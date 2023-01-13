ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fentress County, TN

WYSH AM 1380

ORT: Task Force raids yield drugs, weapons, arrests

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force was busy last week, conducting a pair of raids on homes in Oak Ridge. The first occurred on Monday, January 9th, when members of the task force served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home on Jasper Lane. Agents reported recovering over 12 grams of what field-tested positive as fentanyl, a little over three grams of field-tested meth, and a 9mm pistol, as well as Suboxone and alprazolam pills, psychedelic mushrooms, over 50 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Multiple Individuals Arrested Following String Of Alleged Thefts

Officers with the Monticello Police Department were called to the Walmart by store-security personnel, who had apprehended two women allegedly attempting to steal items from the store. 52-year-old Corina Hatfield and 21-year-old Mercedes Hatfield, both of Monticello, were both arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking. On Saturday afternoon,...
MONTICELLO, KY
WYSH AM 1380

TBI probing death of man at Anderson County Jail

The TBI is investigating after a 19-year-old man died at the Anderson County Jail last week. Officials have not released much information, except to say that a man identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Micah Fontana died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton. The TBI was called in to investigate by Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Former corrections officer indicted

A man accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor while he was employed as a Fentress County corrections officer was arrested on Friday. A man accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor while he was employed as a Fentress County corrections officer was arrested on Friday. Tennessee This...
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’

A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. Several people were seen running from the home where the shooting happened, a release said. Former Fentress...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. On Friday, Monticello Police were called to Walmart by store security personnel who had caught two women trying to steal items from the store. Following an investigation, Corina Hatfield, 52, and Mercedes Hatfield, 21, both of Monticello were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at any time of the day. The Knoxville County Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting, recognized that traffic congestion throughout Knox County is becoming a more predominant issue that requires long-term solutions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee man walks 52 miles for Isaiah 117 House

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isaiah 117 House is a group that helps kids have a comfortable and safe place to stay as they await foster care. On Tuesday, Mark Troutt walked 52 miles to raise awareness and money for Isaiah 117 House. “I wanted to help people become aware and...
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Commission vote bypass around Knoxville

Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. News at 11 on 1/17. News at 6 on 1/17.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee state park asking for raptor food donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park are asking for donations to provide of a year of food and supplies for four raptors at their aviary. The park hosts four birds, all of whom are injured or are imprinted on humans and cannot be returned to the wild. Throughout the year, the park offers free educational programs, and now they are asking for some help.
CROSSVILLE, TN

