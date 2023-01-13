ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicineNet.com

What Medications Are Not Safe to Take During Pregnancy?

Certain medications taken during pregnancy may result in non-genetic birth defects, especially during the first trimester of the pregnancy because organogenesis occurs during this period. Medications are not completely safe during pregnancy, but there are a few that can be used with a doctor's prescription. Before taking any medication during...
verywellmind.com

What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?

Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
MedicalXpress

Expert explains why reflux disease isn't 'just' heartburn

Gastroesophageal reflux disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach into the esophagus: The stomach can resist acid but the esophagus is less acid-resistant. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says reflux disease may be common, but there can be severe complications if it is ongoing and left untreated.
Medical News Today

Central sensitization syndrome: What to know

Central sensitization syndrome can cause the brain to overreact to harmless or mild stimulation, leading a person to feel intense pain. A link between central sensitization syndrome and chronic pain disorders exists. The central nervous system (CNS) is responsible for processing sensory information and transmitting signals throughout the body. It...
Healthline

How Does Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) Affect Your Spine?

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) can lead to spinal complications such as spinal fusion and spinal stenosis. Medication and physical therapy are often enough to manage pain, but some people may need surgery. AS is an inflammatory type of arthritis that primarily affects your spine, causing chronic pain and stiffness along your...
Healthline

Overview of Lumbar Spondylitis

Lumbar spondylitis is a progressive condition that can lead to a limited range of motion in your back. What is ankylosing spondylitis in the lumbar region?. Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that can cause long-term back pain. It. affects the lower spine. When it affects your lower back,...
Healthline

Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms

Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
Healthline

Crohn’s Disease or Diverticulitis: How to Know the Difference

Symptoms of Crohn’s disease and diverticulitis can be very similar, but they are two separate conditions. Diagnostic tests and procedures like a colonoscopy can help your doctor to know which condition you have. Approximately. are hospitalized for diverticulitis each year in the United States. For some of these individuals,...
Healthline

Clonazepam (Klonopin) and Cost: What You Need to Know

If you’re looking at treatment options for seizures or panic disorder, you may want to learn more about clonazepam (Klonopin). Clonazepam belongs to a group of drugs called benzodiazepines. It’s available as oral tablets (which you swallow) and orally disintegrating tablets (which dissolve in your mouth). Keep reading...
CBS Sacramento

Walgreens removes online purchasing limits for children's fever medications

After weeks of high demand that stretched supply, Walgreens removed its online purchasing limits for children's pain- and fever-reducing medications on Monday morning, spokesperson Zoe Krey told CNN.Walgreens only had limits in place on medicines purchased online. It did not have limits on medication purchased in stores."So currently, we have no purchase limits either in-store or online," Krey said.The change comes after high demand for children's pain and fever medications led some stores, including CVS and Rite Aid, to limit purchases. A brutal respiratory virus season fueled the sales of kids' medications to treat pain and fever to 65% higher than...
Medical News Today

What is CREST syndrome? All you need to know

CREST syndrome is an autoimmune disease that affects the connective tissues. The connective tissues provide structure and support to other tissues and organs. The word CREST is an acronym for the disease’s five main features. CREST syndrome affects various systems in the body, and the symptoms a person experiences...
Medical News Today

What to know about Crohn’s disease and fever

Crohn’s disease can often cause a fever in those living with the condition. Fever may be due to the condition, side effects of medications, or a complication of Crohn’s. of the two major forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the other being ulcerative colitis. Crohn’s disease occurs when...
The Independent

Voices: Nobody seeking medical advice deserves to be treated the way I was

I was on a set of scales in a nurse’s office, which is a fairly humiliating place to be at the best of times. However, if you have type 1 autoimmune diabetes, as I have had since the age of two, weight monitoring is necessary. What happened next was not necessary. The nurse started aggressively jabbing their finger at the number: “See? Can you see that? It is X. Can you see that? Look at it. Look. It is X.”Of course l could see it. I may have disabilities, but I don’t suffer from a visual impairment of any...
Medical News Today

What to know about Parsonage-Turner syndrome

Parsonage-Turner syndrome (PTS) is a condition that affects certain nerves in the upper body. Doctors also call it brachial plexitis or brachial neuritis. The characteristic feature of PTS is sudden shoulder pain followed by weakness in the area. The name of the condition derives from the physicians Maurice Parsonage and...
Healthline

What Are My Chances of Developing Ankylosing Spondylitis?

Ankylosing spondylitis may affect about 1 in 1,000 people in the United States. It can affect anyone but is more common in white people and those assigned male at birth. There‘s a strong genetic component, but environmental factors also play a role. Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a type of...
The Independent

Rapid blood sample ‘could detect dangerous pregnancy conditions’

Early signs of deadly pregnancy complications may now be spotted through changes in the gut and screened in advance using a quick blood test, according to new research. Common conditions such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, as well as a liver condition called intrahepatic cholestasis could now be found using a new test developed by Ningbo University, China.For reasons not yet known, pregnancy affects the gut biome and scientists have harnessed this fact to help indicate any of these three pregnancy complications.Preeclampsia affects up to seven per cent of pregnancies and kills over 500,000 foetuses worldwide every year. It is characterised...

