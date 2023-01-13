ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

The Best Car Washes In The Duluth – Superior Area

When nice weather rolls around, it seems like everyone wants to wash off that dirt and grime that Mother Nature inflicts upon our vehicles during the winter months. The need for a car wash is especially important in the Northland - where road salt and sand can wreak havoc with the exterior finish of our vehicles if it's left on for any length of time.
DULUTH, MN
Mystery Photo: Who Is The Duluth Couple Pictured In This Vintage Photo Listed For Sale?

If you search around on eBay looking for vintage memorabilia and photos, you may find the listing that has direct ties to the Northland. The listing is a vintage cabinet photo that was taken between 1880 and 1889. It features a husband and wife and what is most interesting to me is that the couple is from Duluth the photographer imprinted on the photo was located in downtown Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Two Superior Schools Score Poorly In Wisconsin Public Education Report

Just as they hand out report cards to the students attending them, Wisconsin schools receive an annual "grade" from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The latest batch of scoring was just released - offering insight into the 2021-2022 school year. Included on the list was the variety of elementary, middle, and high schools in Douglas County.
SUPERIOR, WI
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night

I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
DULUTH, MN
Donald Blom, The Man Accused Of Killing Katie Poirier, Died In Jail

The year was 1999 when 19-year-old Katie Poirier from Barnum, Minnesota was abducted from DJ's Expressway Conoco on Interstate 35 in Moose Lake. Not only did it shake residents of the Northland to the core but the entire state of Minnesota. The case was even highlighted nationally on the show Forensic Files. The grainy video of Blom leading Poirier out of the gas station is a chilling reminder of this horrific crime.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
Duluth, MN
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota.

