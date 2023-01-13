ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waller County, TX

Texas man accused of decapitating 21-year-old wife in 'gruesome' killing

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lrkse_0kE7XKPo00

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man has reportedly confessed to killing and decapitating his wife in the house they lived in on his parents' property.

At a press briefing, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said deputies received a call at approximately 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, about a deceased woman inside a residence on the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. Waller County detectives went to the home and located the victim in a smaller home on the larger property. The family that lived on the property was detained and the suspect was taken into custody.

KRIV-TV reports the suspect has been identified as Jared Dicus.

Guidry said the 21-year-old victim's body was dismembered and the residence was "covered in blood."

He called it a "gruesome scene at best."

Dicus' father reportedly called deputies after Dicus went into his parents' house and spoke to them. The father supposedly believed "something wasn't feeling right," so he went to the smaller home behind their residence and found the woman's body.

According to Guidry, the woman was killed on the property. All of her "parts and pieces" were submitted for evidence.

Guidry said at the press briefing deputies have responded to Dicus' home before, but "nothing to this level of violence."

Dicus allegedly confessed to killing his wife, but the investigation remans ongoing. Dicus allegedly used a kitchen knife to dismember and decapitate her. Guidry believes she was killed at around 11 a.m.

According to KHOU-TV, the victim, Anggy Diaz, was from Nicaragua. She reportedly worked two jobs in order to help pay for cancer treatment for her mother in Central America.

KHOU reports at 11:40 a.m. on the day of the killing, Dicus went to the convenience store where Diaz worked and stole a beer.

Waller County records show Dicus has been charged with murder.

Diaz and Dicus got married in October 2022.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Former police officer executed for hiring 2 people to kill his estranged wife amid divorce

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 65-year-old former police officer was recently executed via lethal injection for hiring two people to fatally shoot his estranged wife in 1994. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced that on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Robert Fratta was executed at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville. Fratta was pronounced deceased 24 minutes after the lethal dose, at 7:49 p.m., The Associated Press reports.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
truecrimedaily

Houston man allegedly set fire to homes of estranged wife and her family

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man stands accused of intentionally setting fire to the homes of his estranged wife and her family. On Jan. 3, Pablo Patino allegedly lit his estranged wife’s family’s home on fire on the 11400 block of Mortimer to lure her outside, KPRC-TV reports. After his estranged wife left the house, Patino reportedly struck her with his vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving Bumble date, released on $50K bond: reports

A Texas man accused of beating and starving a woman he met on the dating app Bumble was released from jail after posting $50,000 bond, according to reports. Fox station KRIV in Houston, Texas reported that Zachary Kent Mills, 21, was arrested by Harris County deputies last week and charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping. Deputies with the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 4 responded to a call in Tomball, Texas on Dec. 29 after reports that a woman was assaulted by a man she met online, later identified as Mills. After an investigation, deputies determined the victim was at Mill’s residence five days earlier and...
TOMBALL, TX
truecrimedaily

Woman allegedly assaulted, held captive, and denied food after meeting man on dating app

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a woman he met on the dating app Bumble and holding her hostage for several days. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, on Dec. 29, deputies went to an apartment complex on the 24200 block of Kuykendahl Road regarding a woman who had been "severely assaulted by a male suspect she met on a dating platform."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
truecrimedaily

Texas woman allegedly kidnapped friend’s 2-day-old baby, pretended to be her mother

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 19-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 2-day-old baby and pretending she was the mother. On Saturday, Dec. 31, Houston Police officers responded to the 5000 block of Paige Street to a report of a kidnapping, KPRC-TV reports. A woman reportedly told authorities she brought her 2-day-old daughter home from the hospital when her friend Kristie Julian kidnapped the newborn and fled the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found

Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
HOUSTON, TX
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy