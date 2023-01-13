Read full article on original website
Stanton man arrested for fatally stabbing his girlfriend
Stanton, Ca. (Jan. 16, 2022) – At 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in the city of Stanton reference a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found Serena Celeste Gallardo, (22) suffering from life-threatening injuries. Gallardo was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Two additional adult victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
An Irvine man was arrested for allegedly killing his father
The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 24-year-old Irvine resident, Tyler Shipper, after his father was found deceased in the home they share. Yesterday morning, IPD officers and the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a residence on Windwood after receiving information that an adult male was injured. The reporting party (RP) came to check on his friend after the decedent did not show up for work. He encountered Shipper, who appeared disheveled and would not let him inside. The RP and Shipper called 9-1-1.
A pedestrian was killed by a hit and run driver in Westminster on Sunday
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – On Sunday, January 15, 2023, at approximately 2:37 AM, officers at the Westminster Police Department responded to the 14300 block of Newland Street in reference to a subject down in traffic lanes. Upon arrival, the police officers found a deceased male victim in the northbound lanes...
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early this morning in Santa Ana
On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:55 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a female pedestrian down in traffic lanes of the 2800 block W. 1st Street. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department responded to the scene, where they located the pedestrian in the roadway....
Seal Beach Police Department seeking critical missing person
The Seal Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at about 1:52 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a critical missing person. The caller reported her father, 87-year-old Roy Westley Benstad, missing from the 13000 block of Del Monte Drive, located within the Leisure World Community.
Sheriff’s Department Investigating Reported Homicide in San Juan
Authorities are investigating a homicide in San Juan Capistrano after a 30-year-old local man was found assaulted and sustaining traumatic injuries on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies at 5:21 p.m. were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis where the victim,...
Long Beach Police Department investigating traffic fatality at PCH and Molino Avenue
On Dec. 18, 2022 at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located the driver of a motorcycle,...
Children’s Hospital of Orange County breaks ground on new tower on Orange campus
Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has broken ground on a nine-story tower at its main campus in Orange that will house a variety of pediatric outpatient services in a soothing and inviting patient- and family-centered environment. The 330,000-sq.-ft. Southwest Tower, on Main Street and CHOC Court just north...
Santa Ana’s new Community Development Agency Director is a former City Councilman
The Community Development Agency (CDA) in Santa Ana has a new Director – former Santa Ana City Councilman Mike Garcia. The CDA oversees programs for economic development, job training, affordable housing, and downtown development, so it needs a leader who can wear many hats. Garcia brings a diverse professional...
CHOC breaks ground on a new nine-story tower
Orange, Calif., January 17, 2023 – Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has broken ground on a nine-story tower at its main campus in Orange that will house a variety of pediatric outpatient services in a soothing and inviting patient- and family-centered environment. The 330,000-sq.-ft. Southwest Tower, on...
There is a new Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director in Santa Ana
The City of Santa Ana has hired Hawk Scott to serves as their new Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency Director. If you’ve attended any of our recent City events, you’ve probably seen Hawk Scott running around with the parks and rec team keeping the show running smoothly and sharing his great energy.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, January 18, 2023:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Sunny skies with highs in the low...
2nd Annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday, January 22
Long Beach residents and visitors alike are in for a treat as over two dozen of Black-owned local restaurants and food businesses will offer special menu items and special pricing when the 2nd annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week returns January 22-29, 2023. Organized by local non-profit Long Beach Food...
Conservative Patriots of Orange County Meeting to take place Thursday, January 19, 2023
The January 19th meeting marks the 1st Annual Kickoff meeting of 2023 year. Conservative Patriots of Orange County held its 1st Kickoff meeting of the newly formed organization January 2022. We are proud to announce our membership has grown to over 270 like minded conservative people. Thank you for joining CPOC!
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Rainstorm Cleanup, General Plan Committee
This week I’d like to recognize critical, often unsung members of our City team who perform a vital service during rainstorms: the Utilities Department crews that pump storm water and operate the tide valves on Balboa Island and the Peninsula. The valves, which were built in the 1970s to...
Six OC boys basketball teams compete in MLK Dream Classic at St. John Bosco
Carlo Billings takes the court for Foothill during a game in December. (File Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Six Orange County high school boys basketball teams will take part in the MLK Dream Classic on Martin Luther King Day Monday, Jan. 16 at St. John Bosco. Foothill...
The OCTA seeks public input on transportation plans for the next 20 years and beyond
ORANGE –The Orange County Transportation Authority is looking for public input to help continue planning for an efficient, balanced and sustainable transportation network through the next 20 years and beyond. Those who live or work in Orange County will have several chances in coming weeks to have a say...
OC high school boys basketball teams earn top 10 rankings in CIF polls
A number of Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Tuesday. In Division 1, Santa Margarita is eighth and Mater Dei 10th. Tesoro is third, Orange Lutheran fifth and Capistrano Valley 10th in 2AA. Pacifica Christian is fourth and...
PHOTOS: Foothill’s 15-game winning streak snapped by La Mirada at MLK Dream Classic
Foothill’s Isaiah Bernard puts up a shot over the defense of La Mirada’s Christopher Cuevas Monday night. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Foothill High School’s boys basketball team had its 15-game winning streak snapped as the Knights fell to La Mirada 53-50 Monday night at the MLK Dream Classic at St. John Bosco High School.
Lakewood commemorates the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Dr. King was a champion in the struggle to achieve long overdue civil rights throughout our nation for African Americans, who in the 1950s and 1960s were still being denied those rights in many aspects of life in our country. But despite the most egregious of transgressions that he fought against, he always did so as a firm believer in the moral and political power of nonviolence.
