SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On what would have been Dr. King’s 94 birthday, the City of South Bend unveiled its plan for the new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center. “As Nehemiah did a millennia ago and Dr. King did just over 50 years ago, our minds must be ready to be able to see the beauty that lies within the rubble,” Progressive Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Barry C. Spencer said.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO