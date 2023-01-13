Remains found in burn pit outside home as police conduct welfare check for missing college student

COLUMBIA, Mo. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old woman was arrested after police found human remains inside a burn pit while conducting a welfare check.

According to the Columbia Police Department, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers from the University of Missouri Police Department were dispatched to Hudson Hall on campus to check on the welfare of a missing student. During the investigation, officers went to the 2400 block of Bentley Court and "located unidentifiable human remains."

Police said the "circumstances these remains were found in appeared to be suspicious."

University of Missouri Police called the Columbia Police Department to the scene to conduct a homicide investigation. Detectives identified Emma Adams as a suspect and arrested her for second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, and abandonment of a corpse.

Columbia Police said they could not positively identify the victim, but they "have a good idea of who the victim is."

The victim was referred to as John Doe as police wait to inform his next of kin.

According to the Columbia Missourian, the missing student reportedly took an Uber on Monday, Jan. 9, and police obtained information about where he went, which is how they arrived at the residence on Bentley Court.

The probable cause statement cited by the Columbia Missourian says the victim’s body was "smoldering" and detectives smelled burning flesh.

As an officer arrested Adams and asked her who was in the pit, she allegedly said "something to the effect of, 'He was beating me.'"

She allegedly said she stabbed the man in self-defense.

Detectives reportedly found bloodstains coming out of the home and ending at a parked car, as well as a bloody knife and a smashed cellphone in the sink.

Court records show Adams was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Jan. 12, for her arraignment but did not show up because she "refused to come out of her cell."

A second arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13.

Adams is being held in the Boone County Jail with bond set at $1 million cash.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.