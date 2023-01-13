Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDIO-TV
Celebrating the Northland in pictures
It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Tonight in Duluth, some of the best photographers in the northland are being celebrated for capturing and sharing incredible images of our region. You may have seen some of them as you are scrolling through your facebook feed, or...
WDIO-TV
Rubber Chicken Theater upcoming shows
Fresh off their sold-out New Year’s Eve performance, Rubber Chicken Theater keeps the eggnog flowing with a brand-new holiday sketch comedy revue. Christmas Aquarium in January, or, Jokin’ in a Fishy Wonderland will be staged January 20-21 and 27-28 at 7:30pm at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Tickets are $20 per person. There is an additional charge for parking, although Great Lakes Aquarium members park for free. There will also be beer, wine, and revue-themed drinks available for purchase. (Tip: The show is much more entertaining after a couple of Sturgeon Touch Tanks.)
WDIO-TV
Winter outdoor adventure at UMD
While many prefer to cuddle up indoors during the winter months, some are taking advantage of the season. Folks at the University of Minnesota in Duluth were out for their winter outdoor adventure sampler. The event organized by the university recreational sports outdoor program had activities like snowman building, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat-tire biking, and more.
WDIO-TV
New year, new programming and equipment ahead for Superior YMCA
The Superior Douglas County YMCA is really starting to get busy again. Shawn Pagnucci, Senior Program Director, said they are nearly back to pre-COVID levels again. And based on a member survey, they are making changes. A big one is improving the youth programming. Pagnucci said, “COVID had kind of...
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
WDIO-TV
Update of Esko’s post office burglary and mail theft
On January 10th, the Esko Post Office was burglarized in the morning, with several packages and mail letters stolen. Two days later, Steven Russell Macdonald of Willow River, was arrested by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office for the burglary. Macdonald’s arrest include multiple unrelated charges, and an active warrant in Carlton County.
WDIO-TV
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Final “Jug” game between Carlton and Wrenshall boys’ basketball
A final chapter has been etched into what was called the ‘Battle for the Jug’ earlier this month between the Wrenshall and Carlton boys’ basketball teams. A tradition that began in 1951 as a clash between two small town basketball programs in the Wrenshall Wrens and Carlton Bulldogs boy’s teams.
