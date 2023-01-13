A Tribute to the Life and Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., from the School of Communication. In honor of Dr. King’s memory and to commemorate his 2023 holiday, we invited students, faculty, and friends of the School of Communication to reflect on his iconic address, “I Have a Dream.” That speech was delivered on Aug. 28, 1963, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. People around the world have been reflecting on it ever since.

