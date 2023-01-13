ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60

By Camille C. Knox, Cara Tabachnick
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pyYN_0kE7YT4u00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2Cgr_0kE7YT4u00
Robbie Knievel gives a thumbs-up after jumping a train at the Texas State Railroad Park in Palestine, Texas, on Feb. 23, 2000. AP Photo/LM Otero

Robbie Knievel, son of legendary stuntman Evel Knievel , has died at the age of 60, his brother, Kelly Knievel told CBS News on Friday. Robbie Knievel died of pancreatic cancer after being in hospice for three days.

"It was expected," his brother told CBS News. "He was in Reno with his three daughters by his side."

Known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," Robbie Knievel had his own daredevil career with 350 jumps and 20 world records, according to his biography on his official website . Knievel was married once and divorced, his brother said.

From a young age, Knievel wanted to be a daredevil, even though it was difficult personally and professionally to follow in his father's footsteps, his brother said.

Their father, Evel, was proud of his son's accomplishments and tried to attend all of his jumps, including Knievel's 1989 successful one over the Caesars Palace fountains in Las Vegas. In 1967, his father had attempted the same jump and almost died from the injuries he sustained when he crashed his Harley-Davidson.

"Daredevils don't live easy lives," his brother said. "But, it's what they do."

Kelly Knievel said his brother should be remembered for what he did best.

"He was a great daredevil," he said. "If you look at his jumps, that's what he should be known for. It's what he loved doing."

Evel Knievel died in 2007 at the age of 69 after years of battling diabetes and pulmonary fibrosis.

Robbie Knievel is survived by his three daughters, five grandchildren, his older brother Kelly and two sisters, and his mother, Linda.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Reality Television Star Suddenly Dies

Reality television star Jamie Lopez has suddenly died at the age of 37, according to TV Insider. The news of Lopez’ death was originally posted on Monday by the Babydollbeautycouture Instagram account.
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
womansday.com

'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Alex Trebek

When Ken Jennings began his 74-winning streak on Jeopardy! back in 2004, he had no idea how much the quiz show would change his life. One such way he was forever altered was the close relationship he built with host Alex Trebek. Although Ken has previously mentioned how strong their bond was, the TV personality is now detailing his final moments with his mentor.
Looper

NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo

Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Deadline

Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69

Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Distractify

Is Scott Caan From 'Alert' Married?

Listen. We will always be down for a CSI, FBI, SVU type of show. They slap every time and always hit. If it's a night where you don't know what to watch, just put on one of these shows. They'll suck you in and you'll end up watching five in a row. We promise. This is why we're so excited about Fox's newest cop drama, Alert: Missing Persons Unit.
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98

Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy