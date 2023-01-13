ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Humane Society Adds Treasure ‘Fun’-Raiser for Supporters

PALM COAST, Fla. (January 15, 2023) – When the Flagler Humane Society hosts an event it’s usually to showcase animals under their care, but on Sunday guests to their fundraiser at Elite Dance and Travel left their furry friends at home and brought something else instead. Laden with...
PALM COAST, FL
wjct.org

Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Electronic. Severed+Said, Creep City, ISYA, Golden Clouds – Thursday, January 19. The Walrus | Murray Hill. A...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
duvalsports.com

Mandarin Wins First Girls Basketball Gateway Conference Championship In School’s History

It was a homecoming for Mandarin’s girls basketball head coach Anthony Flynn, as he returned to Ribault where he served as Ribault’s head football coach, and as an assistant girls basketball coach on the Lady Trojan’s national championship team. Flynn led his Mustangs through the Gateway Conference tournament, defeating Stanton 51-35, then Sandalwood 43-21 to arrive back home on Winton Drive to face his former team.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FOUR CHAPLAINS’ MEMORIAL SERVICE SET FOR FEBRUARY 4

On Saturday, February 4th, 2023, at 2:30 PM, American Post 115 will host in coordination with many other local Veterans Organizations a Memorial Service dedicated to the Four Chaplains. This service is open to the public and all are invited. Location: VFW Post 8696, 47 N Old Kings Road, Palm...
PALM COAST, FL
First Coast News

Watch the Space Station over the First Coast Saturday evening with a Rocket Launch Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A variety of space related events are set to cruise over the First Coast this weekend. Check the latest forecast here. First the Falcon heavy which was first set to take off during twilight at 5:55PM out of the Space Coast has now been pushed back to 5:56PM on Sunday. The Falcon heavy is the second largest rocket currently in operation behind the SLS rocket used for the Artemis program. This is also the first time the Falcon Heavy will be launched at twilight which should lead to a rare Jelly Fish effect as the rocket burst through the upper atmosphere and interacts with it over North East Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YAHOO!

Jacksonville city councilwoman reappointed to National League of Cities Board of Directors

A Jacksonville city councilwoman has been reappointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors, a position she's held since 2018. Councilwoman Dr. Angelia Washington has been with the National League of Cities Board of Directors since 2018 and is one of 27 appointed to a two-year term, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the city.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery

The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville mayor's race: Ballot set with seven candidates

The field for the Jacksonville mayoral election is set, with seven candidates on the ballot in the March 21 election. Four Republicans, two Democrats and a no-party affiliated candidate qualified for the mayor’s race by the noon deadline Jan. 13, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse

Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

About the property: Intracoastal Waterway frontage two-story home in Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club features four bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, office, theater, game room, bonus room, outdoor entertainment area and pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,451,822. 47 Coastal Grove Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy