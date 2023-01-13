ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

Prosecutors accuse Philly man of Illegally assembling assault weapons

Philadelphia prosecutors have accused a Kensington man of operating an illegal assault weapon factory out of his home. Assistant District Attorney Bill Fritze said Luis Soto has been charged with running the manufacturing facility on Tioga Street near Kensington Avenue where he built untraceable AR-15 ghost guns without serial numbers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington Mayor introduces legislation to reduce some parking tickets to $25

Wilmington is further addressing enforcement of parking tickets and the fines associated with them. Mayor Mike Purzycki is sending Wilmington City Council an ordinance to lower certain parking fines from $40 to $25. Purzycki says in a release this is part of a series of parking enforcement improvements that aim to reduce hassles for residents and city government.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Philly's Meek Mill Pardoned By Outgoing Gov. Wolf

Philadelphia native and rapper Meek Mill was pardoned by Gov. Tom Wolf just days before the Democrat is slated to leave office. Mill commemorated the occasion on social media early on Friday, Jan. 13. The vacated offenses were weapons and drug charges filed in 2008, according to 6abc. Court records...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Williams still wins by one vote after Trenton recount

Jennifer Williams gets to hold on to her North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council after prevailing in a recount of ballots cast in the December 13 runoff election by one vote. Williams defeated Algernon Ward, Jr, 428 to 427, after a hand recount found two votes that had...
TRENTON, NJ
Atlas Obscura

The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods

This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Monday and there are plenty of opportunities in the Philadelphia region to give back to the community. Annual tributes and commemorations of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which began nationwide Friday, typically include a mix of politics, faith and community service. For this year's observance, the 38th since its federal recognition in 1986, a descendant of King hopes to spur progress by helping more Americans personalize the ongoing struggle for racial equity and harmony. Bernice King, daughter of the late civil rights icon, said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

‘No work is insignificant’: When community service is what you’re called to do, you do it every day

Like many people my age from neighborhoods like mine in North Philadelphia, I grew up believing that community service was contained to two places: at the ballot box and in halls of worship. Otherwise, your engagement with a given community was governed by the rules of family and geography. There was the neighborhood school my siblings and I went to, the church where we prayed and the one we bought dinners from on Sundays, the hair salon my aunt worked at, and the public pool near my cousin’s house.
BIRMINGHAM, PA
Phillymag.com

OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?

Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
