GTA Online Stash House collectibles: How it works
GTA Online is getting a new daily collectible in the form of stash houses so you can grab some business goods and cash. Here’s everything we know about it. With the calendar turning over to 2023, there are plenty of GTA fans hoping that this will finally be the year that Rockstar Games starts to reveal a few details about GTA 6.
Suicide Squad Leak Has Fans Worried About Its Online Features
A lot of fan expectations are riding on Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Nearly eight years after Arkham Knight closed out Rocksteady’s Batman trilogy and just a few months after sister studio Warner Bros. Montreal’s extremely middling Gotham Knights, people are hungry for a solid DC superhero game, and especially one that’s fun and not bogged down in bullshit. But a new leak is conjuring exactly those fears with a screenshot that looks busy enough to be out of a Call of Duty Warzone matchmaking lobby.
‘GTA Online’ hands out railguns through a new black market Gun Van
In the latest update for GTA Online, developer Rockstar has added the Gun Van: a mobile black market that sells “top-of-the-line” weapons including the futuristic railgun. In a blog published yesterday (January 12), Rockstar outlined that the Gun Van will feature a “weekly rotating inventory” that will offer players a chance to grab “top-of-the-line weapons, ammunition, and armour.”
We May Finally Know What Will Be In The GTA 6 Announcement Trailer
In September 2022, a "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, but since then, there's been no official information on the game. Rockstar broke its silence on the leak, explaining that it shouldn't affect the game's development timeline, but the company has refrained from making its own official announcement about the game. Without an official trailer or game footage to comb through, fans are eagerly looking for clues everywhere – even in unreleased items in "GTA Online." While the official announcement trailer hasn't arrived just yet, fans think they know what it might contain. Unfortunately, the information comes as part of another potential leak.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
Red Dead Online player with 6,000 hours logged on Stadia sent gift from Rockstar
The time has almost come. It’s officially the final day of Google Stadia - the cloud gaming service will be inaccessible from 8am tomorrow (UK time), although I’m not sure that I’d call it the end of an era. Stadia never really took off - it definitely...
Switch Dominated 2022 Sales, And Modern Warfare 2 Beat Elden Ring
Now that 2022 is over (thank God), the NPD group has done its thing, collecting and processing all the resulting sales data. Now we can look back at the last 12 months and see what games and consoles sold best, and how much money people spent on this stuff. Shocking nobody, Nintendo had another successful year while Elden Ring nearly topped the charts, beating out both God of War and Madden.
Where To Find The Gun Van In GTA Online
The "Los Santos Drug Wars" update added lots of new content to "GTA Online" when it launched in December 2022, with more cool features following for fans to enjoy. The Gun Van, a new source of weaponry to compete with AMMU-NATION, numbers among the additions. The Gun Van gives players another option for arming up and it even provides some extra benefits for those still on the fence.
PC Gamer's most-anticipated games of 2023
30 games we think deserve your time, surveyed from the entire PC Gamer team.
Dead Stadia Game Lives On Through Sneaky Steam Update
As Google prepares to kill off its Stadia streaming service for good, there have been a few parting gifts to emerge from its demise. Users got a final game, along with the ability to unlock the Bluetooth capabilities of their controllers (even if that was something they should have been able to do from day one), but one of the last surprises can be enjoyed by all of us. Especially those of us who never paid for Stadia in the first place.
Hogwarts Legacy Artbook Leak Reveals Map, Characters, Game Length and More Important Details
Hogwarts Legacy is all set to release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4 and for Nintendo Switch on July 25. Ahead of the release, we have learned some important details about the game, such as the graphics modes we can expect for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Moreover, we have also learned that Star Trek's Simon Pegg will be playing the role of Headmaster, Phineas Nigellus.
Beyond Good & Evil 2 Still In Development, Claims Ubisoft
After Ubisoft recently announced they had been swinging the axe Barbarian-style, it was assumed by many that any hope of the infinitely-delayed Beyond Good & Evil 2 could now be put to rest. Seven games were canned in the last six months, along with yet another delay for the beleaguered Skull & Bones, while other big titles have failed to meet expectations. But, insists Ubisoft, for some reason BG&E2 is still being made.
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
God of War Ragnarok beats Elden Ring in PS5's best-selling games in 2022 on PS Store
Sony Santa Monica's sequel sold bigger on the PS Store for PS5 in 2022
Will Dead Space Remake Be On PS4?
The remake of Motive Studio survival-horror hit Dead Space arrives later this month, and players can't wait to get their hands on it. The game launches on Steam on January 27, but is it coming to last-gen platforms, like the PS4?. The original Dead Space was released in 2008 on...
Crash Team Rumble Release Date Possibly Leaked
During The Game Awards last month, Activision pulled back the curtain on Crash Team Rumble, a new multiplayer game starring Crash Bandicoot and his supporting cast. The publisher has yet to reveal when the game will release, but a new leak suggests it could be coming much sooner than fans are expecting. According to a U.K. retailer, the game could be dropping on April 4th. That seems quite surprising given that so little information has been revealed thus far, but it would be good news for fans of the series! As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation.
Dead Space Remake Reveals Change to Divisive Feature
Developer Motive has confirmed another change being made to the original Dead Space for the upcoming remake, and it's to a fairly divisive feature. When Dead Space was released in 2008, it was almost universally praised, earning an 89 on Metacritic. Not only it is it considered one of the best games of its year, but it and its first sequel are widely considered some of the best survival horror games ever made. That said, while the game is a certified classic, it doesn't mean it's without fault. Like any game, it has shortcomings. For example, like most 3D maps, its 3D map in the game wasn't very well realized or useful. And Motive has identified this and has changed it for the remake, making it a 2D map.
