Nebraska received a commit from Georgia outside linebacker MJ Sherman. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder:. Sherman is the latest part in a pass rush rebuild. NU lost its top three pass rushers - Garrett Nelson, Ochaun Mathis and Caleb Tannor - in the offseason, and added Sherman, Florida transfer Chief Borders and junior college signee Kai Wallin to the room as replacements. It's wishful thinking to imagine the new three can equal the 11.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss that Garrett, Mathis and Tannor produced, but they provide needed competition for returning pass rushers Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO