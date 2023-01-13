Read full article on original website
Famed bullfighter and barrelman Leon Coffee named grand marshal of 2023 Houston Rodeo Parade
HOUSTON – Barrelman Leon Coffee will serve as grand marshal of the Downtown Rodeo Parade next month. The annual event held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. celebrates Western heritage and marks the beginning of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo season, a tradition since 1932. Coffee began...
Interviewing 2 local Houstonians starring in new Peacock series ‘The Traitors’
Today on. Houston Life, we’re sitting down with two locals who star in a new Peacock psychological reality show called The Traitors. The show premiered January 12th, hosted by Alan Cumming! We’re catching up with them, to see what the new series is about. Watch Houston Life Friday...
Local couple from HGTV’s ‘Two Steps Home’ comes to Houston Life
Are you a fan of HGTV? Wednesday on Houston Life, we’re talking with a local couple from the exclusive HGTV series ‘Two Steps Home.’. They’re coming to our studio to discuss their journey on the show, and give us a décor demo!. Watch Houston Life Wednesday...
Shell Energy Stadium the new name of Houston’s professional soccer teams, TSU’s football club
HOUSTON – Houston’s professional soccer stadium has had many names – and now it has one more. The 21,000-seat venue once called BBVA Stadium, then PNC Stadium will now be known as Shell Energy Stadium. The Houston Business Journal reported the many twists and turns of the venue in this report.
Madonna coming to Houston for her ‘Celebration’ tour
HOUSTON – Madonna is coming to Houston. The music icon’s 35-city global tour, produced by Live Nation, will stop at Toyota Center on Sept. 13. The tour will also make stops in Dallas at American Airlines Center on Sept. 18, and at Moody Center in Austin on Sept. 21.
WATCH LIVE: Houston-area high school basketball games on KPRC 2+ app
HOUSTON – Two high school basketball games will be available live on the KPRC 2+ app on Tuesday night. You can watch the Hightower Hurricanes versus the Bush Broncos and the Nimitz Cougars versus the MacArthur Generals. Both games will be LIVE in this article in tandem at 6:50...
Cypressdale residents fed up with inconsistent trash pickup from Texas Pride Disposal
HOUSTON – Piles of trash line some streets of the Cypressdale neighborhood, one of the latest to experience issues with garbage pickup by Texas Pride Disposal. Residents claim the trash takeaway day hasn’t been consistent, some days are skipped altogether, and they’re dealing with growing piles of garbage, drawing creatures like rats and raccoons.
Two Texans earn Red Cross Lifesaving Awards after double rescue at Bellaire Pool
A lifeguard is being lauded as a hero after rescuing two children from a pool in Bellaire. Joshua Davis received the Red Cross Lifesaving Award during a December ceremony after saving a four-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl from a pool at the Bellaire Family Aquatic Center back in June.
THE WRAP: Brazos football exceeds expectations in the Fall
The small town of Wallis, Texas was in for a treat as their Brazos Cougars football program enjoyed a stellar season this past Fall. The Cougars, led by coach Ryan Roecker, had an impressive 7-3 regular season campaign, earning them a trip to the postseason. Through the first two rounds they breezed past Lexington (35-28) and Hebbronville (42-15), before falling to division rival Tidehaven (47-0) in the Regional Championship.
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Stella, an American Eskimo pup looking for her igloo to call home
1 1/2 year old Stella loves the cold weather, but her heart is warm enough to warm yours. The American Eskimo dog, according to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society, is a majestic ball of floof!. She is described as a sweet and sassy gal that can lighten up any...
Splendora High School JV softball coach under fire after forcing team to wear ‘I achieved failure’ jerseys
SPLENDORA, Texas – The girls of the JV softball team at Splendora High School had an unfortunate rough start to their season. Just a few days after working hard to make the team, before even playing their first game, the girls were handed these practice jerseys to wear. The...
New Caney and Waller High Schools remove employees for inappropriate relationships
HOUSTON – In separate incidents, two separate school districts in our area have come across the same disturbing problem, employees accused of having inappropriate relationships with students. NEW CANEY ISD. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, of Cleveland, is charged with the crime of having an inappropriate relationship between an educator...
Cold front coming Wednesday!
It’s a toasty Tuesday! This afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s. A light southerly breeze of 5-10 mph will be with us later today. A line of storms is expected late morning through the early afternoon. The severe weather threat and street flood threat has shifted a little east. We’ll need to keep our eyes on the storms as they move through but the trend is the worst weather will be east of Houston.
Why a Texas woman spent nearly $9,000 to keep her missing daughter’s phone active
SPRING, Texas – Nearly 13 years since a Spring teenager disappeared without a trace, her mother is letting go of one piece of her she has held onto all these years. Alexandria “Ali” Lowitzer vanished on April 26, 2010 after riding the bus home from school while walking a short distance to her job on Cypresswood Drive in Spring.
EXPERIENCE MATTERS: After 6th-place finishes, Klein Collins Soccer is ready for Prime-Time
The Klein Collins Girls’ Team fell short of their goal, a year ago, finishing sixth in District, and out of the postseason picture. Coach Laura McCullough understands how competitive this district has been, over the years, but has a winning game plan for 2023. “We are going to lean...
An end in sight? Not yet, but close
After weeks of winter storms, the atmospheric rivers that have been inundating California look to finally dry up a bit. However, today is another dangerously wet day with 2-4″ of rain and as much as 2′ of snow in the mountains forecasted. You can see plenty of flood and winter warning areas on this map below.
Near record heat Tuesday, strong storms follow
Warm and muggy air is in place for the next 24 hours and a steady Gulf wind keeping plenty of moisture in the atmosphere. That means overnight as temps “cool” just a bit into the mid 60s, we’ll see dense fog likely spread across the area through sunrise Tuesday.
Spring Branch residents blame flooding in their backyards on new residential construction
HOUSTON – A cluster of neighbors along a street in the Spring Branch neighborhood said construction of a new residential development has caused rainfall to flood their backyards. “The bottom line is, I don’t want to flood where I am,” said Jane, who lives in one of the four...
‘Sand worm from Beetlejuice?’: Strange eel-like creature found washed ashore Crystal Beach
GALVESTON, Texas – There are many things that washes ashore in Galveston Bay, but this particular sea creature had left social media users confused and a bit disturbed. Suzanne Choate Arceneaux, a frequent visitor of Port Bolivar Beach, told KSAT News that she likes to visit the beach after a storm passes through to find an array of stingrays, jellyfish, pelicans and seagulls but nothing could prepare her for what she found on Jan 4.
THE WRAP: Brazos volleyball flourished in tough district
Brazos volleyball relished in a remarkable year in which, they finished the regular season with a 31-12 record (12-2 district record), to secure their spot in the UIL State Playoffs. The Cougars were headlined by numerous standouts, in particular senior middle Haiven Alvarado-Harris. “She [Alvarado-Harris] was the leader of our...
