Related
Art that stares back: Life-size figures reflect cultural identities at the Clay Studio
George Rodriguez put his own face on an imagined Mexican antiquity. His clay sculpture, “Memoria Ancestral,” stands a little more than six feet tall — or roughly the same height as Rodriguez — inspired by a small shamanistic sculpture discovered in the Mesoamerican pyramids of Teotihuacan outside Mexico City.
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
What should be the focus for Philly’s next mayor? Voters weigh in
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series. With public safety a top concern for voters as Philadelphia prepares to elect new city leadership, WHYY’s...
Philly mayoral candidates talk Black economic opportunities at candidate forum
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. Nearly a dozen people are running to be Philadelphia’s next mayor, including multiple former City Council members, a pastor, and a grocery store magnate. On Sunday night, the...
The future of horse-drawn carriage rides in Philly remains uncertain after 76 Carriage Company empties its stables
After years of protests and grassroots efforts to ban horse-drawn carriages in Philadelphia, the city’s last remaining carriage operator has emptied its stables. The site of the stables for 76 Carriage Company’s off-duty horses is being turned into apartments. That’s forced the company to halt its service offering tourists horse-drawn carriage rides through parts of Old City.
Philly Council returns from holiday break facing election year distractions
Philadelphia City Council returns this week after the holiday break with an ambitious agenda and lots of work to be done as members of the city’s legislative body all prepare their election campaigns. Council President Darrell Clarke said they plan to work hard to get a lot done in...
Tires on tires: Volunteers tackle short-dumping along Tacony Creek for MLK Day
Dozens of volunteers honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday by picking up trash and tackling short-dumping at Tacony Creek Park in North Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood. About 400 tires dumped in the park earlier this month were carted away Saturday, but hundreds more littered the landscape along Takony Creek...
Kensington’s Esperanza Health Center eyes expansion, new wellness center
The Pew Charitable Trusts last week awarded $4 million in grant funding to the Esperanza Health Center, a nonprofit organization in North Philadelphia. The center, which offers services ranging from primary to prenatal health care, has become a staple in Kensington. The grant money — paid over five years —...
New Philly police academy graduates won’t be enough to make up for attrition
The staffing shortage that plagued Philadelphia police in 2022 seems likely to continue this year despite multiple police academy graduations expected in 2023. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the city is working to bring recruits in and have them trained as soon as possible to bolster the Philadelphia Police Department.
Prosecutors accuse Philly man of Illegally assembling assault weapons
Philadelphia prosecutors have accused a Kensington man of operating an illegal assault weapon factory out of his home. Assistant District Attorney Bill Fritze said Luis Soto has been charged with running the manufacturing facility on Tioga Street near Kensington Avenue where he built untraceable AR-15 ghost guns without serial numbers.
U.S. Fire Administrator commemorates Fairmount fire in Philly, announces national strategy
Roughly a year after a deadly rowhouse fire killed a dozen people in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood, the U.S. Fire Administrator visited the city to talk about ongoing issues in fire safety — and the federal government’s new strategy to address them. “Fire remains a serious threat to...
A Philly church now devotes its Saturday prayer sessions to chats with mayoral candidates
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Editor’s note: This story has been changed to clarify the location of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. There are at least 10 people who have...
How to get involved in MLK Day events in the Philadelphia suburbs
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Students from middle and high schools across Bucks and Montgomery counties will meet to talk about issues around “race, discrimination, and intolerance” at a special summit on Sunday.
Sons of Ben ‘Help Kick Hunger’ with fundraiser for Chester-based Bernardine Center
The Sons of Ben, an independent supporters group of the Philadelphia Union, is hosting a fundraiser Sunday in Manayunk to help provide meals and resources to Philadelphia-area residents in need. Funds will be raised for Chester’s Bernardine Center, a social service organization that’s provided aid to residents since 1986. Donations...
Big grants for small groups working to reduce violence in Philly
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. More than $100 million from Pennsylvania’s portion of federal recovery act money will be shared between small groups in Philadelphia working to reduce violence.
Biden’s Delaware home is now a player in document drama
It’s President Joe Biden’s refuge from Washington — a place that’s part home office, part Sunday family dinner venue, a safe place for his treasured 1967 Corvette and a makeshift campaign studio during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, is coming under fresh...
College of Physicians issues ‘long overdue’ apology to Holmesburg Prison experiment survivors and their families
One of the country’s oldest medical organizations is apologizing for its silence on unethical scientific experimentations conducted on mostly Black people and low income residents while they were incarcerated in Philadelphia. The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, founded in 1787 and dubbed the “birthplace of American medicine,” formally acknowledged...
Kenney outlines 2023 priorities, vows to work right through the end of his term
About a year from now, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will be replaced. Until then, he said there is a lot more work to be done. “Our work will continue until my last day as mayor,” he said Wednesday morning as he outlined his priorities for his final year in office.
Philly police shoot armed man outside federal courthouse
Federal officials are investigating after police shot a man who was armed outside of the James Byrne Federal Courthouse in Old City. A court security officer had approached a vehicle that was illegally parked around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday behind the building on 7th Street between Market and Race streets. Police...
Court splits on legality of move to impeach Philly DA Larry Krasner
A split emerged Thursday among a panel of Pennsylvania state judges about whether a Republican-led effort to impeach and seek to remove Philadelphia’s progressive prosecutor meets legal standards or if it should be stopped. It’s unclear whether an impeachment trial will proceed against Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner, who...
