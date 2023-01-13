ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Riot confirmed at McCrady training center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center. Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Join the Church Refreshed conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Later this month, Columbia International University will hold its Church Refreshed Conference. It’s part of CIU’s yearlong 100th anniversary celebration this year. Dr. Andre Rogers is the Dean of Students at Columbia International University. He’s also the pastor of Concord Fellowship Baptist Church on...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Crash blocks all westbound traffic near Bush River Rd flyover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 West blocked all lanes Wednesday morning. SCDOT said a crash at around 4:44 a.m. is impacting traffic near near exit 108 at Bush River Rd. The overpass is shut down while crews work on the scene. Notice a spelling or grammar error...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Getting the most from your doctor's visit

Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march. Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march. SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began. Updated: 4 hours ago. SC’s King...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

New details: Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department reports a man is in custody after barricading himself in a West Columbia hotel for seven hours. Officials said 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor, locked himself in a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn on 110 McSwain Driver in West Columbia. Officers responded to domestic violence call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Saylor shut the door on officers and told them he was going to shoot them. Officers trained in crisis negotiations made contact with Saylor to try and de-escalate the situation.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk

SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
SUMTER, SC

