FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
khqa.com
Nebo man arrested for filing false police report, failure to register
NEBO, Ill. (KHQA) — A Nebo man and convicted sex offender on Friday was arrested on a number of charged including including filing a false police report. On Monday, January 9, Scott E. Bricking, 51, went to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department to report his involvement in a crime.
wlds.com
Carrollton Man Sentenced To IDOC After Multiple Arrests Over Last 2 Years in Greene County
A Carrollton man charged with multiple felonies over the last two years was sentenced to prison time in Greene County Court last week. 34 year old Clifford D. Maxon Jr. will spend a total of 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to felony driving with a suspended license and burglary on Friday.
advantagenews.com
One dead following pursuit in St. Charles County
One person is dead, another in custody following a police pursuit and officer involved shooting late last night in western St. Charles County. The driver of the suspect vehicle allegedly pointed a gun at police after the vehicle came to a stop and was shot by the officers and later died of his injuries.
Murder suspect arrested in western St. Charles County
At about 1:30 p.m., the Wentzville Police Department arrested a person who may have been involved in a murder in St. Louis City. The suspect was arrested near Highway N.
wdml.com
Germantown man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog
CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 62-year-old Germantown man on a Clinton County warrant charging him with felony aggravated cruelty to a companion animal. Dale Edward Litteken was served with the warrant Friday. He quickly posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from the Clinton County Jail.
Woman suspected of shooting at St. Louis officers released without charges
ST. LOUIS — The woman suspected of opening fire on police officers Friday in downtown St. Louis has been released from jail without being charged with a crime. Note: The video above is from Friday when the shooting happened. Police arrested the 54-year-old woman after she allegedly traded gunfire...
Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder following bodycam footage release
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Two Illinois EMS workers are facing first-degree murder charges after how they treated a patient on Dec. 18, according to the Springfield Police Department. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright charged Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan for the death of 35-year-old Earl Moore Jr. on Dec....
New Program Shortens County Jail Stays for Probation Violators
The average length of jail stays for nonviolent probation violators have shortened by over a month
Car Thief Charged With Felony Murder After Deadly St. Louis Collision
Brian Richard Kelly was driving 100 mph when he collided with an SUV, police say
edglentoday.com
18-Year-Old Dies: ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 3:27 p.m. on January 14, 2022, the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 800 block of North 80th Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, an 18-year-old male of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he...
KMOV
Man wanted in St. Louis City gas station homicide found hiding in shed in Wentzville mobile home park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - St. Charles County law enforcement officers have arrested a man wanted for a January homicide in St. Louis City after he was found hiding in a backyard shed in Wentzville. Police said Brett Kress, 26, was wanted in connection with a homicide on January 7...
southernillinoisnow.com
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023
A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
foxillinois.com
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
KMOV
Woman shot, killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood Monday evening, police said. The woman, around 30 years old, was found in the 4300 block of West Belle Place not conscious or breathing around 9:20 p.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
advantagenews.com
Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
Cold case arrest: Man charged with killing, dismembering Alton woman in 2004
DNA evidence helped find the suspect.
wlds.com
Police Investigating Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts
Jacksonville Police are investigating multiple instances of car part thefts from last week. According to police reports, officers were called to the 100 block of Walnut Court at approximately 12:45 Friday afternoon after a complainant advised that the catalytic converter valued at approximately $1,000 had been removed from a leased truck that was parked overnight on Capitol Way.
Officer treated for trouble breathing after traffic stop, St. Louis City police say
ST. LOUIS — An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was taken to a local hospital with trouble breathing Monday, police said. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a third district officer conducted a traffic stop near the area of South Broadway and President Street just before noon in south St. Louis' Marine Villa neighborhood.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 14th, 2023
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Jeremy Lippert, who told police he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on pending possession of methamphetamine and controlled substances. The bond is set at $25,000.
