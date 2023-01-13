Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Trailblazing to groundbreaking; South Bend unveils plan for new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On what would have been Dr. King’s 94 birthday, the City of South Bend unveiled its plan for the new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center. “As Nehemiah did a millennia ago and Dr. King did just over 50 years ago, our minds must be ready to be able to see the beauty that lies within the rubble,” Progressive Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Barry C. Spencer said.
WNDU
St. Joseph Michigan High School Junior now serving on school board
A coalition of leaders from Michigan organizations came together on Tuesday to discuss a report on the impact electric vehicles will have on road funding. Officials are working to pass legislation that increases the penalty for those who threaten or harass any election official, or pressure them to break the law.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools to host career fairs to fill teaching positions
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools is hiring!. They’re hosting a two-day career fair, and you’ve still got time to get your resume in order!. The career fair will be held Jan. 31, and Feb. 1. It will be held at the Engineering, Tech, and Innovation Building on California Road. The school system is hiring for positions from teachers to bus helpers.
WNDU
Benton Harbor Area Schools launch ‘Community Roar’
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Community Roar Initiative was created to help residents and parents of Benton Harbor Area Schools, to stay connected and receive educational assistance. “So, what we were finding that it was very difficult for some families to get to the schools when we have the...
WNDU
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s more than one way for an employer to terminate an employee, and the way a South Bend teacher lost her job six years ago has earned her $600,000 in damages. In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on...
Comments / 0