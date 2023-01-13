Read full article on original website
Macon residents march through downtown on MLK Day
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – In observance of Martin Luther King Day, Macon residents celebrated the life and legacy of one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement. Thousands of residents made it a priority to march in downtown Macon to commemorate the legacy and sacrifice of Dr....
Tubman Museum holds Jubilee Celebration on MLK Day
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Tubman Museum celebrated the 160th anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a Jubilee Celebration Monday. The Emancipation Proclamation, which was signed on January, 1863, marked a significant step towards ending slavery in the United States. The...
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
Bibb students compete in Martin Luther King Jr. speech contest
MACON, Ga. — Monday is a day where we can reflect on some of Martin Luther King Jr.'s most powerful speeches, where he spoke about racial equality, civil rights, and justice for all. Bibb County middle and high school students did just that on Saturday at the Elaine H....
Macon’s roads are becoming deadlier for pedestrians, but few hit-and-runs are solved
MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video is from previous coverage. A single black shoe and fragments of a vehicle were among scant evidence investigators plucked from the asphalt of one of Macon’s busiest thoroughfares in an effort to find Audrey Michelle Mack’s killer. The clues, strewn in...
Jessica Walden discusses plans as new Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce president
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce began 2023 with a new president and a new location. Jessica Walden has worked with community development in Macon for more than 20 years. Her love for the community and Macon’s history can be traced back to her father...
High school basketball highlights and scores for Jan. 17
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school basketball scores for Jan. 17 are below.
Georgia woman celebrates 114th birthday
Nina Willis is believed to be Georgia's oldest living resident. On Saturday, she turned 114 years 'young' as family and friends came together to celebrate her.
Vehicle, foot chase in Macon leads to big pot bust
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies made an arrest and took nearly ten pounds of weed off the streets after a driver led them on a chase, according to the Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, deputies say that Corporal Michael Dorough attempted the traffic stop on Mercer University...
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling
Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority plans 30th annual Georgia AKA Day at the Capitol
Hundreds of members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, are heading to the Georgia State Capitol on Feb. 19-20. There, they will discuss concerns with elected officials and urge them to pass legislation that would positively impact the communities they serve. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the...
Missing in Georgia | 10-year-old runs from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since 1:30 a.m. Officers said Mario Boyd has mental health issues. They add the 10-year-old took off running after his aunt took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; the...
Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 247 at Houston County-Bibb County line
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, one person is dead after a crash on Highway 247 near the Bibb County line. Williams says the call came in at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday evening. The victim was taken to the Houston Medical Center where they...
BCSO needs your help identifying two suspects
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who broke into a Dollar General. The video above shows two suspects burglarizing the store on Houston Road. Investigators ask if you know the identity of the two suspects, or have any information on...
Gregory McMichael, convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder, moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Gregory McMichael, one of the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, has been moved to a new facility. McMichael, who's sentenced to life for the federal hate crime, was at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison near Jackson. He's now at Augusta State Medical Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Warner Robins shooting victim identified
UPDATE (2/2) : More details surrounding the incident that left Michael Cooper dead have been released. WRPD says officers responded to the scene initially with the reference that a vehicle had hit a pole, leaving the vehicle smoking. The first officer on the scene found the vehicle on fire, and found that there were bullet holes in the vehicle.
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Students wear pink for Jefferson County 13-year-old shot by brother
Students and staff at Jefferson County Middle School and across the district wore pink on Tuesday to show support for 13-year-old A'Rhianna.
FVPD warning residents to take precaution as the city cleans up property
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Fort Valley Police Department has a warning for some residents. (Courtesy: Fort Valley Police Department Facebook Page.) If you live near this home on Montrose Street, the department ask that you take proper precautions to protect yourself. The property will soon be cleaned up...
