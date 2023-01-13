It’s a toasty Tuesday! This afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s. A light southerly breeze of 5-10 mph will be with us later today. A line of storms is expected late morning through the early afternoon. The severe weather threat and street flood threat has shifted a little east. We’ll need to keep our eyes on the storms as they move through but the trend is the worst weather will be east of Houston.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO