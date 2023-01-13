Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Wolverine Will Play For Deion Sanders At Colorado
One of the Wolverines to hit the transfer portal has announced his commitment to Colorado.
Look: NFL World Shocked By Kirk Cousins' Decision
Oh, Kirk... The Minnesota Vikings lost to the New York Giants, 31-24, on Sunday afternoon in the NFC Wild Card Game. Minnesota had a chance to go for the tie late, but on a fourth down attempt, Kirk Cousins threw it to a wide receiver well short of the first down marker. He was easily taken down. ...
Look: Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To The Big Ten
A former Tennessee quarterback is transferring to a Big Ten school. Tayven Jackson is taking his talents to Indiana after making the announcement Sunday afternoon via Twitter. This is a big win for head coach Tom Allen as he tries to get the program back on track. The Hoosiers went 4-8 this season ...
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh relationship with AD ‘distant’ despite Michigan return
Jim Harbaugh officially decided to return to the Michigan Wolverines football program in 2023 after rumors of him possibly bolting for an NFL head coaching job. Even as Michigan football fans were overjoyed by the news, many couldn’t help but notice that it was University president Santa Ono who had a phone conversation with Harbaugh, and not athletic director Warde Manuel.
Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor
Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement
Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it. Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
Look: NFL World Calling For Player Ejection On Sunday Night
The NFL world is demanding that Baltimore Ravens veteran Marcus Peters gets ejected tonight. The Ravens are currently battling the Bengals in the AFC wild card round. In the first quarter, Marcus Peters tackled Joe Mixon to the ground. That wasn't the end of it, though. It appears ...
Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News). Cowboys have ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip) for the game’s remainder. For our […] The post Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark
Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Ohio State Player's Mom Is Furious With FOX Analyst
The mother of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star turned NFL defensive back is furious with a FOX analyst. Annie Apple, the mother of the NFL defensive back, Eli Apple, is not happy with Emmanuel Acho. The mother of the ex-Buckeyes star is going viral on social media this afternoon. "Trolling a ...
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by...
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants' Playoff Upset
The New York Giants are officially moving on to the NFC's Divisional Round where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll and the Giants upset the No. 2 seed Minnesota Vikings 31-21 on Sunday night. Eli Manning had a two-word reaction to the massive playoff victory. "Let’s ...
NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired
The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal
Saturday was quite a night for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After having one of the worst first halves that an NFL quarterback has ever had, he led the Jags in a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, turning a 27-0 deficit into a 31-30 victory. After the game, Trevor took to social media Read more... The post NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With Prominent Booster
Monday morning, Brian Schottenstein, who heads up a major Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness collective, hinted that "big news" was coming. Most fans believed this had something to do with C.J Stroud, who hadn't yet announced his 2023 NFL Draft decision. But Stroud officially took to Twitter on ...
Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firing
A notable Big Ten assistant coach was fired on Sunday night. Penn State head coach James Franklin fired Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in a surprising move. “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our ...
