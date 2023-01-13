ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Remains found in burn pit outside home as police conduct welfare check for missing college student

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ugp2L_0kE7XszA00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old woman was arrested after police found human remains inside a burn pit while conducting a welfare check.

According to the Columbia Police Department, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers from the University of Missouri Police Department were dispatched to Hudson Hall on campus to check on the welfare of a missing student. During the investigation, officers went to the 2400 block of Bentley Court and "located unidentifiable human remains."

Police said the "circumstances these remains were found in appeared to be suspicious."

University of Missouri Police called the Columbia Police Department to the scene to conduct a homicide investigation. Detectives identified Emma Adams as a suspect and arrested her for second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, and abandonment of a corpse.

Columbia Police said they could not positively identify the victim, but they "have a good idea of who the victim is."

The victim was referred to as John Doe as police wait to inform his next of kin.

According to the Columbia Missourian, the missing student reportedly took an Uber on Monday, Jan. 9, and police obtained information about where he went, which is how they arrived at the residence on Bentley Court.

The probable cause statement cited by the Columbia Missourian says the victim’s body was "smoldering" and detectives smelled burning flesh.

As an officer arrested Adams and asked her who was in the pit, she allegedly said "something to the effect of, 'He was beating me.'"

She allegedly said she stabbed the man in self-defense.

Detectives reportedly found bloodstains coming out of the home and ending at a parked car, as well as a bloody knife and a smashed cellphone in the sink.

Court records show Adams was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Jan. 12, for her arraignment but did not show up because she "refused to come out of her cell."

A second arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13.

Adams is being held in the Boone County Jail with bond set at $1 million cash.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 8

JHE
2d ago

The devil just came in and took over. If they don’t find any records of it being reported, bruises on her from others seeing them, even texts from her phone saying he ever hit her to anybody, she’s done.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
WHIO Dayton

Woman charged with murder after body found burning outside house in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A woman has been charged with murder after a body was reportedly found burning outside a house in Columbia, Missouri. On Twitter, Columbia Police Department said at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the University of Missouri Police Department was called out to do a welfare check at Hudson Hall on the University of Missouri campus. CPD said the investigation led MUPD to the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officers found human remains that were unidentifiable and appeared to be in a suspicious manner,
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway

ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
MEXICO, MO
kjluradio.com

Monroe County man dies when his cement truck overturns in Boone County

A Monroe County man dies when he wrecks a cement truck in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, was driving on Route Z, just northeast of Columbia, on Monday afternoon when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says Boshears veered back and forth across the road, until the truck overturned onto its top.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Atlanta, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter Friday at the Moniteau County Courthouse. Joseph Harrington, 34, was given a suspended sentence of four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with five years of supervised probation. Harrington was initially charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in relation to a fatal The post Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MACON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

The 2003 true crime of Missouri’s ‘Acid Lady’

CLARENCE Mo. — Larissa Foreman, later known as Larissa Schuster, was born in Clarence, Missouri and grew up on a farm. She attended the University of Missouri and studied biochemistry, while working at a nursing home. Her future husband, Timothy Schuster, who also grew up on a farm, was also attending nursing school. They were married in 1982, and had two children together, Kristin and Tyler.
CLARENCE, MO
lakeexpo.com

Osage Beach Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Impregnating 11-Year-Old Girl

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to statutory rape. Marquecio Devonte Simmons, 30, was sentenced for the statutory rape of an 11-year-old girl after she miscarried at home and DNA testing identified Simmons as the father. Simmons has been jailed since charges were filed in 2019. He was sentenced by Judge Matthew Hamner on Monday, Jan. 9.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Columbia Missourian

Memorial held for son of Broadway Brewery co-owner

Broadway Brewery was packed Sunday afternoon, not with its usual crowd, but with friends and family of Lushen Gram Claridge. The brewery, co-owned by Lushen's father, Walker Claridge, hosted a celebration of life from 1 to 5 p.m. The 17-year-old was a senior at Hickman High School where he was known for his love of learning and compassion. He planned to attend MU.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Job Center holds hiring events for Swift Prepared Foods

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Job Center, in partnership with Swift Prepared Foods, will host three hiring events in the coming weeks as Swift prepares to open its new facility. More than 100 entry-level to management jobs are available to apply for at the meat company. Hiring events will be held...
COLUMBIA, MO
cchsplume.com

Roaming Reporter: Jefferson City Mall

Though the mall isn’t the most popular place in Jefferson City, there are still places you can kill some time and shop. These are my top 5 popular stores inside the Jefferson City Mall. 1. Bath and Body Works. I would say bath and body work gains the most...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy