Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

The future of horse-drawn carriage rides in Philly remains uncertain after 76 Carriage Company empties its stables

After years of protests and grassroots efforts to ban horse-drawn carriages in Philadelphia, the city’s last remaining carriage operator has emptied its stables. The site of the stables for 76 Carriage Company’s off-duty horses is being turned into apartments. That’s forced the company to halt its service offering tourists horse-drawn carriage rides through parts of Old City.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Prosecutors accuse Philly man of Illegally assembling assault weapons

Philadelphia prosecutors have accused a Kensington man of operating an illegal assault weapon factory out of his home. Assistant District Attorney Bill Fritze said Luis Soto has been charged with running the manufacturing facility on Tioga Street near Kensington Avenue where he built untraceable AR-15 ghost guns without serial numbers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

How to get involved in MLK Day events in the Philadelphia suburbs

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Students from middle and high schools across Bucks and Montgomery counties will meet to talk about issues around “race, discrimination, and intolerance” at a special summit on Sunday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Biden’s Delaware home is now a player in document drama

It’s President Joe Biden’s refuge from Washington — a place that’s part home office, part Sunday family dinner venue, a safe place for his treasured 1967 Corvette and a makeshift campaign studio during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, is coming under fresh...
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

College of Physicians issues ‘long overdue’ apology to Holmesburg Prison experiment survivors and their families

One of the country’s oldest medical organizations is apologizing for its silence on unethical scientific experimentations conducted on mostly Black people and low income residents while they were incarcerated in Philadelphia. The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, founded in 1787 and dubbed the “birthplace of American medicine,” formally acknowledged...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly police shoot armed man outside federal courthouse

Federal officials are investigating after police shot a man who was armed outside of the James Byrne Federal Courthouse in Old City. A court security officer had approached a vehicle that was illegally parked around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday behind the building on 7th Street between Market and Race streets. Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Court splits on legality of move to impeach Philly DA Larry Krasner

A split emerged Thursday among a panel of Pennsylvania state judges about whether a Republican-led effort to impeach and seek to remove Philadelphia’s progressive prosecutor meets legal standards or if it should be stopped. It’s unclear whether an impeachment trial will proceed against Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
