Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Kate Hudson Auditioned Kathryn Hahn Years Ago, And How It Went Sounds Pretty Spot On
Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn have come together for Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," the standalone sequel to the 2019 whodunnit "Knives Out." Much like its predecessor, "Glass Onion" features an ensemble cast, all of whom play characters who get tangled up in a murder case, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as master detective Benoit Blanc. In the film, billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his group of friends to his private Greek island for a murder mystery party — where, ironically, an actual murder ends up taking place.
Stranger Things' David Harbour And Winona Ryder Have A 'Loving And Complicated' Off-Screen Relationship
"Stranger Things" has grown in leaps and bounds over the course of its four seasons on Netflix. While the science-fiction drama was already a hit when it began in 2016, the series has gone on to become a juggernaut and is one of the streamer's biggest hits as a result (via Parrot Analytics). Of course, part of this success is no doubt tied to the characters of "Stranger Things" and how their relationships have evolved over the course of the series.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
The One Story The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Hoped Had More Screen Time
Most sitcoms in the modern era often utilize various archetypes that characters fall into. One of the more popular archetypes implemented in contemporary comedies is the "sad sack" personality, which is a role defined by pessimism, depression, and self-deprecation. Sad sacks do not see their inherent value and are often the butt of many jokes. Some popular sad sacks include Ted Buckland (Sam Lloyd) from "Scrubs," Michael Scott's archnemesis Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) from "The Office," and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) from "The Big Bang Theory."
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
Star Wars Actor Peter Mayhew Could Only Stand To Wear His Chewbacca Costume One Hour At A Time
Peter Mayhew is unquestionably best-known as everyone's favorite "big, walking carpet" from the "Star Wars" franchise, but Mayhew's career didn't begin when he donned Chewbacca's iconic costume. Rather, Mayhew's first silver screen appearance came as the Minoton in 1977's "Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger," even though Mayhew wasn't credited for playing the part. However, Mayhew made connections on the set of "Sinbad" which led to his big break.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Has Star Wars Fans Bracing Themselves For Another Order 66 Flashback
The Disney "Star Wars" era may have seen its ups and downs, especially as far as the movies are concerned, but arguably the era's greatest strengths have lied in the realm of television. And there's no better example of this than the hit Disney+ original series, "The Mandalorian." First airing...
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
Melissa Rauch On Upholding The Night Court Legacy And Her Time On The Big Bang Theory - Exclusive Interview
Melissa Rauch made a name for herself by starring in the hugely popular "The Big Bang Theory," in which she played Howard's love interest, Bernadette. It was a breakout role that lasted for 10 seasons, until the series ended in 2019. Now, in her first major endeavor since "The Big...
Looks Like Game Of Thrones' Oona Chaplin Will Lead The Ash People In Avatar 3
There were many fears prior to the release of "Avatar: The Way of Water" as to whether the sequel could live up to the expectations set by 2009's "Avatar." The film remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, and "The Way of Water" had to reach those same standards in order to turn a profit. As it turns out, those fears were unfounded as "The Way of Water" continues its dominance of the box office, reaching $1.9 billion as of this writing.
Louis C.K.'s Hilarious SNL Slip-Up Was Due To A Simple Cue Card Mistake
There's a certain "Saturday Night Live" sketch featuring Louis C.K. that has become part of the show's lore. In "Private Eyes," which originally aired March 29, 2014, Louis appears at his fellow detective's (Vanessa Bayer) house in pajamas and then engages in a sensual, stilted repartee that parodies will-they-won't-they mystery romance shows like "Remington Steele." There are purposely poor line readings, amusing forced laughs, and the excellent question, "How many holes are you OK with?" Louis' character drinks a lot of pineapple juice and is expecting to have a wild night. At the very end of the sketch, Louis breaks character and leaves viewers wondering what just happened.
Why Alan Keene From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In the early days of "Yellowstone," when John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) biggest problems were stolen cattle, land baron Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston), and the occasional family squabble, everything seemed so simple. In the land disputes, though, the Dutton family has to contend with the suits — like Alan Keene. Alan is a lawyer we see in Season 1, Episodes 1 and 3 — in fact, he's the third character we see in the show. In his first scene, he argues in court against Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), trying to break up the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In Episode 3, he returns to temper Dan Jenkins' fiercer instincts, talking him down from seeking legal recourse after John moved a tributary to thwart Dan's plans. Alan then tries to talk Dan out of flirting with John's glass-shards-tornado of a daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Dan doesn't listen, of course.
Cary Elwes Admits He Was A Fanboy Stepping Foot On Set Of Stranger Things
In Season 3 of "Stranger Things," Cary Elwes plays the corrupt Mayor Larry Kline, a superficial politician who's more interested in putting on a good show for the voters than he is in helping his constituents. Elwes, like Winona Ryder and Sean Astin, was a huge star in the '80s, the decade the show takes place in, and he starred in one of the great comedies of that decade, "The Princess Bride." His presence in the season acts as yet another callback to the era of big hair and shoulder pads.
Boy Meets World Writer Exposes The Show's Horribly Toxic Environment
The "Pod Meets World" podcast, co-hosted by "Boy Meets World" stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, was launched in 2022 to recap the classic show and behind-the-scenes memories. However, the stories of these former child actors – and their guest stars on certain episodes – indicate the ABC sitcom often had an abusive and unprofessional environment (via Buzzfeed).
Brendan Fraser Takes Home The Critic's Choice Award For Best Actor (& Why That's Huge For His Oscars Chances)
As he'd stated before the event, Brendan Fraser was conspicuously missing from the 2023 Golden Globes despite his nomination as best actor for "The Whale." As Looper's Golden Globe coverage pointed out, Fraser quite predictably didn't win, but it appears that he's still very much on track to acquire some serious conversation pieces for his mantelpiece this awards season.
Jake Sully Will Not Be The Narrator In Avatar 3 (& Why That's The Right Call)
The upcoming "Avatar 3" is going to feature a major narrative change. After 13 years of anticipation, "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally washed its way into cinemas. As it stands, the sequel doesn't show any signs of stopping its dominance at the global box office. With a total gross that should exceed $2 billion worldwide, James Cameron's second outing to Pandora is proving to be a financial beast. "The Way of Water's" success has let to Cameron confirming that future sequels beyond "Avatar 3" will see the light of day. "It looks like just with the momentum that the film has now that will easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can't wiggle out of this, I'm gonna have to do these other sequels," the director told Chris Wallace in early 2023 (via Digital Spy).
NCIS' David McCallum Feels Like The Show 'Doesn't Quite Make Sense Any More'
If you've spent any amount of time in front of a television, chances are you're well aware of "NCIS." Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the program began way back in September 2003 and swiftly became a standout title in the crime procedural realm. Many viewers have maintained their interest in the exploits of those employed at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which has resulted in an impressive small-screen run for the series. It's up to a whopping 20 seasons and is careening toward the 500-episode mark.
