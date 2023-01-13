ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

menifee247.com

De Leon leads Heritage past rival Paloma Valley, 68-62

Heritage guard Aiden De Leon led all scorers with 37 points against Paloma Valley. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) Heritage and Paloma Valley have both struggled on the basketball court this season, but the intensity level was higher than ever Tuesday night in a Sunbelt League meeting between the rival schools.
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Localized Flooding Possible with Storm Set to Reach Inland Region Saturday

A storm system packed with rain from the Pacific Northwest will roll into the Inland Empire on Saturday, producing another round of downpours through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said back-to-back troughs will sweep across the region, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into early next...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ

Back to back Pacific Storms bring rain and snow this weekend!

We're gearing up for a First Alert Weather Alert Day from Saturday well into Monday. A pair of Pacific Storms is bringing rain and snow throughout Southern California. The system is already impacting much of Northern California. That system will start to move into the valley by Saturday afternoon. Several...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcycle Rider Fatally Injured at Freeway Interchange in Corona

A motorcyclist died Thursday when his bike overturned at a freeway interchange in west Corona, hurling the rider onto a center divider. The fatality occurred about 11:10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway transition bridge to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
CORONA, CA
KTLA.com

8 homes evacuated after retaining wall collapse in Corona

A retaining wall collapse in Corona prompted the evacuation of eight homes, officials with the Corona Fire Department announced Monday. The incident happened during the morning hours in the 2100 block of San Diego Drive, authorities said. The expansive concrete block retaining wall beneath several homes crumbled, cascading down onto...
CORONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Family ID hiker who fell to her death on Mt.Baldy

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. – A hiker who fell to her death Jan. 8 while hiking on Mt. Baldy has been identified by her family. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was identified as the deceased. She leaves behind four children. “Many know her as the dancing hiking queen or hiker for life....
MOUNT BALDY, CA
countynews.tv

Westminster: Pedestrian Split In Half By Hit & Run Driver

01.15.2023 | 2:45 AM | WESTMINSTER – A pedestrian was left dead in pieces by a hit-and-run driver that fled the scene of a crash, early Sunday morning. The horrific incident occurred near the intersection of Newland Street and Hazard Avenue when a vehicle collided with a pedestrian around 2:45 AM.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID person found in Long Beach harbor

LONG BEACH – A body was discovered Saturday floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach. The body was identified as that of 44-year-old Jose de Jesus Macias Valero of Pacoima, according to the coroner’s office. Valero’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East...
LONG BEACH, CA
Outsider.com

Mother of Four Tragically Falls Over 500-Feet at California’s Mt. Baldy

An experienced hiker and mother of four tragically passed away after she fell more than 500 feet at California’s Mt. Baldy. According to reports, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, also known to her family and friends as the “Hiking Queen,” was hiking the 10,000-foot mountain when she slid to her death. Before, she documented her process via Facebook, noting how dangerous the conditions were during her hike. In one clip, she showed her followers a sheet of ice barreled down the mountain, going right past her. As a result, she decided to go back down the mountain as conditions worsened.
MOUNT BALDY, CA

