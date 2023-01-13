Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
9 common mistakes a food safety scientist would never make
Every year in the U.S., an estimated 48 million people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die from food-borne illnesses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms, which typically include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, can range from mild to severe. Contamination can occur at any...
TODAY.com
What's a decidual cast? Woman details painful menstruation experience in viral TikTok
One night in November, Madi Swegle was making dinner when her period cramps started to come on — and they were intense. At first, the 24-year-old labor and delivery nurse just thought it was a bad period, she tells TODAY.com. But about an hour later, the cramps got much more painful.
Refinery29
‘My Uterus Is A Curse’: The Hidden Weight Of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
For a sex that has been constantly reprimanded for being weak and overly sensitive, the pain — physical and otherwise — that women go through when navigating the medical system is astounding. Menstruation isn’t only identified by the blood that comes with the shedding of the uterus lining....
Comments / 0