and warnings about how scammers will try to take advantage of your 2023 growth. I resolve to be...
Skimmers: How they work & which cards get hacked
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers. Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.
Local businesses scramble to manage costs as price of eggs jumps 238%
HIGH POINT, N.C. — With each trip to the grocery store, more and more families are left in sticker shock. Grocery prices are up about 12% over last year with the price of a dozen eggs climbing to $4.25 this week. That's an increase of 238% from just one...
AT&T declined payment text message isn't for real
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The latest scam text from "AT&T" makes you think something is wrong with your bill. It says Billing decline. To continue using your services you are required to update your information here. The link has "my user ATT" in it to make it look real. The...
Want to save money on eggs? Buy in bulk
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Go to Google and type in the word eggs and you get all the stories about egg prices. The high prices aren't going down anytime soon. This may mean you're going to local farmers to buy your eggs or you're buying chickens yourself. But if you're simply looking for the best price at the stores, the solution is buying in bulk and shopping around.
Janet Danahey parole hearing underway Tuesday
RALEIGH, N.C. — A former UNC Greensboro student convicted of murdering four people could get a second chance. A parole hearing happened Tuesday for Janet Danahey. According to her attorney Don Vaughan, Commissioner Atkinson held this hearing over the phone. Several witnesses presented testimonies on Danahey's behalf including her...
Sanford pastor netted $10K in kickbacks as part of Medicare fraud scheme, court docs show
SANFORD, N.C. — A Sanford pastor will soon be sentenced on federal charges involving illegal Medicare reimbursements. Court documents state Pastor Daniel Owens netted more than $10,000 in kickbacks and bribes as part of a Medicare fraud scheme. Owens is a pastor at Life Springs Dream Center in Sanford....
orangeandbluepress.com
Stimulus Update: City, County Approved A New Stimulus Under American Rescue Plan Act
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law by Congress, Winston-Salem, and Forsyth County has approved new stimulus money to provide citizens in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Stimulus. The City approved $4.4 million to distribute among 10 community groups or agencies, while the county approved...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Hikes Price For Holding US Marshals’ Inmates In The Slammer
Inflation is truly everywhere you turn these days – and price hikes are even showing up in the amount that the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is charging the US Marshals Service to hold inmates in the county jail in downtown Greensboro. For years, the county has charged the...
triad-city-beat.com
The Pallet community for the unhoused in Greensboro is open. Here’s a look at how it’s going.
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Kelly Smith has been unhoused for about a year. “I was doing great; I had my own apartment,” she said....
wfdd.org
Winston-Salem housing advocacy group will take a new approach to helping tenants
Triad tenant rights advocacy group Housing Justice Now is changing its approach to how it helps those facing eviction. The organization will now focus on preemptive strategies and helping people before they get to court. The wells of financial assistance for renters and eviction protection measures that sprang up during...
triad-city-beat.com
Ask and you shall receive: BuyNothing groups flip capitalism on its head, encouragee giving, receiving for free
Featured photo: My favorite thing I’ve received from the BuyNothing group is this stockpot. (photo by Sam LeBlanc) My pot used to runneth over. Until a few years ago, I used to try to make baked spaghetti in a small, 2-quart-sized pot. I would cram the noodles, the sauce, the meat all in there, hoping that there would be enough space for me to stir everything together. There wasn’t. Thus, I never made my favorite winter dish until a kind stranger gifted me their shiny, Emeril Lagasse, 6-quart, stainless-steel saucepot for free. And all I had to do was ask.
Yadkinville woman discovers a car she purchased had rusted out frame, News 2 helps get issue resolved
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Michelle Craft needed a new car. She did some shopping around and settled on a 2008 Ford Escape from a local dealership. The car had more than 160,000 miles on it, but it was within her price range. “I spent $5,000 on that car,” Craft said....
My 2 Cents: A surprise birthday trip!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, I have to brag about my wife. She totally surprised me for my birthday. So, technically my birthday is tomorrow (January 18) but she told me months ago to take last Thursday and Friday off for a surprise birthday trip but she wouldn't tell me where. On Thursday we left the house and I was packed up and ready to go. I was thinking that we were headed to the coast (my happy place) but I was wrong because suddenly she took a turn into PTI Airport.
If you win the Mega Millions tonight, you would be the 3rd largest jackpot winner
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get each one of the Mega Millions numbers right on the January 10, 2023 drawing and you could win not millions but $1.1 Billion. The one lump sum cash value is $576.8 million. It's not a shabby payday if you get it. What are the chances of that?
'This slow tearing away' | Summerfield man hopes new Alzheimer's drug gives other families more time
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — For Tim Snider of Summerfield, his mother Tamra is one of his biggest influences. “She had such great advice for me throughout my life and always helped me believe in myself,” Snider said. “I remember her; the pep talks she would give me were just huge."
Programs aimed at curbing youth violence see progress in Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County said it's seeing success from new programs aimed at solving crimes involving teens and preventing future ones. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office started its Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team or "JIIT" team in May of 2022. Since then, it said its confiscated dozens of guns and made more than 250 arrests all within the last six months.
PTI flights slowly getting back on track after nationwide grounding
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Flights in and out of Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) in Greensboro slowly got back on track Wednesday following a nationwide groundstop issued by the FAA. Many flyers we spoke with were able to get out of Greensboro without much delay. The biggest issue has been...
