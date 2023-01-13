Developer Motive has confirmed another change being made to the original Dead Space for the upcoming remake, and it's to a fairly divisive feature. When Dead Space was released in 2008, it was almost universally praised, earning an 89 on Metacritic. Not only it is it considered one of the best games of its year, but it and its first sequel are widely considered some of the best survival horror games ever made. That said, while the game is a certified classic, it doesn't mean it's without fault. Like any game, it has shortcomings. For example, like most 3D maps, its 3D map in the game wasn't very well realized or useful. And Motive has identified this and has changed it for the remake, making it a 2D map.

3 DAYS AGO