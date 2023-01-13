Effective: 2023-01-16 02:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Southern Salinas Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...The Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and interior San Luis Obispo County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO