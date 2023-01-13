ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake police officer suspended, accused of forging public record: Police

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KeeeS_0kE7cqgh00

A Chesapeake police officer is being accused of forgery.

Skysha Nettles has been arrested and charged for forging a public record, spokesperson Leo Kosinski said in a press release on Friday.

"The case was investigated by the Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, where detectives found probable cause to charge Ms. Nettles with the criminal offense," the release stated.

Nettles was suspended on Jan. 11, according to the police department. She began her employment in April 2022. She has been suspended without pay.

Police did not go into details about the records involved. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

VPRJ: New drug charges for inmate

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A current inmate of the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail has been served with additional narcotics warrants after having been held without bond for numerous charges since mid-December, jail superintendent Col. Roy Witham said. Caleb S. Barnes, who had been in jail since Dec. 16 without...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Inmate dies at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate inside of Western Tidewater Regional Jail on Monday. At 10 a.m. an officer saw a medical emergency inside of a security block and called for medical and security help. Medical staff started to perform CPR and the use of an AED.
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy