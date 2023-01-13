Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Branchville teen who lost leg in crash reaches new milestone in his recovery, receives prosthetic leg
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - BRANCHVILLE, S.C. – (WIS) Nearly three months after losing his leg in a horrific accident, a Branchville teenager reached a new milestone in his recovery on Tuesday. On October 27, 19-year-old Jayquan Abraham’s life changed forever, when he was struck by a car while walking...
WIS-TV
Riot confirmed at McCrady training center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center. Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Join the Church Refreshed conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Later this month, Columbia International University will hold its Church Refreshed Conference. It’s part of CIU’s yearlong 100th anniversary celebration this year. Dr. Andre Rogers is the Dean of Students at Columbia International University. He’s also the pastor of Concord Fellowship Baptist Church on...
WLTX.com
City of Columbia's rapid shelters are full
The 50 units were built to provide temporary housing for those without a home. One person who has been living in one of these units has found permanent housing.
WIS-TV
Crash blocks all westbound traffic near Bush River Rd flyover
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 West blocked all lanes Wednesday morning. SCDOT said a crash at around 4:44 a.m. is impacting traffic near near exit 108 at Bush River Rd. The overpass is shut down while crews work on the scene. Notice a spelling or grammar error...
WIS-TV
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
WIS-TV
Rapid Shelter Columbia at capacity, first person transitions to permanent housing
COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) A little more than two months after it launched, Rapid Shelter Columbia is full, and city leaders say they are seeing results. The housing project targets 250 chronically unhoused people in the city through the use of individual cabins made by the Washington-based Pallet company.
'Each time it takes several months for them to come back and fill it in': Residents want large hole in street fixed
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of the South Kilbourne Neighborhood in Columbia reached out to News 19 about a large hole on the corner of Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Deep freezing temperatures in December caused a water main break underneath the street. “It was a huge amount of water...
coladaily.com
11-story luxury hotel approved for development in the Vista to be largest in Columbia
"It's been a long time coming," said Real Estate Developer Ben Arnold of Arnold Family Corporation (AFC) regarding his company's upcoming development projects. The new developments are set to be located downtown in Columbia's Vista and will feature two hotels and a multi-family development. Arnold has been working on renovating...
SCDNR officers locate missing hunter using phone tracking technology
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are being praised after using phone tracking technology to locate a missing hunter on New Year’s Day. According to officials, the man — who suffers from a medical condition — was hunting with dogs on his family’s property near the border of […]
WIS-TV
SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began
Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march. Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march. Soda City Live: Columbia Urban League Young Professionals, legacy & recruitment. Teddius Williams, VP of the Columbia Urban League Professionals and member...
wach.com
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Getting the most from your doctor's visit
Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march. Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march. SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began. Updated: 4 hours ago. SC’s King...
WIS-TV
New details: Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department reports a man is in custody after barricading himself in a West Columbia hotel for seven hours. Officials said 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor, locked himself in a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn on 110 McSwain Driver in West Columbia. Officers responded to domestic violence call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Saylor shut the door on officers and told them he was going to shoot them. Officers trained in crisis negotiations made contact with Saylor to try and de-escalate the situation.
Renovations to downtown Pinewood Depot aim to clean up, attract people to area
PINEWOOD, S.C. — Renovations to the Pinewood Depot are underway, with the goal of cleaning up downtown and attracting more people to the area. "When things look good, people feel better about it," former mayor Jackie Spann explained about his help in creating renovation plans. "When you put a little paint on something, you add to that quality of life that people feel."
WRDW-TV
Family of Aiken man found burned in car speaks for the first time
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a week since we learned the name of the man who was found burned, in his car and murdered on an old dirt road in Aiken. According to authorities, the fire didn’t kill him. Trey Powell’s cause of death was ruled homicidal...
'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk
SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
abccolumbia.com
Richland Coroner’s Office to host Missing and Unidentified Persons day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Coroner’s Office is set to host Missing and Unidentified Persons day on February 4 from 10 a.m- 3 p.m. at Segra Park. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Organizers say local law enforcement agencies and National Missing persons...
