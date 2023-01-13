ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-18 03:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-18 03:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Ojai Valley; Santa Clarita Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley and Central Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy