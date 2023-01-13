ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Carbon, IL

Comments / 27

Margaret Poitier
4d ago

These young people don’t realize they are taking these report’s seriously. Praying these young people understand, the System is no longer treating them like “bad children”!

Reply(5)
13
LeftRightLeft
4d ago

Make a good example of him of what stupidity will do to you and what it cost!

Reply(9)
15
 

khqa.com

Nebo man arrested for filing false police report, failure to register

NEBO, Ill. (KHQA) — A Nebo man and convicted sex offender on Friday was arrested on a number of charged including including filing a false police report. On Monday, January 9, Scott E. Bricking, 51, went to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department to report his involvement in a crime.
NEBO, IL
advantagenews.com

One dead following pursuit in St. Charles County

One person is dead, another in custody following a police pursuit and officer involved shooting late last night in western St. Charles County. The driver of the suspect vehicle allegedly pointed a gun at police after the vehicle came to a stop and was shot by the officers and later died of his injuries.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
wdml.com

Germantown man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog

CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 62-year-old Germantown man on a Clinton County warrant charging him with felony aggravated cruelty to a companion animal. Dale Edward Litteken was served with the warrant Friday. He quickly posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from the Clinton County Jail.
GERMANTOWN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

One person injured in Centralia crash

An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023

A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
MARION COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
HILLSBORO, IL
KMOV

Woman shot, killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood Monday evening, police said. The woman, around 30 years old, was found in the 4300 block of West Belle Place not conscious or breathing around 9:20 p.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Police Investigating Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts

Jacksonville Police are investigating multiple instances of car part thefts from last week. According to police reports, officers were called to the 100 block of Walnut Court at approximately 12:45 Friday afternoon after a complainant advised that the catalytic converter valued at approximately $1,000 had been removed from a leased truck that was parked overnight on Capitol Way.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Officer treated for trouble breathing after traffic stop, St. Louis City police say

ST. LOUIS — An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was taken to a local hospital with trouble breathing Monday, police said. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a third district officer conducted a traffic stop near the area of South Broadway and President Street just before noon in south St. Louis' Marine Villa neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, January 14th, 2023

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Jeremy Lippert, who told police he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on pending possession of methamphetamine and controlled substances. The bond is set at $25,000.
MARION COUNTY, IL

