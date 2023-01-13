Effective: 2023-01-18 03:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Ojai Valley; Santa Clarita Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley and Central Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO