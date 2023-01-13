Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Winter outdoor adventure at UMD
While many prefer to cuddle up indoors during the winter months, some are taking advantage of the season. Folks at the University of Minnesota in Duluth were out for their winter outdoor adventure sampler. The event organized by the university recreational sports outdoor program had activities like snowman building, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat-tire biking, and more.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Shaylee
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
New year, new programming and equipment ahead for Superior YMCA
The Superior Douglas County YMCA is really starting to get busy again. Shawn Pagnucci, Senior Program Director, said they are nearly back to pre-COVID levels again. And based on a member survey, they are making changes. A big one is improving the youth programming. Pagnucci said, “COVID had kind of...
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
WDIO-TV
Prep Hockey: Duluth East boy’s hockey tops Denfeld, GRG and Mirage girl’s win
The battle for home ice bragging rights commenced on Tuesday between the Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld boy’s hockey teams at Heritage Center. The Greyhounds collected their first rivalry win in three seasons by the final score of 4-0. Cole Christian opened the scoring in the game just 30...
WDIO-TV
Man charged in Esko Post Office burglary
On January 10th, the Esko Post Office was burglarized in the morning, with several packages and mail letters stolen. Two days later, Steven Russell Macdonald of Willow River, was arrested by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office for the burglary. Macdonald’s arrest include multiple unrelated charges, and an active warrant in Carlton County.
WDIO-TV
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Final “Jug” game between Carlton and Wrenshall boys’ basketball
A final chapter has been etched into what was called the ‘Battle for the Jug’ earlier this month between the Wrenshall and Carlton boys’ basketball teams. A tradition that began in 1951 as a clash between two small town basketball programs in the Wrenshall Wrens and Carlton Bulldogs boy’s teams.
