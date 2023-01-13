Texas man accused of decapitating 21-year-old wife in 'gruesome' killing

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man has reportedly confessed to killing and decapitating his wife in the house they lived in on his parents' property.

At a press briefing, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said deputies received a call at approximately 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, about a deceased woman inside a residence on the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. Waller County detectives went to the home and located the victim in a smaller home on the larger property. The family that lived on the property was detained and the suspect was taken into custody.

KRIV-TV reports the suspect has been identified as Jared Dicus.

Guidry said the 21-year-old victim's body was dismembered and the residence was "covered in blood."

He called it a "gruesome scene at best."

Dicus' father reportedly called deputies after Dicus went into his parents' house and spoke to them. The father supposedly believed "something wasn't feeling right," so he went to the smaller home behind their residence and found the woman's body.

According to Guidry, the woman was killed on the property. All of her "parts and pieces" were submitted for evidence.

Guidry said at the press briefing deputies have responded to Dicus' home before, but "nothing to this level of violence."

Dicus allegedly confessed to killing his wife, but the investigation remans ongoing. Dicus allegedly used a kitchen knife to dismember and decapitate her. Guidry believes she was killed at around 11 a.m.

According to KHOU-TV, the victim, Anggy Diaz, was from Nicaragua. She reportedly worked two jobs in order to help pay for cancer treatment for her mother in Central America.

KHOU reports at 11:40 a.m. on the day of the killing, Dicus went to the convenience store where Diaz worked and stole a beer.

Waller County records show Dicus has been charged with murder.

Diaz and Dicus got married in October 2022.

