Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted
Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
voiceofalexandria.com
Midweek winter storm could bring several inches of snow to Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that confidence continues to increase for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the state, particularly from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A winter storm watch is in effect across portions of southern, east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Stay alert for changing...
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Messy commutes expected Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Weather team has issued a First Alert Day for Thursday, January 19, as a wintry system will impact southern Wisconsin. Right now, this Alert Day is not due to how much snow we’re expecting to see but rather the timing of the snow for the Thursday morning commute.
In the 608: Mr. Splash shares how to protect your car this winter
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – It’s important to keep your vehicle clean this time of year, not necessarily just for looks, but for protection. We know Wisconsin winters can be brutal for us as people, but think about the impact it has on your vehicle. “Sometimes it doesn’t need it from what they can visually see with their eyes, but as...
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price
For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
nbc15.com
A soggy holiday coming up
It’s been an unseasonably warm start to the year for southern Wisconsin, and the steady stretch of above-freezing temperatures is slowing down winter activities. An injured goose is in rehabilitation after suffering a fractured wing bone at Stricker Park. Habitat for Humanity encourages volunteering as this year's New Year's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ice thinning in Wisconsin, snowmobile safety urged: DNR
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds snowmobilers to operate safely as ice thins across certain areas, a result of recent warming trends. According to the DNR, there were 16 fatal snowmobile crashes in 2022. Thin ice masks extremely dangerous conditions for snowmobiles traveling over water. International Snowmobile Safety Week...
lptv.org
Wisconsin Man Seriously Injured in Nisswa Snowmobile Race Crash
A 26-year-old Wisconsin man has suffered serious injuries while racing in a Nisswa snowmobile event. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports the crash happened just before 2 p.m. yesterday in the area of Jacobs Road in rural Lake Shore. The man, who has not been identified, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event and crashed on the race course.
UPMATTERS
Influx of 911 calls has authorities across Wisconsin asking winter enthusiasts to turn off certain iPhone feature
(WFRV) – A new iPhone feature is causing problems in dispatch centers all across the state of Wisconsin due to false crash reports. Apple’s crash detection feature automatically makes emergency calls after the user’s iPhone or Apple Watch detects they’ve been in a severe crash. However, the feature seems to be going off for people snowmobiling.
Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border
Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
wizmnews.com
Seasonal rise in area gas prices may be done, with price about 30 cents higher than a year ago
The cost of buying gas seems to be leveling off, after prices around the U.S. began to rise at Christmas. The AAA says Wisconsin’s average price for gas is 3.13 a gallon, which is roughly 30 cents higher than in mid-December. Around La Crosse County, the lowest pump price is 3.19, at several stations, and that’s 30 cents above the statewide low near Milwaukee ($2.87 at Kenosha).
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
Survey Says Wisconsin and Iowa Have Some of the Worst Drivers in the Country
I'm always complaining about other drivers, just ask my husband. I seem to think that every time I'm on the road all of the terrible drivers decide it's time for them to also be out driving. Sigh, every place has its bad drivers but apparently, Wisconsin and Iowa have some of the worst in the country.
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR
MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
