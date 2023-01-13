ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted

Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Midweek winter storm could bring several inches of snow to Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that confidence continues to increase for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the state, particularly from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A winter storm watch is in effect across portions of southern, east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Stay alert for changing...
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT DAY: Messy commutes expected Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Weather team has issued a First Alert Day for Thursday, January 19, as a wintry system will impact southern Wisconsin. Right now, this Alert Day is not due to how much snow we’re expecting to see but rather the timing of the snow for the Thursday morning commute.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price

For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

A soggy holiday coming up

It’s been an unseasonably warm start to the year for southern Wisconsin, and the steady stretch of above-freezing temperatures is slowing down winter activities. An injured goose is in rehabilitation after suffering a fractured wing bone at Stricker Park. Habitat for Humanity encourages volunteering as this year's New Year's...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ice thinning in Wisconsin, snowmobile safety urged: DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds snowmobilers to operate safely as ice thins across certain areas, a result of recent warming trends. According to the DNR, there were 16 fatal snowmobile crashes in 2022. Thin ice masks extremely dangerous conditions for snowmobiles traveling over water. International Snowmobile Safety Week...
WISCONSIN STATE
lptv.org

Wisconsin Man Seriously Injured in Nisswa Snowmobile Race Crash

A 26-year-old Wisconsin man has suffered serious injuries while racing in a Nisswa snowmobile event. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports the crash happened just before 2 p.m. yesterday in the area of Jacobs Road in rural Lake Shore. The man, who has not been identified, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event and crashed on the race course.
NISSWA, MN
UPMATTERS

Influx of 911 calls has authorities across Wisconsin asking winter enthusiasts to turn off certain iPhone feature

(WFRV) – A new iPhone feature is causing problems in dispatch centers all across the state of Wisconsin due to false crash reports. Apple’s crash detection feature automatically makes emergency calls after the user’s iPhone or Apple Watch detects they’ve been in a severe crash. However, the feature seems to be going off for people snowmobiling.
WISCONSIN STATE
MLive

Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
MARINETTE, WI
106.9 KROC

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
97X

These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin

Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Seasonal rise in area gas prices may be done, with price about 30 cents higher than a year ago

The cost of buying gas seems to be leveling off, after prices around the U.S. began to rise at Christmas. The AAA says Wisconsin’s average price for gas is 3.13 a gallon, which is roughly 30 cents higher than in mid-December. Around La Crosse County, the lowest pump price is 3.19, at several stations, and that’s 30 cents above the statewide low near Milwaukee ($2.87 at Kenosha).
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR

MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
WISCONSIN STATE

