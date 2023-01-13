Cuyahoga County can vote to expand cigarette tax to vape products to fund arts under new state law

Read full article on original website
Cuyahoga County Council discusses ‘threats’ to finances, including demands of jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is already taking stock of a number of potential “threats” to the future budget amid an uncertain economy and several pending multimillion-dollar capital projects, including building a new jail and courthouse and possible investments in the Browns’ stadium. Right now,...
New programs, grants to help Northeast Ohio senior citizens
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than $3 million in grants have been invested to help senior citizens in Northeast Ohio, officials said Tuesday. The Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging announced new programs that will help seniors with home repairs; access to food and toiletries; and transportation. Doug Beach, the...
Fairview Park survey reveals residents in favor of rebuilding Gemini Center pools with property tax increase
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- A community survey last month regarding the future of the Gemini Center pools, closed 15 months ago due to roof repairs and other issues, revealed most want to keep the natatorium. Fairview Park Mayor Patrick Cooney said the survey results, which included 1,616 responses from residents,...
North Olmsted expected to eliminate tax abatement opportunities for new residential construction
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Nearly a decade after North Olmsted eliminated tax abatement on residential remodeling, tax abatement opportunities on new construction of dwellings containing three or less housing units remained on the books. The latter language could soon change with city council expected to approve changes in North Olmsted’s...
Seven Hills city council appoints new Ward 4 councilman
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- City council recently appointed Mike Morrow as the new Ward 4 councilman. The seat was vacated earlier this month with the resignation of Richard Dell’Aquila, who last fall was elected as the new 15th Ohio House District State Representative. “I look forward to working with...
Heights High unveils revamped MetroHealth School Wellness Center, expanded services across district
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Officials cut the ribbon Tuesday (Jan. 17) on the new Wellness Center at Heights High School, signaling a significant expansion of care and services provided through the partnership launched in 2019 with the MetroHealth System. The program started by offering routine checkups and physicals twice a...
Lakewood ponders future of e-scooter share program with new survey
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A familiar sight around Lakewood last summer and fall were e-scooter riders zipping around the community. Next the city will be examining the pros and cons of its e-scooter share pilot program by asking residents to fill out a new online survey. “I was quite surprised at...
Cleveland and East Cleveland top Ohio cities with highest percent of households without access to a car - census estimates
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In Ohio, a car is a vital source of transportation. However, Cleveland and East Cleveland households top Ohio’s most populated cities for homes without access to a vehicle, new Census Bureau estimates released in December said. In East Cleveland, 35% of households do not own a...
Babysitter training course offered by Parma Council of PTAs: Sun Postings
PARMA, Ohio – Parma Council of PTAs invites Parma City School District students in grades 6-8 to attend a babysitting training course. Classes will be 8:30 a.m. to noon March 4 and 11 at Parma Senior High School, 6285 W. 54th St., Parma. The $30 class fee is due...
Medina County Park District to collaborate with Cathy’s House and the Hope Recovery Program
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Park District and Cathy’s House, a Medina-based nonprofit that provides housing for men who are recovering from substance abuse disorder, have signed a 10-year lease that will begin a unique collaborative partnership between the two organizations. In May 2022, the park district and...
Parma City Schools Board of Education Vice President arrested for felony forgery
PARMA, Ohio -- Newly elected as Parma City Schools Board of Education Vice President last week, Amanda Karpus was also arrested on Wednesday (Jan. 11) for felony forgery regarding an incident that allegedly occurred in September. “We are aware of an investigation into one of our members,” Parma City School...
Company behind Legacy Village, Steelyard Commons, Avon Commons names new president
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- First Interstate Properties, whose holdings include Avon Commons, Legacy Village and Steelyard Commons, has named a new president. Chris Goodrich was named president on Tuesday, taking over the position from co-founder Mitchell Schneider, who will remain with the real estate company as full-time executive chairman. Goodrich, who...
Akron seeks feedback about uses for decommissioned portion of Akron Innerbelt
AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron has launched a survey to gather community members’ feedback about how to use the land that was once the Akron Innerbelt in downtown Akron. The nine-question online survey is available to take through Jan. 31.
Avon Lake Schools shares five-year financial forecast
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Avon Lake City Schools’ five-year financial forecast has been approved by the Board of Education. “The forecast is a conservative, yet realistic, picture of the district’s finances based on historical trends and current factors and will continue to be monitored, as the variables modeled can change,” said district Treasurer Autumn Reed.
Cleveland Clinic reports operating loss of $200 million in 2022; CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic ‘optimistic’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic expects to have an operating loss of more than $200 million for 2022, CEO and President Dr. Tom Mihaljevic said in remarks prepared for his annual State of the Clinic address Wednesday morning. That stands in stark contrast to 2021 when, amid the...
Brecksville to pay North Royalton firm $555,000 to replace two culverts on Riverview Road
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will likely pay a North Royalton firm $555,000 to replace two stormwater culverts on Riverview Road between Snowville and Columbia roads. City Council was expected to vote tonight (Jan. 17) on the culvert-replacement contract, which would be awarded to DiGioia-Suburban Excavating Inc. “Both (culverts) are...
20 Northeast Ohio Catholic parishes set to welcome Ukrainian refugee families
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Russia’s war on Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary, the United Nations says that more than 12 million Ukrainian families have fled their homes seeking refuge across the globe. Twenty of those families will soon call Cleveland home, as part of an outreach program spearheaded by the Catholic Charities - Diocese of Cleveland.
In unlikely place in NE Ohio, aeroponics is being used to cultivate plants, feed student-athletes
GENEVA, Ohio – A true farm-to-table gardening approach is being used in a seemingly unlikely setting: Spire Institute. A few months ago the sports center, which sits along Interstate 90 in Geneva, launched an aeroponics garden. Under the tutelage of executive sous chef Mary Frey, the institute – a training ground for student-athletes in several sports – plants are being harvested and served in the cafeteria just down the hall.
Boil alert issued for Brunswick, Strongsville, North Royalton areas; Brunswick Schools cancel classes for Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A boil alert was issued Tuesday night affecting three Northeast Ohio communities because of problems caused by two large water-main breaks and a power outage, leading one school district to cancel classes for Wednesday. The Cleveland Water Department is cautioning residents in Brunswick and in parts...
WellNow Urgent Care and Aspen Dental coming to Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- The recent demolition of the former Copper Stone Catering & Event Center building at 4630 Ridge Road is giving way to new construction. Work on a 7,000-square-foot building, which will be the future homes of Aspen Dental and WellNow Urgent Care, is set to begin this winter.
