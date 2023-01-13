ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

chatsports.com

Tulsa Defeats Houston In Battle of Unbeaten American Teams

TULSA –– Tulsa held off the Houston Cougars comeback bid for a 70-68 victory Saturday afternoon in front of 1,256 fans at the Donald W. Reynolds Center to improve to 14-3 overall. Tulsa moved to 4-0 in American Athletic Conference play in a match-up that pitted two of...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

2023 HBCU All-Star Game to be held in Houston, Texas

HBCU All-Star Game to Air Live on CBS at 4:00 PM ET. HBCU All-Stars LLC have announced that the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game, a college basketball showcase highlighting the best HBCU players in the country, will be held at Texas Southern University H&PE Arena in Houston on Sunday, April 2 at 4:00 PM, ET.
HOUSTON, TX
Talk 1340

Legendary Red Raider Owned Bar Burns Down in Houston

When I was in Houston for the Texas Bowl, I had the pleasure of getting an incredible sandwich and tater tots at the State's oldest Irish Sports Pub Griff's. I had the Chicken Philly and it was legitimately one of the best sandwiches I've ever had. Just a few weeks...
HOUSTON, TX
pvamu.edu

The Black Foxes Shine as the Only HBCU Dance Team Featured at TDEA

Texas Dance Educators’ Association (TDEA) is a yearly event bringing together elementary, middle and high school dance educators from across Texas to Houston for its annual conference. The conference also hosts the annual Texas All-State Dance Team. This was the 2nd year Black Foxes Director, Mrs. Shawn Zachery and...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
fox26houston.com

KHOU

'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Friendswood has the CROWN! R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe 2023 Saturday night during the pageant. Gabriel, who was formerly Miss Texas USA and Miss USA, was a guest on KPRC 2′s Houston Life multiple times and spoke about her journey to win those titles.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Eater

Two Louisiana Favorites Are Opening Outposts in Houston

For ages, Houstonians have made the journey east on I-10 to explore all of the good eats Louisiana has to offer. Soon, they’ll be able to save on drive time, as two beloved Louisiana restaurants are set to open their first ever Houston outposts: Fat Boy’s Pizza in Richmond, and the Best Stop Supermarket in Katy.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston sandwich scene heats up with new spots joining old faves

Cajun, soul food, seafood—Houston is known for its delicious range of cuisines. When it comes to sandwiches, though, the city has been lagging behind other dining destinations. This is changing thanks to several sando connoisseurs who will soon be sharing their talents with Houston diners. Acclaimed Vietnamese chef Christine...
HOUSTON, TX
12newsnow.com

Houston ticket wins $1M as single ticket wins $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

HOUSTON — A ticket holder in Houston is waking up with some deeper pockets after matching five numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. It took three months and 25 straight drawings, but a lucky ticket sold in Maine will take home the $1.35 billion jackpot. It's the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

People line up at this taqueria for a unique style of tacos

Every other Thursday, Chron taco columnist Marco Torres tells the story of Houston through Mexican food in "Tacos y Más." More than a decade ago, Alma Sanchez Costilla moved to Northeast Houston with $20 in her pocket. She came from Apodaca, in the far northeast corner of the Monterrey metropolitan area in Nuevo Leon, a proud, hard-working, yet lively part of Mexico. Apodaca is the industrial hub of Monterrey, housing a large part of the region's manufacturing plants, which host hundreds of thousands of workers daily.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Empty coffin found in ditch in north Houston, 'somebody gotta come get it'

HOUSTON - No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern. Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
HOUSTON, TX

