Reaves named AP First Team All-Pro

By Andrew Oliveros
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wocri_0kE7cYzj00

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Special teamer Jeremy Reaves has had a long road in just three seasons in the NFL, from getting cut to spending most of his time on Washington’s practice squad. His hard work finally paid off Friday after being selected an Associated Press First Team All-Pro. This is the first time in his career he’s being selected for the honor. Reaves was selected to the NFLPA’s 2022 All-Pro Team Wednesday as well. The three-year veteran took to Twitter to react about the AP’s announcement.

“I love working with Jeremy. He’s one of the most resilient guys I’ve been around…He’s a guy that you always root for.” defensive backs coach Chris Harris said.

Reaves was selected to his first Pro Bowl this season as the NFC’s primary special teams player. At the time of his Pro Bowl selection, he led the NFL in special teams tackles and helped the Commanders be top five in punt return coverage. He finished the year with 17 special teams tackles, the second most in the NFL.

Reaves is only the third Washington player since 1996 to be named a First Team All-Pro. The two others were offensive tackle Brandon Scherff and punter Matt Turk.

“He [Reaves] understands what his role is, and he does his role to the best” head coach Ron Rivera said.

The first time All-Pro will play in the 2023 Pro Bowl on February 5th in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

