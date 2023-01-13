Cuyahoga County can vote to expand cigarette tax to vape products to fund arts under new state law

GENEVA, Ohio – A true farm-to-table gardening approach is being used in a seemingly unlikely setting: Spire Institute. A few months ago the sports center, which sits along Interstate 90 in Geneva, launched an aeroponics garden. Under the tutelage of executive sous chef Mary Frey, the institute – a training ground for student-athletes in several sports – plants are being harvested and served in the cafeteria just down the hall.

