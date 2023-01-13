Read full article on original website
New York Democrats ask Republican leaders to ‘forthrightly cooperate’ with Santos investigations
Two Democratic lawmakers from New York called on GOP leaders Sunday to “forthrightly cooperate” with all the investigations into freshman Rep. George Santos, the Republican who confessed to having fabricated large parts of his résumé. In a letter Sunday, Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres asked...
MTG confronted Boebert in the bathroom, accusing her of taking millions from McCarthy but refusing to vote for him: report
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were "nearly in a screaming match" in a Capitol bathroom during House speaker votes, per The Daily Beast.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Clyburn: Reports of Biden's classified documents 'undercuts all of our credibility as Democrats'
"The president himself is a bit upset with the way it's been handled," Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) says. "I suspect you're always uncomfortable when something like this were to happen."Jan. 16, 2023.
House Oversight chair calls for release of visitor logs from Biden’s Delaware home
WASHINGTON — House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., in a letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Sunday, asked for the release of visitors logs from President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware. Comer's letter came a day after the White House said more classified...
My new co-worker George Santos is a distraction and a danger to democracy
As a native New Yorker who grew up in a public housing development across the street from Donald Trump’s gilded golf course, I know what it’s like to have the neighborhood you love hijacked by a man who is deceitful to the core. Now, as I begin my...
Full Rosenstein: Trump, Biden special counsels are ‘not going to be influenced by political pressure'
The twin special counsel investigations remind us how intertwined President Biden and former President Trump are, but the facts surrounding their special counsels are significantly different legally. Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein joins Meet the Press to discuss. Jan. 15, 2023.
Former GOP candidate Solomon Peña to appear in court over allegedly targeting Democrats
Former Republican New Mexico State House candidate Solomon Peña is expected in court after being arrested in connection with a series of shootings that targeted four Democratic state officials. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what to expect from Peña’s court appearance and whether his previous criminal record could impact a potential trial. Jan. 18, 2023.
After criticism for silence, Biden White House takes questions about classified documents
WASHINGTON — The White House sought to deflect criticism that it is withholding facts about one of the biggest debacles of Joe Biden’s presidency, taking questions Tuesday about batches of classified records found in his home and an old office. A White House official, Ian Sams, spoke to...
White House in 'damage control mode' amid mounting questions about classified documents
Questions and frustration about classified documents found in President Biden’s D.C. office and Delaware home are now the subject of a special counsel investigation.Jan. 17, 2023.
Pressure on Biden mounts amid Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents
Pressure is mounting on President Biden as House Republicans call for the release of visitor logs to his Delaware home after documents marked classified were found at his private residence last week. NBC News’ Carol Lee and legal analyst Danny Cevallos have the details. Jan. 17, 2023.
U.S. expected to hit borrowing limit as fight to raise debt ceiling intensifies
As lawmakers on Capitol Hill fight over whether to raise the federal debt ceiling, the U.S. is expected to hit its borrowing limit of nearly $31.4 trillion on Thursday. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin explains what steps are being taken to make sure the U.S. can still pay its bills and whether Democrats and Republicans will be able to find common ground over federal spending.Jan. 18, 2023.
West must ramp up aid to Ukraine to keep war with Russia from becoming a stalemate, U.K. foreign secretary says
The West needs to ramp up military assistance to Ukraine to ensure the war with Russia does not turn into a bloody, open-ended stalemate, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Tuesday during a visit to Washington. “We have started to see a slowing — an ossification — of the line...
Biden ignores reporters’ questions over handling of classified documents
President Biden refused again to answer questions about his handling of classified documents amid a special counsel investigation. NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details on the intensifying bipartisan criticism for the lack of transparency.Jan. 18, 2023.
House GOP announces new committee assignments
House Republicans revealed key committee assignments including those who will investigate the Biden administration. NBC’s Ryan Nobles lays out the newest additions to the Judiciary committee as well as where controversial Rep. George Santos was placed by the GOP. Jan. 18, 2023.
Any anti-abortion legislation ‘headed straight for the trashcan,’ Virginia state senator says
State Sen.-elect Aaron Rouse (D-Va.) narrowly flipped a key Republican-held state Senate seat in a special election. He did so by campaigning against the 15-week abortion ban being pushed by Virginia’s Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin.Jan. 17, 2023.
MTP Minute: Nixon predicts in 1988 what his presidency will be remembered for
President Richard Nixon joined Meet the Press on April 10, 1988 and predicts he'll be remembered for China policy.Jan. 17, 2023.
Jan. 15 — Biden admin. prepares for political consequences of classified docs
Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein exclusively joins Meet the Press to discuss the twin special-counsel investigations into fmr. President Trump and President Biden. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) talks about the differences between the two cases during an exclusive interview. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) exclusively talks about the political repercussions for Biden.Jan. 15, 2023.
NBC News
