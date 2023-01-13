ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Former GOP candidate Solomon Peña to appear in court over allegedly targeting Democrats

Former Republican New Mexico State House candidate Solomon Peña is expected in court after being arrested in connection with a series of shootings that targeted four Democratic state officials. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what to expect from Peña’s court appearance and whether his previous criminal record could impact a potential trial. Jan. 18, 2023.
NEW MEXICO STATE
NBC News

U.S. expected to hit borrowing limit as fight to raise debt ceiling intensifies

As lawmakers on Capitol Hill fight over whether to raise the federal debt ceiling, the U.S. is expected to hit its borrowing limit of nearly $31.4 trillion on Thursday. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin explains what steps are being taken to make sure the U.S. can still pay its bills and whether Democrats and Republicans will be able to find common ground over federal spending.Jan. 18, 2023.
NBC News

House GOP announces new committee assignments

House Republicans revealed key committee assignments including those who will investigate the Biden administration. NBC’s Ryan Nobles lays out the newest additions to the Judiciary committee as well as where controversial Rep. George Santos was placed by the GOP. Jan. 18, 2023.
NBC News

Jan. 15 — Biden admin. prepares for political consequences of classified docs

Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein exclusively joins Meet the Press to discuss the twin special-counsel investigations into fmr. President Trump and President Biden. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) talks about the differences between the two cases during an exclusive interview. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) exclusively talks about the political repercussions for Biden.Jan. 15, 2023.
NBC News

NBC News

