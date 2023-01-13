Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Related
menifee247.com
De Leon leads Heritage past rival Paloma Valley, 68-62
Heritage guard Aiden De Leon led all scorers with 37 points against Paloma Valley. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) Heritage and Paloma Valley have both struggled on the basketball court this season, but the intensity level was higher than ever Tuesday night in a Sunbelt League meeting between the rival schools.
mynewsla.com
Localized Flooding Possible with Storm Set to Reach Inland Region Saturday
A storm system packed with rain from the Pacific Northwest will roll into the Inland Empire on Saturday, producing another round of downpours through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said back-to-back troughs will sweep across the region, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into early next...
Girl, 6, among dead in Oceanside crash
A six-year old was one of two killed Tuesday in an Oceanside crash that left four others injured, authorities said.
KESQ
Back to back Pacific Storms bring rain and snow this weekend!
We're gearing up for a First Alert Weather Alert Day from Saturday well into Monday. A pair of Pacific Storms is bringing rain and snow throughout Southern California. The system is already impacting much of Northern California. That system will start to move into the valley by Saturday afternoon. Several...
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack; attack unfolded inside Koreatown apartment in Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Fatally Injured at Freeway Interchange in Corona
A motorcyclist died Thursday when his bike overturned at a freeway interchange in west Corona, hurling the rider onto a center divider. The fatality occurred about 11:10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway transition bridge to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
Pursuit Ends in Major Traffic Collision; A Vehicle Split in Half, Multiple Victims Injured
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Montclair Police Department was in pursuit in the city of Pomona of a vehicle that was traveling westbound at East Holt Avenue at North Towne Avenue when the suspect’s vehicle crashed with two other vehicles at the intersection of East Holt and North Towne just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Man found dead in bushes near Pechanga Arena identified
A man found dead lying in the bushes last week in the Midway District has been identified by the San Diego County Medical's Examiner Office.
Pedestrian killed in Escondido crash
One person was killed Saturday when a vehicle hit them in the City of Escondido, according to the police agency.
Fontana Herald News
Teenage girl who threatened to jump off freeway overpass in Redlands is removed from danger
A teenage girl who was armed with a kitchen knife threatened to jump off a freeway overpass in Redlands but was safely removed from danger by police, according to the Redlands Police Department. The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 4, when police received a call of a suicidal...
KTLA.com
8 homes evacuated after retaining wall collapse in Corona
A retaining wall collapse in Corona prompted the evacuation of eight homes, officials with the Corona Fire Department announced Monday. The incident happened during the morning hours in the 2100 block of San Diego Drive, authorities said. The expansive concrete block retaining wall beneath several homes crumbled, cascading down onto...
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
Woman, 23, arrested in deadly stabbing
A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 60-year-old man, who later died at a hospital, in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning.
2urbangirls.com
Family ID hiker who fell to her death on Mt.Baldy
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. – A hiker who fell to her death Jan. 8 while hiking on Mt. Baldy has been identified by her family. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was identified as the deceased. She leaves behind four children. “Many know her as the dancing hiking queen or hiker for life....
countynews.tv
Westminster: Pedestrian Split In Half By Hit & Run Driver
01.15.2023 | 2:45 AM | WESTMINSTER – A pedestrian was left dead in pieces by a hit-and-run driver that fled the scene of a crash, early Sunday morning. The horrific incident occurred near the intersection of Newland Street and Hazard Avenue when a vehicle collided with a pedestrian around 2:45 AM.
foxla.com
Riverside County deputy hospitalized after shooting in Lake Elsinore
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy in Riverside County was rushed to the hospital after being shot Friday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane in Lake Elsinore. A deputy was shot and the suspect was taken into custody, the department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID person found in Long Beach harbor
LONG BEACH – A body was discovered Saturday floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach. The body was identified as that of 44-year-old Jose de Jesus Macias Valero of Pacoima, according to the coroner’s office. Valero’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East...
Mother of Four Tragically Falls Over 500-Feet at California’s Mt. Baldy
An experienced hiker and mother of four tragically passed away after she fell more than 500 feet at California’s Mt. Baldy. According to reports, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, also known to her family and friends as the “Hiking Queen,” was hiking the 10,000-foot mountain when she slid to her death. Before, she documented her process via Facebook, noting how dangerous the conditions were during her hike. In one clip, she showed her followers a sheet of ice barreled down the mountain, going right past her. As a result, she decided to go back down the mountain as conditions worsened.
Comments / 0