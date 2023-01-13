ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Democrat Scott Sayers will seek reelection to Centre County Coroner

By Halie Kines
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

Another Centre County row officer has announced their reelection campaign.

Democrat Scott Sayers is seeking reelection to Centre County coroner , a position he’s had since 1998, he said in a press release Friday.

Between 2019 and 2022, the coroner’s office has investigated more than 3,600 deaths; Sayers said he pledges to serve “cooperatively” with state and local law enforcement, EMS, fire and other government agencies.

Sayers is a member of the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association and is regional vice president on the executive board, according to the release, and maintains education requirements for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Coroners’ Education board. He’s certified as “diplomatic status” with the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators and is a member of the Centre County HOPE coalition, among other things.

Sayers is a member of the Milesburg Baptist Church, Young Democratic Club of Clarence, Clarence Moose #1585, Mosquito Creek Sportsman’s Association, and several other organizations, according to the release. He graduated from Bald Eagle Area High School in 1985, attended Lock Haven University, and graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in 1988.

The municipal primary is May 16 and the election is Nov. 7.

State College, PA
