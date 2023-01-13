Read full article on original website
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park, January 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Orange Park. The Seabreeze HS soccer team will have a game with Fleming Island High School on January 16, 2023, 13:00:00. The Seabreeze HS soccer team will have a game with Fleming Island High School on January 16, 2023, 15:00:00.
Jacksonville, January 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Jacksonville. The Clay High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Snyder High School on January 16, 2023, 14:30:00. The Matanzas High School soccer team will have a game with The Bolles School on January 16, 2023, 14:30:00.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Humane Society Adds Treasure ‘Fun’-Raiser for Supporters
PALM COAST, Fla. (January 15, 2023) – When the Flagler Humane Society hosts an event it’s usually to showcase animals under their care, but on Sunday guests to their fundraiser at Elite Dance and Travel left their furry friends at home and brought something else instead. Laden with...
Jacksonville’s Jenkins Quality Barbecue named best barbecue in Florida by Food Network
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Food Network has crowned the best barbecue restaurant in each state and a local favorite earned the top honor for the Sunshine State. Jenkins Quality Barbecue, which has 3 locations in Jacksonville, was named the best in Florida on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue.”
wjct.org
Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Electronic. Severed+Said, Creep City, ISYA, Golden Clouds – Thursday, January 19. The Walrus | Murray Hill. A...
duvalsports.com
Mandarin Wins First Girls Basketball Gateway Conference Championship In School’s History
It was a homecoming for Mandarin’s girls basketball head coach Anthony Flynn, as he returned to Ribault where he served as Ribault’s head football coach, and as an assistant girls basketball coach on the Lady Trojan’s national championship team. Flynn led his Mustangs through the Gateway Conference tournament, defeating Stanton 51-35, then Sandalwood 43-21 to arrive back home on Winton Drive to face his former team.
First Coast News
Tedeschi Trucks Band explains what the hardest part about singing National Anthem is
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's own Derek Trucks tells his wife, Susan Tedeschi, "You'll get it. No question." He's talking about nailing down a certain moment of the National Anthem. Tedeschi will be the vocalist singing the National Anthem at the Jaguars/Chargers playoff game Saturday. She says the trickiest part...
Lake City resident wins over $31,500 in last Fantasy 5 drawing
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City resident is one of five winners in the last Fantasy 5 drawing. According to the Florida Lottery, each winner took home $31,733.02. The winning numbers were 4-9-11-18-28. Cash4Life also had drawings for its $1,000 A Day For Life and $1,000 A Week...
News4Jax.com
Hundreds attend Jacksonville’s 42nd Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s 42nd parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held on Monday. The event celebrated King’s life and message of equality, opportunity and service to others. People from all walks of life attended the parade in Downtown Jacksonville. The parade — which will...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FOUR CHAPLAINS’ MEMORIAL SERVICE SET FOR FEBRUARY 4
On Saturday, February 4th, 2023, at 2:30 PM, American Post 115 will host in coordination with many other local Veterans Organizations a Memorial Service dedicated to the Four Chaplains. This service is open to the public and all are invited. Location: VFW Post 8696, 47 N Old Kings Road, Palm...
'I think God used me as a vessel': Lil Duval talks recovery after accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icon Lil Duval learned a powerful lesson after a scary experience put him in the hospital in July. On July 27, the entertainer, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video of himself being wheeled away on a gurney on his social media. Powell...
Watch the Space Station over the First Coast Saturday evening with a Rocket Launch Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A variety of space related events are set to cruise over the First Coast this weekend. Check the latest forecast here. First the Falcon heavy which was first set to take off during twilight at 5:55PM out of the Space Coast has now been pushed back to 5:56PM on Sunday. The Falcon heavy is the second largest rocket currently in operation behind the SLS rocket used for the Artemis program. This is also the first time the Falcon Heavy will be launched at twilight which should lead to a rare Jelly Fish effect as the rocket burst through the upper atmosphere and interacts with it over North East Florida.
YAHOO!
Jacksonville city councilwoman reappointed to National League of Cities Board of Directors
A Jacksonville city councilwoman has been reappointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors, a position she's held since 2018. Councilwoman Dr. Angelia Washington has been with the National League of Cities Board of Directors since 2018 and is one of 27 appointed to a two-year term, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the city.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery
The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville mayor's race: Ballot set with seven candidates
The field for the Jacksonville mayoral election is set, with seven candidates on the ballot in the March 21 election. Four Republicans, two Democrats and a no-party affiliated candidate qualified for the mayor’s race by the noon deadline Jan. 13, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse
Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
First Coast News
Triple homicide reported near Copper Hill neighborhood in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported an apparent triple homicide near the Copper Hill neighborhood in Jacksonville. Police say they found a man and woman dead inside a home in the 11000 block of Bridges Road, as well as another man dead outside the home. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
About the property: Intracoastal Waterway frontage two-story home in Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club features four bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, office, theater, game room, bonus room, outdoor entertainment area and pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,451,822. 47 Coastal Grove Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type:...
flaglerlive.com
3 FPC Student Athletes Among 5 Injured in T-Bone Crash at Pine Grove and Belle Terre Parkway
Last Updated: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Five people were injured, at least three seriously, in a t-bone crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Drive and Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast minutes after 3 p.m. today. Three of the victims are said to be juveniles. The crash snarled traffic on...
