The Dallas Cowboys had an excellent performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, clicking on both offense and defense to cruise to a dominant 31-14 victory. However, the major struggles of kicker Brett Maher on Monday night certainly raised some questions about their kicking situation moving forward, which were answered on Tuesday. Maher broke an unfortunate Read more... The post Dallas Cowboys make major decision on struggling kicker appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO