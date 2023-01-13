Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 03:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Ojai Valley; Santa Clarita Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley and Central Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
Frost Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 03:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 02:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Southern Salinas Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...The Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and interior San Luis Obispo County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
