Calif. man sentenced to life for stabbing boyfriend 93 times on side of rural road in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man was sentenced to life in federal prison this week for traveling from San Diego and stabbing his boyfriend over 90 times on a rural road in Texas.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced Alexander Yoichi Duberek’s official sentencing. He pleaded guilty to one count of interstate domestic violence resulting in death in July 2022.

On Oct. 31, 2020, Duberek flew from San Diego to Plainview, Texas, where his boyfriend lived. He reportedly landed in Lubbock, Texas, and purchased a Toyota Camry for $3,000 from a Sam’s Club. He then went to a local Walmart and purchased a knife, a hatchet, a gas can, a collapsible shovel, a head lamp, a change of clothing, boots, personal hygiene items, and a first aid kit.

After purchasing the items, Duberek drove to his 30-year-old boyfriend’s home and stabbed him 93 times on the side of a rural farm road before dumping his body.

According to the Attorney’s Office, prosecutors said Duberek told his boyfriend’s family that he wanted to take him out to dinner and spend the night at a local hotel.

U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton said, "This defendant looked his boyfriend’s family in the eyes and described the date night he had planned for the two of them. But instead of providing a romantic evening, he carried out a sadistic, premeditated plan to take the life of a 30-year-old man and callously dispose of his body."

Following the fatal stabbing of Chad Luera, Duberek reportedly fled to Houston and sold the car he used in the stabbing to someone outside an auto action, the Attorney’s Office said. Investigators searched the vehicle and reportedly found blood in the backseat that matched Luera’s.

Duberek remained at large for about five months but eventually turned himself in to San Diego law enforcement on March 18, 2021.

According to the Attorney’s Office, as he was being booked into jail, Duberek was questioned about a tattoo of his boyfriend’s name on his ring finger, and he answered that it was the "name of the person he had killed."

During the sentencing, the victim’s aunt reportedly said, "After viciously attacking him, the defendant left this wonderful human life, who he reportedly loved and wanted to marry, on the side of the road, like yesterday’s trash, like his life didn’t matter, to bleed to death."

The victim’s aunt continued, "Why would he extinguish a light that shone so brightly for so many? Why didn’t he just stay in California, move on with his life?"

