Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Recruiting notes: Upcoming official visits, Nebraska coaches on the road, new 2024 offers

Both ends of the recruiting spectrum are keeping the Nebraska football coaching staff busy during the open contact period, which began Friday. The Huskers are going after 2023 prospects still seeking a landing spot after the early signing day came and went. Meanwhile, Nebraska is looking forward and having conversations with up-and-coming 2025 targets.
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's Liam Cronin earns Big Ten wrestler of the week award

Nebraska's Liam Cronin is the Big Ten wrestler of the week after he defeated two 125-pounders ranked in the top five nationally over the weekend. Cronin, ranked third, defeated Minnesota's No. 4-ranked Patrick McKee 11-6 on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. By Sunday, he was celebrating again, this time after an 11-1 major decision against No. 3 Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern.
HuskerExtra.com

McKewon: Three takes on Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman transferring to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commit from Georgia outside linebacker MJ Sherman. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder:. Sherman is the latest part in a pass rush rebuild. NU lost its top three pass rushers - Garrett Nelson, Ochaun Mathis and Caleb Tannor - in the offseason, and added Sherman, Florida transfer Chief Borders and junior college signee Kai Wallin to the room as replacements. It's wishful thinking to imagine the new three can equal the 11.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss that Garrett, Mathis and Tannor produced, but they provide needed competition for returning pass rushers Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson.
