APS asks public to forgo unscheduled attempts to access closing Sable, Paris elementary schools

Denver's African-American Action Queen Pam GrierRick ZandDenver, CO
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Denver buys another homeless hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Jury finds man guilty of strangling wife in Centennial library restroomHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
sentinelcolorado.com
Many government offices, Aurora schools closed Wednesday due to weather
AURORA | Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District have canceled school Wednesday due to anticipated weather conditions that could include ten or more inches of snow falling Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Both districts announced the closures Tuesday evening. “Due to forecasted weather conditions, Aurora Public Schools and...
Denver Public Schools, Douglas County announce Wednesday closure ahead of severe winter weather
Denver Public Schools and Douglas County School districts announced all schools, administrative offices and the Emily Griffith Technical College will be closed Wednesday due to severe weather. The metro area's two largest school districts announced the closure just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. All school-related events and activities are also cancelled.
Several school districts cancel classes Wednesday ahead of Winter Storm
Several school districts across Colorado have canceled school on Wednesday. Some schools have canceled classes or activities scheduled for Tuesday night ahead of a Winter Storm expected to bring between 7 to 14 inches in some parts of the state. Some of the school districts that have canceled school as of Tuesday afternoon include Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Douglas County Schools, Jefferson Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Poudre School District, and Thompson School Dist. R2-J, among dozens of others. LINK: CBS News Colorado School ClosingsFirst Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri called for a First Alert Weather Day starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The First Alert Weather Team has increased the snow forecast for the Denver and Boulder areas to 6-12 inches and now expects as much as 14 inches of snow on the far east and southeast sides of the metro area for locations such as the airport, SE Aurora, Parker, Franktown, and Elizabeth.
Slate of Democratic candidates announces bids for Aurora mayor, council
A slate of Democratic candidates announced bids for Aurora's mayor and city council races, calling for the city to address its most pressing challenges, naming affordable housing, livable wages and youth violence as some, while criticizing the conservative majority for its response to those challenges. Aurora will choose in the...
9News
Schools across Colorado closed due to snow
DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
Aurora mayor wants to repeal 'call for the question'
(Aurora, Colo.) In partisan Aurora, the Republican majority often uses “call for the question” to shut down debate during City Council meetings. But now the mayor, who also is a Republican, wants to end the practice. “Call for the question” means taking a vote on whether to end discussion on a topic. If a majority approves a call for the question, council members stop debating the issue and vote on it.
beckersasc.com
Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds
Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
Denver to settle police lawsuit for $160,000, pays $3.6 million in settlements in 2022
(Denver, Colo.) The city of Denver is set to pay yet another settlement stemming from the George Floyd protests of 2020. Sammie Leon Lawrence IV will receive $160,000 if Denver approves the settlement, which is up for a vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Lawrence filed a civil suit against the city in U.S. District Court. The defendants are the City and County of Denver and Denver Police Department Officers Shawn Saunders, Kenneth Bridges, and Jackson Burkin.
Lone Tree police conducting death investigation at Aspen Hills Circle home
A death investigation is underway in Lone Tree after a man was found dead inside a home late Tuesday morning.
A Denver school fights to stay integrated 50 years after Keyes
Stedman Elementary is one of Denver’s most integrated schools. About a third of its students are Black, a third are Hispanic, and a third are white. “That happened by accident,” Principal Michael Atkins said, “but we are keeping it by design.”In the 1960s, Stedman wasn’t integrated at all — and it was no accident. In 1968, 92% of Stedman students were Black and the school was overcrowded. Rather than reassign some Stedman...
yellowscene.com
MEDIA ALERT: ‘Frack of the State’ Action to Address Oil & Gas Wars Under Polis Administration
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Denver, CO – As Governor Polis gives his 2023 State of the State address, environmental and community organizations and impacted residents will gather at the Capitol to oppose continued approval of thousands of drilling permits in residential areas by his administration’s regulatory agency – the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commision (COGCC), despite passage of “reform bill” SB19-181 four years ago. The groups are calling on state legislators to ensure that Coloradans have healthy, safe, and livable air quality, water supplies, and climate conditions by opposing residential drilling permits and supporting a phase out of oil and gas permitting by 2030 or sooner.
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises city
(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings praised the city Monday for swiftly cleaning up an encampment at a Denny’s. Craig Arfsten said the parking lot of the Denny’s at Alameda and Interstate 25 became overrun with RVs and tents. “The city has no other choice but to clean up the encampments for the well-being of the community,” Arfsten said. "I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the response times of these cleanup efforts.”
KDVR.com
Stolen pigs returned to owners
After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
1 seriously injured in crash on Quebec Street
One person was seriously injured in a crash that closed streets in the North Park Hill neighborhood.
Pizza shop owner retaliated against employees, Labor Department claims
A lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Labor claims the owners of a Blackjack Pizza franchise location retaliated against employees for filing a labor complaint.
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
After 41 years in TV, Denver7 news director Holly Gauntt announces retirement
Gauntt has spent the last five-and-a-half years at the helm of Denver7’s news operation, where she leaves behind a legacy of achievement and service to Colorado.
Westword
Denver Cop Flattens Vet in Video That's Spurred a Lawsuit
Today, January 17, a lawsuit is expected to be filed over a 2022 incident during which a Denver Police Department officer shoved a 62-year-old veteran to the ground, allegedly exacerbating a physical injury and triggering post-traumatic stress disorder. According to attorney Milo Schwab of Denver-based Ascend Counsel, who represents the...
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — Hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while a winter storm sits over the Rocky Mountain region. As of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, 262 flights were canceled at DIA and 33 flights were delayed on Wednesday at DIA, according to FlightAware. Affected...
Aurora's new $41.9 million recreation center opens Tuesday
Aurora’s newest recreation center — a $41.9 million project — is slated to open Tuesday, boasting the city’s first indoor fieldhouse, a track, pool and community space. The 77,000 square-foot facility serving southeast Aurora at 25400 E. Alexander Drive is near several neighborhoods and the Aurora...
