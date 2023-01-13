Read full article on original website
Rutland organization launches text line for crisis support
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland provider wants young Vermonters to feel more comfortable seeking mental health services. Rutland’s Community Care Network has implemented a 24-7 crisis text line available to anyone needing support during a mental health emergency. The group received a $10,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to get the program going. It allows anyone seeking help to get in touch with the network’s crisis clinicians immediately, and in a form that they say may be more fitting for younger adults and adolescents.
Poll: Vermonters want personal finance taught in high school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A newly released statewide poll conducted by Champlain College finds that Vermonters would like to see a personal finance educational course taught in state high schools. The poll of 541 voters statewide found that 93% agree a personal finance course should be offered. Cat Viglienzoni spoke...
Vt. lawmakers gear up to address child care crunch
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ask just about any young family in Vermont and they’ll say finding child care is a challenge. Vermont lawmakers this week will get a sense of what it would take to fund a robust system. On a snowy Martin Luther King Day, Melissa Jensen is...
YCQM: January 15, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on “You Can Quote Me,” can music lyrics be used to convict an artist of a crime? The Vermont case that’s putting Rap on trial. Also, cleaning up the water starts with cleaning up the homes surrounding it. Which Vermont lake just got a coveted award and what had to happen to make it possible?
Shaheen embarks on $111M investment tour
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is traveling across the state as part of her Invest in New Hampshire Tour to highlight $111 million in new projects coming to the Granite State. Main Street in downtown Littleton is a mix of retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses....
Vt. top economists predict coming revenue downturn
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s top economists are forecasting a decrease in state revenue next year to the tune of nearly $165 million. The state economists gave their revenue outlook to Vermont’s Emergency Board Tuesday. The panel is made up of the governor and top lawmakers on money committees. The state has benefitted from over $10 billion in federal stimulus funding during the pandemic but that cash is running dry.
Vt. lawmakers seek ban on compostable products with PFAS
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill introduced at the Vermont Statehouse seeks to ban the sale and distribution of compostable products that contain PFAS, the forever chemicals that are ubiquitous in many household consumer products. Karl Hammer with Vermont Compost in Montpelier says they want to keep their compost as...
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
Chittenden County health care startup to fold
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know that most frankincense is distilled in France? But a Colchester company has proven an exception to the rule. Elissa Borden has more on the local incense distiller whose products are Made in Vermont. Despite living and working in Vermont, Madhi Ibrahim likes to...
Killington to host FIS world cup again in 2023
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The fastest women alpine skiers in the world will battle it out in Killington once again next fall as the World Cup returns to Vermont for a seventh consecutive time. Officials say the Killington Cup is the world’s most attended women’s Audi FIS Ski World event....
Report: fully-funded Vt. child care carries $645M price tag
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Easing Vermont’s child care crunch could cost taxpayers an additional quarter of a billion dollars. Lawmakers are combing through a long-awaited report outlining the cost and potential funding sources to give every Vermont family access to child care. The Rand Corporation report released Tuesday provided...
Wildlife Watch: Baitfish basics
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - With the return of colder temperatures this week, many anglers are eager to get out on the ice. But how do you get your bait for ice fishing and figure out the rules?. Ike Bendavid headed to the Pomainville Wildlife Management Area in Pittsford for this...
St. Joseph’s Orphanage memorial to honor former residents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington closed in 1974 and former residents since then have been sharing stories of abuse. Now, an exhibit on display at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington chronicles those stories and a new healing garden at the former site is in the works.
Community mural taking shape in Burlington
City officials and the community came together to celebate the civil rights leader and open the conversation about where we are currently. Let's take a look at things to do in our region this Sunday, January 15. Burlington church gets official demolition permit - clipped version. Updated: 21 hours ago.
Local workshops offer self-defense training for women
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Statistics show that violence against women -- and violence in general -- is on the rise in the United States. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says over 39% percent of women in Vermont have been physically abused by a partner. But a volunteer team is hoping to equip women in our community with the know-how to defend themselves.
Area events honor MLK legacy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Martin Luther King Day celebrations took place all over our region Monday, including at the ECHO Leahy Center in Burlington, where families gathered to honor King’s legacy and also dream big for the future. Children Monday put their dreams on a mural in honor of...
New Yorkers look for environmentally friendly burials
KEENE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The number of people looking for environmentally friendly burials is on the rise. With the recent legalization of human composting in New York, people there now have a handful of options. Norton Cemetery in Keene is reaching capacity. With an 11-acre expansion on the way, officials...
Hassan: drug dealers targetting kids on social media
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is issuing a warning to parents about new dangers associated with the internet. She says kids who buy illicit drugs through social media and other avenues may not always be getting what they think. “It’s really, really important that parents talk...
