Houston County, GA

Macon residents march through downtown on MLK Day

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – In observance of Martin Luther King Day, Macon residents celebrated the life and legacy of one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement. Thousands of residents made it a priority to march in downtown Macon to commemorate the legacy and sacrifice of Dr....
MACON, GA
Tubman Museum holds Jubilee Celebration on MLK Day

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Tubman Museum celebrated the 160th anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a Jubilee Celebration Monday. The Emancipation Proclamation, which was signed on January, 1863, marked a significant step towards ending slavery in the United States. The...
MACON, GA
Vehicle, foot chase in Macon leads to big pot bust

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies made an arrest and took nearly ten pounds of weed off the streets after a driver led them on a chase, according to the Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, deputies say that Corporal Michael Dorough attempted the traffic stop on Mercer University...
MACON, GA
BCSO needs your help identifying two suspects

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who broke into a Dollar General. The video above shows two suspects burglarizing the store on Houston Road. Investigators ask if you know the identity of the two suspects, or have any information on...
MACON, GA
Warner Robins shooting victim identified

UPDATE (2/2) : More details surrounding the incident that left Michael Cooper dead have been released. WRPD says officers responded to the scene initially with the reference that a vehicle had hit a pole, leaving the vehicle smoking. The first officer on the scene found the vehicle on fire, and found that there were bullet holes in the vehicle.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
FVPD warning residents to take precaution as the city cleans up property

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Fort Valley Police Department has a warning for some residents. (Courtesy: Fort Valley Police Department Facebook Page.) If you live near this home on Montrose Street, the department ask that you take proper precautions to protect yourself. The property will soon be cleaned up...
FORT VALLEY, GA

