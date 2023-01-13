Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 03:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 03:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Ojai Valley; Santa Clarita Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley and Central Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
