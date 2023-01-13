DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair announced on Friday that they have hired a new CEO and Fair Manager. Jeremy Parsons, current CEO of the Clay County Fair, will take over the position of CEO and manager at the Iowa State Fair this spring. The appointment comes after former CEO Gary Slater announced his retirement in Oct. of 2022 after over two decades of holding the position.

