Donations roll in for MLK Park under construction in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A longtime goal of creating a park outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Interpretive Center in Davenport is one step closer to reality, thanks to donations from local companies. Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation donated a total of $50,000 to the Friends of MLK organization,...
Cheap Trick Announces Performance at Quad City Casino
Cheap Trick has announced an exciting performance at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport in April. After four decades of gigging, writing chart-topping songs, and touring internationally, the titans of rock in Cheap Trick are still running with the same energy and flair that made them a staple of rock in the 70s.
KWQC
Icestravaganza is in the house Jan 13-15 in downtown Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36 thousand pounds of ice into pure beauty. “It’s something people don’t see every day”, Ron Dillavou, Ice Sculpture, said. “Yeah, you know, it’s like, once a year, you know, here and but yeah, all over the world. It’s an art form that people don’t see very much. It’s really something that people don’t see all the time. You know, you can see paintings and you can see other stuff but this art form is not something you see every day.”
‘A chance to refocus and rebuild’: Downtown Galesburg gift shop to close
Dovetail Rivet & Stitch — an artist centric store, carrying art, pottery and jewelry as well as small batch goods made by independent artists — is closing its retail shop on South Seminary Street at the end of the month. Rising costs, changes in shopping trends and the...
ourquadcities.com
Blue Cat reopens bar after winning beer awards
Blue Cat Brewing Co., 113 18th St., Rock Island, will temporarily re-open next week (Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 20) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for bar service only. The downtown bar and restaurant closed for good as of Jan. 1, 2023, after failing to find a restaurant manager.
Rock Island service honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — At the Martin Luther King Jr. Center on Monday, folks from across the Quad Cities gathered to honor not only the man behind the day's holiday but the foundation he left for generations to build off of. The MLK Jr. Memorial Service and Award Ceremony...
superhits106.com
Jo Daviess County Man Drowns In Mississippi River Backwaters
Authorities say a Jo Daviess County man drowned Sunday after falling through ice in the Mississippi River backwaters. The man was identified as 70 year old Donald Stadel of Elizabeth. Galena firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Ferry Landing boat ramp in rural Galena after receiving a report of a person falling in the ice. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating.
Burlington's new synthetic ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington has a new ice rink at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium, and it's not made of ice. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment says the new rink is made up of non-polymer material similar to plastic. It cost over $100,000 to build and it hopes the new rink will allow community members to enjoy what the City of Burlington has to offer.
The Top Five Must-Try Restaurants In The Quad Cities, According To A Travel Magazine
The Quad Cities has many good places to eat but five of them got special recognition. Food Wine Travel Magazine recently made a visit to the Quad Cities and selected their top five places to eat. The QC has a pretty good variety of restaurants for us to enjoy. Here are the ones that the publication picked out:
WQAD
Moline PD awaits first ever state accreditation
The Moline Police Department is close to completing a two-years long process of obtaining state accreditation. News 8's Khalia Patterson reports live.
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
KWQC
Woman wanted in Rock Island stabbing arrested in Iowa
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left a 15-year-old girl injured in Rock Island has been arrested. Online records show Destiny Takesha Lasha Thomas, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday afternoon on a $250,000 arrest warrant out of Rock Island County.
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
WQAD
Davenport's 11th annual 'Icestravaganza' helps local businesses
More than 36,000 pounds of ice were brought in from Minnesota for the event. Local businesses say they're enjoying the foot traffic that the event brings.
aroundptown.com
Building Demolition Underway (photos)
A building on East Railroad Street in Prophetstown, that has been eye sore for many years, is being demolished. Demolition on the structure at 114 East Railroad, often referred to as the “old telephone building” began last week before being stopped due to concern for items belonging to an adjacent property owner found on the building property, not being moved from the site.
'Celebrating a legacy' | Clinton holds annual MLK celebration
CLINTON, Iowa — Communities are celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. and Clinton held its annual celebration a day before the holiday. Clinton based group, Living Peace 365, held its 35th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, Sunday, Jan. 16 at Clinton Community College. The event included speakers, music from Second Baptist Church Men's Choir, and open discussion on topics relating to what Dr. King fought for.
QC leaders say there is more work to do when it comes to diversity & inclusion
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — As the nation celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, community leaders and students will celebrate the 40th memorial celebration and award ceremony at the Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island. Dr. King was a national icon who fought for equality for African Americans....
Muscatine Police K9 Dexter receives his body armor
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Police K9 Dexter is even better equipped to serve the citizens of Muscatine after receiving his bullet and stab protective vest, according to a Jan. 17 news release. Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg donated Dexter's protective vest through the non-profit organization Vested Interest in...
Rock Island mayor delivers 2023 State of the City Address
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — It was a productive 2022 for Rock Island. Many new projects began due to the city receiving $26.5 million in federal funding. At this year's State of the City address, Mayor Mike Thoms says the focus on 2023 will be on "progress and partnerships." "The...
