Read full article on original website
Related
MedicineNet.com
What Medications Are Not Safe to Take During Pregnancy?
Certain medications taken during pregnancy may result in non-genetic birth defects, especially during the first trimester of the pregnancy because organogenesis occurs during this period. Medications are not completely safe during pregnancy, but there are a few that can be used with a doctor's prescription. Before taking any medication during...
Mom Has Hands, Feet Amputated After Rare Infection Following Childbirth
Toxic shock syndrome, caused by bacteria getting into the body and releasing harmful toxins, can be fatal.
How to treat and prevent dumping syndrome, a common and sometimes serious side effect of bariatric surgery
Eating foods high in sugar or simple carbs after bariatric surgery may lead to dumping syndrome, which can cause stomach upset, fatigue, and weakness.
verywellmind.com
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
MedicalXpress
Expert explains why reflux disease isn't 'just' heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach into the esophagus: The stomach can resist acid but the esophagus is less acid-resistant. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says reflux disease may be common, but there can be severe complications if it is ongoing and left untreated.
Medical News Today
Central sensitization syndrome: What to know
Central sensitization syndrome can cause the brain to overreact to harmless or mild stimulation, leading a person to feel intense pain. A link between central sensitization syndrome and chronic pain disorders exists. The central nervous system (CNS) is responsible for processing sensory information and transmitting signals throughout the body. It...
Healthline
How Does Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) Affect Your Spine?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) can lead to spinal complications such as spinal fusion and spinal stenosis. Medication and physical therapy are often enough to manage pain, but some people may need surgery. AS is an inflammatory type of arthritis that primarily affects your spine, causing chronic pain and stiffness along your...
Healthline
Overview of Lumbar Spondylitis
Lumbar spondylitis is a progressive condition that can lead to a limited range of motion in your back. What is ankylosing spondylitis in the lumbar region?. Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that can cause long-term back pain. It. affects the lower spine. When it affects your lower back,...
Healthline
Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms
Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
Healthline
Crohn’s Disease or Diverticulitis: How to Know the Difference
Symptoms of Crohn’s disease and diverticulitis can be very similar, but they are two separate conditions. Diagnostic tests and procedures like a colonoscopy can help your doctor to know which condition you have. Approximately. are hospitalized for diverticulitis each year in the United States. For some of these individuals,...
Healthline
Clonazepam (Klonopin) and Cost: What You Need to Know
If you’re looking at treatment options for seizures or panic disorder, you may want to learn more about clonazepam (Klonopin). Clonazepam belongs to a group of drugs called benzodiazepines. It’s available as oral tablets (which you swallow) and orally disintegrating tablets (which dissolve in your mouth). Keep reading...
Walgreens removes online purchasing limits for children's fever medications
After weeks of high demand that stretched supply, Walgreens removed its online purchasing limits for children's pain- and fever-reducing medications on Monday morning, spokesperson Zoe Krey told CNN.Walgreens only had limits in place on medicines purchased online. It did not have limits on medication purchased in stores."So currently, we have no purchase limits either in-store or online," Krey said.The change comes after high demand for children's pain and fever medications led some stores, including CVS and Rite Aid, to limit purchases. A brutal respiratory virus season fueled the sales of kids' medications to treat pain and fever to 65% higher than...
Medical News Today
What is CREST syndrome? All you need to know
CREST syndrome is an autoimmune disease that affects the connective tissues. The connective tissues provide structure and support to other tissues and organs. The word CREST is an acronym for the disease’s five main features. CREST syndrome affects various systems in the body, and the symptoms a person experiences...
Medical News Today
What to know about Crohn’s disease and fever
Crohn’s disease can often cause a fever in those living with the condition. Fever may be due to the condition, side effects of medications, or a complication of Crohn’s. of the two major forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the other being ulcerative colitis. Crohn’s disease occurs when...
Voices: Nobody seeking medical advice deserves to be treated the way I was
I was on a set of scales in a nurse’s office, which is a fairly humiliating place to be at the best of times. However, if you have type 1 autoimmune diabetes, as I have had since the age of two, weight monitoring is necessary. What happened next was not necessary. The nurse started aggressively jabbing their finger at the number: “See? Can you see that? It is X. Can you see that? Look at it. Look. It is X.”Of course l could see it. I may have disabilities, but I don’t suffer from a visual impairment of any...
Medical News Today
What to know about Parsonage-Turner syndrome
Parsonage-Turner syndrome (PTS) is a condition that affects certain nerves in the upper body. Doctors also call it brachial plexitis or brachial neuritis. The characteristic feature of PTS is sudden shoulder pain followed by weakness in the area. The name of the condition derives from the physicians Maurice Parsonage and...
Healthline
What Are My Chances of Developing Ankylosing Spondylitis?
Ankylosing spondylitis may affect about 1 in 1,000 people in the United States. It can affect anyone but is more common in white people and those assigned male at birth. There‘s a strong genetic component, but environmental factors also play a role. Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a type of...
Rapid blood sample ‘could detect dangerous pregnancy conditions’
Early signs of deadly pregnancy complications may now be spotted through changes in the gut and screened in advance using a quick blood test, according to new research. Common conditions such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, as well as a liver condition called intrahepatic cholestasis could now be found using a new test developed by Ningbo University, China.For reasons not yet known, pregnancy affects the gut biome and scientists have harnessed this fact to help indicate any of these three pregnancy complications.Preeclampsia affects up to seven per cent of pregnancies and kills over 500,000 foetuses worldwide every year. It is characterised...
What Is Cardiac Arrest?
When it comes to heart health, there are many conditions to be aware of, including cardiac arrest. Here's what cardiac arrest is and how to prevent it.
Comments / 0