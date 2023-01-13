Read full article on original website
Health Inspections January 1-7, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from January 1-7, 2023. Food Lion Deli, 851 W. 15th St., Washington, grade A, final score 100. Food Lion Meat Dept., 851 W. 15th St., Washington, grade A, final score 100. Food Lion Produce Dept., 851 W. 15th St., Washington,...
Sharing memories of a Washington character
My friend, Phil Edwards, recently gave me two articles by the late Dennis Rogers. He was a favorite story teller of mine from the News and Observer who passed away in 2020 but not after he wrote about Washington, N.C. It tells about one of Washington’s most beloved characters, Garbo Tetterton.
William Francis (Bill) Dyer, Jr.
William Francis (Bill) Dyer, Jr died peacefully January 15, 2023. He was born in Whiteville, NC on April 12, 1927, the son of the late William Francis Dyer, Sr. and Edna Oneida Gurganious Dyer. After serving in the Navy in World War II, he graduated from NC State University in 1950. A career employee of Southern Bell (AT&T), he retired as Treasury Cashier in November 1987.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Dec. 25-31, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for the period of Dec. 25-31, 2022. Calls for service, no code entered, at 1500 block of NC Highway 33 East, Chocowinity, at 4:27 a.m. Juvenile problem, all other reportable offenses at 1600 block of...
Deed transfers: January 1-7, 2023
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from January 1-7, 2023. TAWJE LLC to BCS NC Fund Propco 10 LLC, 1.5 acres on Hwy. 264, Beaufort County. M&L Little LLC to Charles Tillman Brownne, four lots in Crystal Beach Estates, Beaufort County. Stanley R. James to David Earl...
Marvin Earl King
Mr. Marvin Earl King “Tea Pot”, 62, of 121 Manuel Drive Washington, NC died on Thursday January 5, 2023 at Ridgewood Nursing Home, Washington, NC. Memorial Services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023, L.R. Memorial Chapel, 208 W. MLK Jr. Dr., Washington. The family is receiving...
Whistle Express celebrates ribbon cutting
Whistle Express Car Wash held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon (Jan. 13) to celebrate its official opening on Thursday, Jan. 5. The ceremony was co-hosted by the car wash, City of Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce. “We are so excited to welcome...
Know Your Town 2023
I have had so many requests to do more ‘Know Your Town’ series that feature the history of the African American community that I share on my historic Washington’s African American history Tours. So, I will begin 2023 sharing some of that history. This building historic building,...
Lights of Love Endowment distributes $16K to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital
(WASHINGTON, NC) – The Lights of Love Endowment Advisory Committee recently presented a check for $16,890.01 to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital, as part of its Lights of Love Endowment fund. The Beaufort County Hospital Foundation established the Lights of Love Endowment in 2008 and the fund is managed by the North Carolina Community Foundation. The endowment has a fund balance of over $400,000 and each year the interest earned is distributed to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital departments or local physician practices to fund projects that promote excellence in health care. “The great thing about this endowment is that it will give forever,” said Phil Holloman, chair of the 5-member advisory board that provides oversight for the endowment.
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
Richardson, county’s longest-serving commissioner, revels in controversy
Hood Richardson is fully aware of how controversial he can be. He revels in it. Elected in 1996, Richardson is one of the longest serving commissioners in Beaufort County’s history with 27 years of experience. To the delight or disgust of Beaufort County residents, he has no intention of stepping down. Richardson plans to run in 2024 at the age of 84.
Local law enforcement agencies and FBI looking to share resources
Local law enforcement agencies and representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) met on Tuesday (Jan. 17) to discuss how they can build mutually beneficial partnerships. The meeting took place at the Inner Banks STEM Center in Washington. Representatives from the FBI, NCIS, U.S. Coast Guard, Beaufort County Sheriff’s...
ENC seniors say Social Security checks increases much needed
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the new Social Security checks for 2023 begin to roll out this month, some have already received them, but many are still waiting. As inflation continues to have an impact on the cost of living here in the United States changes are coming to Social security checks.
'They set the pathway': Two men reflect on the legacy of the Montford Point Marines
MACON, Ga. — The Montford Point Marines were the first African Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marines. Megan Western introduces us to two men who talked about how these Marines paved the way. "It started with them," says Staff Sergeant Loren James Thomas. He says in 1941 President...
Dickinson Avenue project stirs controversy for local Greenville, NC businesses
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville, North Carolina Dickinson Avenue construction project that began last September has spurred concerns among small business owners in the area regarding the project's impact on foot traffic. NCDOT resident engineer Sarah Lentine said she acts as the project...
Area Death Notices - Jan. 15, 16 & 17
Hulda Penny, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 22nd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Jeffrey Penny. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Garden. Lisa Taylor, Morehead City. Lisa Laverne Taylor,...
May makes local history as first white teacher at Washington Elementary
Then twenty-three year old, Marianna May, did not know she would make local history when she and her husband, Tom, moved to Washington in 1967. When May graduated from Trenton College (now known as The College of New Jersey), she and Tom moved to Washington, because he was going to East Carolina University in the fall.
Women’s empowerment breakfast teaches self love in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a world where you can be anything, why not be yourself?. It seems easy enough, but we all know that sometimes being true to who you are can be a harder battle than it seems. In those moments we can look to people like Shree...
Town of Trenton has 50th annual volunteer fire auction
TRENTON, Jones County — The 50th annual volunteer fire auction in Trenton took place Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The auction was the main attraction as people had tents set up selling food, clothes and antiques. The event is designed to bring people together to boost small businesses. "I've been...
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
