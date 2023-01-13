Read full article on original website
What should be the focus for Philly’s next mayor? Voters weigh in
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series. With public safety a top concern for voters as Philadelphia prepares to elect new city leadership, WHYY’s...
Philly mayoral candidates talk Black economic opportunities at candidate forum
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. Nearly a dozen people are running to be Philadelphia’s next mayor, including multiple former City Council members, a pastor, and a grocery store magnate. On Sunday night, the...
With 1 year left in office, Mayor Kenney reflects on his next chapter
“I really would like to do something with kids because kids are always rewarding,” said Kenney at a briefing on the agenda for his final year in office. “Politics isn’t always that rewarding.”
New Philly police academy graduates won’t be enough to make up for attrition
The staffing shortage that plagued Philadelphia police in 2022 seems likely to continue this year despite multiple police academy graduations expected in 2023. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the city is working to bring recruits in and have them trained as soon as possible to bolster the Philadelphia Police Department.
Prosecutors accuse Philly man of Illegally assembling assault weapons
Philadelphia prosecutors have accused a Kensington man of operating an illegal assault weapon factory out of his home. Assistant District Attorney Bill Fritze said Luis Soto has been charged with running the manufacturing facility on Tioga Street near Kensington Avenue where he built untraceable AR-15 ghost guns without serial numbers.
Wilmington Mayor introduces legislation to reduce some parking tickets to $25
Wilmington is further addressing enforcement of parking tickets and the fines associated with them. Mayor Mike Purzycki is sending Wilmington City Council an ordinance to lower certain parking fines from $40 to $25. Purzycki says in a release this is part of a series of parking enforcement improvements that aim to reduce hassles for residents and city government.
Philly's Meek Mill Pardoned By Outgoing Gov. Wolf
Philadelphia native and rapper Meek Mill was pardoned by Gov. Tom Wolf just days before the Democrat is slated to leave office. Mill commemorated the occasion on social media early on Friday, Jan. 13. The vacated offenses were weapons and drug charges filed in 2008, according to 6abc. Court records...
Williams still wins by one vote after Trenton recount
Jennifer Williams gets to hold on to her North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council after prevailing in a recount of ballots cast in the December 13 runoff election by one vote. Williams defeated Algernon Ward, Jr, 428 to 427, after a hand recount found two votes that had...
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
Art that stares back: Life-size figures reflect cultural identities at the Clay Studio
George Rodriguez put his own face on an imagined Mexican antiquity. His clay sculpture, “Memoria Ancestral,” stands a little more than six feet tall — or roughly the same height as Rodriguez — inspired by a small shamanistic sculpture discovered in the Mesoamerican pyramids of Teotihuacan outside Mexico City.
Tires on tires: Volunteers tackle short-dumping along Tacony Creek for MLK Day
Dozens of volunteers honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday by picking up trash and tackling short-dumping at Tacony Creek Park in North Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood. About 400 tires dumped in the park earlier this month were carted away Saturday, but hundreds more littered the landscape along Takony Creek...
Raising Cane’s to Open Southwest Philly Outpost This Summer
The new location is part of efforts by Raising Cane’s to open some 20 units across the state of Pennsylvania.
Delaware officials to testify under oath at state Senate hearing on lead pollution in schools
Delaware’s error-plagued program to test for lead in water at K-12 schools, its delayed and clumsy reporting of the results, new testing being conducted now, and plans to protect children from poisoning will be the topic of an upcoming state Senate hearing. State Sen. Sarah McBride, chair of the...
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
A Philly church now devotes its Saturday prayer sessions to chats with mayoral candidates
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Editor’s note: This story has been changed to clarify the location of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. There are at least 10 people who have...
The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods
This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Monday and there are plenty of opportunities in the Philadelphia region to give back to the community. Annual tributes and commemorations of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which began nationwide Friday, typically include a mix of politics, faith and community service. For this year's observance, the 38th since its federal recognition in 1986, a descendant of King hopes to spur progress by helping more Americans personalize the ongoing struggle for racial equity and harmony. Bernice King, daughter of the late civil rights icon, said...
‘No work is insignificant’: When community service is what you’re called to do, you do it every day
Like many people my age from neighborhoods like mine in North Philadelphia, I grew up believing that community service was contained to two places: at the ballot box and in halls of worship. Otherwise, your engagement with a given community was governed by the rules of family and geography. There was the neighborhood school my siblings and I went to, the church where we prayed and the one we bought dinners from on Sundays, the hair salon my aunt worked at, and the public pool near my cousin’s house.
OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?
Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
A.C.’s Small: ‘We’re going to be bold, we’re going to be aggressive’
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small offered plenty of optimism during his State of the City address last week at the Caesars Hotel & Casino. “We’ve been doing amazing things in the great city of Atlantic City, but we want to take that to another level in 2023,” he said.
