Fresh off their sold-out New Year’s Eve performance, Rubber Chicken Theater keeps the eggnog flowing with a brand-new holiday sketch comedy revue. Christmas Aquarium in January, or, Jokin’ in a Fishy Wonderland will be staged January 20-21 and 27-28 at 7:30pm at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Tickets are $20 per person. There is an additional charge for parking, although Great Lakes Aquarium members park for free. There will also be beer, wine, and revue-themed drinks available for purchase. (Tip: The show is much more entertaining after a couple of Sturgeon Touch Tanks.)

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO