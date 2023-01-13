Read full article on original website
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Alcorn and Texas Southern battle in overtime thriller
Dominic Brewton lead the Braves with a season-high 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting. The post Alcorn and Texas Southern battle in overtime thriller appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
chatsports.com
Tulsa Defeats Houston In Battle of Unbeaten American Teams
TULSA –– Tulsa held off the Houston Cougars comeback bid for a 70-68 victory Saturday afternoon in front of 1,256 fans at the Donald W. Reynolds Center to improve to 14-3 overall. Tulsa moved to 4-0 in American Athletic Conference play in a match-up that pitted two of...
iheart.com
2023 HBCU All-Star Game to be held in Houston, Texas
HBCU All-Star Game to Air Live on CBS at 4:00 PM ET. HBCU All-Stars LLC have announced that the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game, a college basketball showcase highlighting the best HBCU players in the country, will be held at Texas Southern University H&PE Arena in Houston on Sunday, April 2 at 4:00 PM, ET.
Legendary Red Raider Owned Bar Burns Down in Houston
When I was in Houston for the Texas Bowl, I had the pleasure of getting an incredible sandwich and tater tots at the State's oldest Irish Sports Pub Griff's. I had the Chicken Philly and it was legitimately one of the best sandwiches I've ever had. Just a few weeks...
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.
R'Bonney Gabriel from Houston was crowned the 71st Miss Universe pageant yesterday. Gabriel made history last year when she became the first Asian American and the first female of Filipino descent to win the Miss USA title. And she made sure to represent her home city during the competition.
pvamu.edu
The Black Foxes Shine as the Only HBCU Dance Team Featured at TDEA
Texas Dance Educators’ Association (TDEA) is a yearly event bringing together elementary, middle and high school dance educators from across Texas to Houston for its annual conference. The conference also hosts the annual Texas All-State Dance Team. This was the 2nd year Black Foxes Director, Mrs. Shawn Zachery and...
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out
Southern Star Brewery announced it's backing out of the anti-censorship rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse.
Click2Houston.com
Houston ISD considers firing Jack Yates High School principal
Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory.
Eater
Two Louisiana Favorites Are Opening Outposts in Houston
For ages, Houstonians have made the journey east on I-10 to explore all of the good eats Louisiana has to offer. Soon, they’ll be able to save on drive time, as two beloved Louisiana restaurants are set to open their first ever Houston outposts: Fat Boy’s Pizza in Richmond, and the Best Stop Supermarket in Katy.
Houston Chronicle
Houston sandwich scene heats up with new spots joining old faves
Cajun, soul food, seafood—Houston is known for its delicious range of cuisines. When it comes to sandwiches, though, the city has been lagging behind other dining destinations. This is changing thanks to several sando connoisseurs who will soon be sharing their talents with Houston diners. Acclaimed Vietnamese chef Christine...
12newsnow.com
Houston ticket wins $1M as single ticket wins $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
HOUSTON — A ticket holder in Houston is waking up with some deeper pockets after matching five numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. It took three months and 25 straight drawings, but a lucky ticket sold in Maine will take home the $1.35 billion jackpot. It's the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
Houston-area teacher caught on camera assaulting student
Humble ISD is investigating after a disturbing video of the altercation surfaced.
Houston Chronicle
People line up at this taqueria for a unique style of tacos
Every other Thursday, Chron taco columnist Marco Torres tells the story of Houston through Mexican food in "Tacos y Más." More than a decade ago, Alma Sanchez Costilla moved to Northeast Houston with $20 in her pocket. She came from Apodaca, in the far northeast corner of the Monterrey metropolitan area in Nuevo Leon, a proud, hard-working, yet lively part of Mexico. Apodaca is the industrial hub of Monterrey, housing a large part of the region's manufacturing plants, which host hundreds of thousands of workers daily.
fox26houston.com
