(WASHINGTON, NC) – The Lights of Love Endowment Advisory Committee recently presented a check for $16,890.01 to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital, as part of its Lights of Love Endowment fund. The Beaufort County Hospital Foundation established the Lights of Love Endowment in 2008 and the fund is managed by the North Carolina Community Foundation. The endowment has a fund balance of over $400,000 and each year the interest earned is distributed to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital departments or local physician practices to fund projects that promote excellence in health care. “The great thing about this endowment is that it will give forever,” said Phil Holloman, chair of the 5-member advisory board that provides oversight for the endowment.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO