Houston, TX

Madonna coming to Houston for her ‘Celebration’ tour

HOUSTON – Madonna is coming to Houston. The music icon’s 35-city global tour, produced by Live Nation, will stop at Toyota Center on Sept. 13. The tour will also make stops in Dallas at American Airlines Center on Sept. 18, and at Moody Center in Austin on Sept. 21.
HOUSTON, TX
WATCH LIVE: Houston-area high school basketball games on KPRC 2+ app

HOUSTON – Two high school basketball games will be available live on the KPRC 2+ app on Tuesday night. You can watch the Hightower Hurricanes versus the Bush Broncos and the Nimitz Cougars versus the MacArthur Generals. Both games will be LIVE in this article in tandem at 6:50...
HOUSTON, TX
Cypressdale residents fed up with inconsistent trash pickup from Texas Pride Disposal

HOUSTON – Piles of trash line some streets of the Cypressdale neighborhood, one of the latest to experience issues with garbage pickup by Texas Pride Disposal. Residents claim the trash takeaway day hasn’t been consistent, some days are skipped altogether, and they’re dealing with growing piles of garbage, drawing creatures like rats and raccoons.
HOUSTON, TX
THE WRAP: Brazos football exceeds expectations in the Fall

The small town of Wallis, Texas was in for a treat as their Brazos Cougars football program enjoyed a stellar season this past Fall. The Cougars, led by coach Ryan Roecker, had an impressive 7-3 regular season campaign, earning them a trip to the postseason. Through the first two rounds they breezed past Lexington (35-28) and Hebbronville (42-15), before falling to division rival Tidehaven (47-0) in the Regional Championship.
WALLIS, TX
New Caney and Waller High Schools remove employees for inappropriate relationships

HOUSTON – In separate incidents, two separate school districts in our area have come across the same disturbing problem, employees accused of having inappropriate relationships with students. NEW CANEY ISD. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, of Cleveland, is charged with the crime of having an inappropriate relationship between an educator...
NEW CANEY, TX
Cold front coming Wednesday!

It’s a toasty Tuesday! This afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s. A light southerly breeze of 5-10 mph will be with us later today. A line of storms is expected late morning through the early afternoon. The severe weather threat and street flood threat has shifted a little east. We’ll need to keep our eyes on the storms as they move through but the trend is the worst weather will be east of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Why a Texas woman spent nearly $9,000 to keep her missing daughter’s phone active

SPRING, Texas – Nearly 13 years since a Spring teenager disappeared without a trace, her mother is letting go of one piece of her she has held onto all these years. Alexandria “Ali” Lowitzer vanished on April 26, 2010 after riding the bus home from school while walking a short distance to her job on Cypresswood Drive in Spring.
SPRING, TX
An end in sight? Not yet, but close

After weeks of winter storms, the atmospheric rivers that have been inundating California look to finally dry up a bit. However, today is another dangerously wet day with 2-4″ of rain and as much as 2′ of snow in the mountains forecasted. You can see plenty of flood and winter warning areas on this map below.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Near record heat Tuesday, strong storms follow

Warm and muggy air is in place for the next 24 hours and a steady Gulf wind keeping plenty of moisture in the atmosphere. That means overnight as temps “cool” just a bit into the mid 60s, we’ll see dense fog likely spread across the area through sunrise Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
‘Sand worm from Beetlejuice?’: Strange eel-like creature found washed ashore Crystal Beach

GALVESTON, Texas – There are many things that washes ashore in Galveston Bay, but this particular sea creature had left social media users confused and a bit disturbed. Suzanne Choate Arceneaux, a frequent visitor of Port Bolivar Beach, told KSAT News that she likes to visit the beach after a storm passes through to find an array of stingrays, jellyfish, pelicans and seagulls but nothing could prepare her for what she found on Jan 4.
GALVESTON, TX
THE WRAP: Brazos volleyball flourished in tough district

Brazos volleyball relished in a remarkable year in which, they finished the regular season with a 31-12 record (12-2 district record), to secure their spot in the UIL State Playoffs. The Cougars were headlined by numerous standouts, in particular senior middle Haiven Alvarado-Harris. “She [Alvarado-Harris] was the leader of our...
WALLIS, TX

